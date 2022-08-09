ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cincinnatimagazine.com

Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals

Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food, or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Non-conference schedule released for Dayton Flyers 2022-23 season

DAYTON — The University of Dayton announced its men’s basketball non-conference schedule and will feature seven home games, three games at the Battle4Atlantis, two road games, and a neutral site game in Chicago. >>Dayton Flyers play Wisconsin at 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Battle4Atlantis. Dayton will play a preseason...
AdWeek

Mollie Lair Leaving WLWT After Five Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Weekend anchor Mollie Lair is leaving Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT after five years. “This role has defined much of my life since...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

TJ Chumps celebrates 20th anniversary in the Miami Valley

A family-friendly sports restaurant that first opened its doors in Miamisburg and expanded to several other cities in the Dayton area is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. TJ Chumps, founded by Terry Brill and Jim Dunn in 2002, has become a go-to spot for lovers of ribs, salmon, burgers...
DAYTON, OH
star64.tv

Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Easy shrimp dinner from Luken's at Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
WKRC

Fountain Square's newest restaurant just opened

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the most important corners of downtown Cincinnati just saw the opening of its first restaurant tenant. Royce, the second Cincinnati restaurant by prolific Nashville restaurateur Terry Raley, opened its doors at 501 Vine St. inside the Foundry – a $51 million redevelopment of the former Fountain Place by Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) – on Aug. 9.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Zoo narrows it down to 2 names for new baby hippo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo asked for help naming its new baby boy hippo and it’s narrowed down the 90,000 suggestions to just two. The possible names for the hippo are Fritz and Ferguson. The zoo will announce the final decision on Monday, August 15, but you still...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Fantastic Friday weather in the tri-state

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Pleasant conditions are expected Friday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s, so consider having the windows open when you sleep!. Saturday will be more of the same, though clouds will increase later in the day. Saturday night into...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
DAYTON, OH

