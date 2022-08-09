Read full article on original website
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of West Valley City have been invited to “Save Money, Live Better” at the West Valley City Walmart Neighborhood Market Grand Re-Opening on August 13. This Saturday, the West Valley City community is being welcomed back to the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 4570 South 4000 West following […]
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hyatt Hotels Corporation, an American multinational hospitality company known for its management of upscale hotels and resorts, has announced an upcoming Regency location in Salt Lake City. The Hyatt Regency Salt Lake is set to debut directly adjacent to the Salt Palace Convention Center at 170 South West Temple sometime […]
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale. Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
Délice French Bakery and Café will take your taste buds on a trip to Paris with every bite you take!. From one of the biggest sellers, the mixed fruit tarts to some of their most popular sandwiches named the Croque Monsieur and the Croque Madame, your mouth will water for more.
Picture the best cinnamon roll you have ever had, now imagine it even better. Wanna Cinn is a new up-and-coming dessert spot for something to satisfy that sweet tooth. We spoke with David Sickich about the opening and tried the amazing flavors they have to offer. Wanna Cinn opened its...
“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
A little more than a year ago, Tina Holt Balderrama was displaced from her duplex in Rose Park. With few options, she, her two grandchildren and two dogs moved about a 20-minute drive south to an apartment complex in Murray. The change has been difficult for her family and expensive,...
Salt Lake City — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced it has completed the $3 million sale of a vacant, 22,874-square-foot warehouse/office building located on just under one-half acre of land at 47 E. 700 S. in downtown Salt Lake City, UT. SRS NNLG’s...
These 57 housing markets saw inventory jump by over 200%. That includes Idaho Falls (387% uptick) and Ogden (372% uptick).
Experience the full moon on a lift ride at Sundance Mountain Resort. This is perfect for the entire family, but be sure to bundle up — it gets chilly when the sun goes down. The ride on the Outlaw Express Lift takes about 45 minutes to an hour and you'll enjoy the view the entire time. The rides are at 8:30pm and 11pm on Wednesday, August 10. Click here for more information.
Chase, SLC Foodie knows not only all the best restaurants but also best food trucks and how to find them. Salt City Barbecue Food truck is one of his favorites and to find where this truck and other Utah Food trucks are Chase suggests using the "Where’s the Food Truck App".
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fast food fans can now satisfy their cravings for cheese curds and milkshakes on-the-go as Culver’s debuts its first-ever food truck. Popular fast food chain Culver’s is celebrating its first food truck by offering free snacks to locals at Pioneer Park on Aug. 18. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. […]
PARK CITY, Utah — Amazon Mystery Boxes, the subject of many Youtube and TikTok unboxing videos, can now be purchased in Park City at the ReStore thanks to donations from […]
UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah’s fairs and days are coming to an end. Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to. Summit County Fair Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through […]
PARK CITY, Utah – Linda Apte caught a sweet moment on camera of an excited young calf alongside its patient momma on a beautiful sunny day, saying, “Someone is happy […]
Plenty of sinning here! Just not as much of the fun kind. https://usbe.civicclerk.com/Web/Mobile/mobileagenda.aspx?id=378from wiuityi. This is Mr. Urtle the turtle, he’s so friendly and quite flirtatious. A friend of mine rescued him from a breeder down in Texas about 3 years ago and I’ve had him pretty much since then. He’s been loved and cared for since he was the size of a nickel, seriously. Unfortunately, My wife and I are moving and can’t take our loved turtle with us. 🥺 Selling turtle with FULL SET UP! (2)50gal filters, UV(A&B) and night lamps, 10/20/40gal tanks he was raised in, also comes with extra food, filters for 2-3months and water treatment. We honestly don’t want to let him go at all but we can’t bring him with. Looking for $150/obo direct message for any further information or questions.from PearlyPINapple.
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah – In the past few years, Heber City and Wasatch County have established development plans for the areas north of Heber City and around the Jordanelle Reservoir. […]
Just after noon on a mid-August day in northern Utah, a rare tornado swept through Salt Lake City leaving one person dead and millions of dollars in damage in its wake.
Back to school is just around the corner, so as kids gear up to look their best, one Utah hair salon wanted to help without taking a toll on their parents’ wallets.
