ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs

Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets didn’t sit well with a lot of people, including league executives and coaches who believe he went too far with his demands. For those who missed it, Durant basically reiterated to Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants out of Brooklyn. He did give the team an […] The post Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

Kyrie's agent refutes report that Nets star 'hates' Nash, Sean Marks

Does Kyrie Irving share Kevin Durant's disdain for Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks? Depends on who you ask. A source told the New York Post's Josh Kosman earlier this week that Irving "hates" both Nash and Marks, adding that Irving "feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad."
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant had specific strategy with Nets ultimatum?

Kevin Durant’s attempts to force a trade from the Brooklyn Nets escalated with his ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai. That ultimatum may have been part of a bigger plan on Durant’s part to make a trade happen. Rival teams believe Durant never actually expected the Nets to accept...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
FOX Sports

Nets initially wanted Tatum-Brown package in KD trade | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly came out swinging when negotiating with the Boston Celtics for a Kevin Durant trade, initially asking for both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the deal. Nick Wright explains why the demand itself proves the Nets aren’t a serious organization, and the Celtics shouldn’t have even taken the call.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Taylor
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant May Be Training Camp No-Show If Nets Don’t Find Trade

In fact, if Durant isn’t traded, he may not report to camp with the Nets, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. Durant and Nets owner Joe Tsai held a meeting in which Durant reiterated his trade request and gave an ultimatum — either release GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, or trade me, Durant said, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
BROOKLYN, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

Remember When Kevin Durant Did This?

During the regular season, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant had an incredible crossover move on Torrey Craig (who is now on the Phoenix Suns, but was on the Indiana Pacers at the time). The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
FOX Sports

Lakers offense reportedly running through AD post LeBron meeting | THE HERD

LeBron James and agent Rich Paul reportedly met with the Los Angeles Lakers' front office and new head coach Darvin Ham. They reportedly agreed to four goals: consistent cohesion, atmosphere of selflessness, new roles for players and the offense running through Anthony Davis. This brings up questions about Russell Westbrook's fit in the new game plan. Colin Cowherd analyzes what this means for Russ and the Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The Kevin Durant conspiracy theory going around NBA after ultimatum to Nets, Joe Tsai

Trade me or fire them. That’s reportedly what superstar forward Kevin Durant told Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai in an ultimatum as trade talks for the two-time NBA Finals MVP seem to have dried up. It seemed like a superstar player simply expressing his frustration with the direction of the franchise while outlining the only scenario in which he would return to said franchise- sans Nash and Marks. But what if it was more than that?
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimatum

Comments / 0

Community Policy