New team lineup for WCPO 9 sales show ‘Cincy Lifestyle’
The WCPO 9 weekday lifestyle show, “Cincy Lifestyle,” is excited to announce the promotion of Pete Scalia to full-time host and to introduce two new members of the hosting team.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals donate $250K for new athletic facility at Milford High School
MILFORD, Ohio — The Cincinnati Bengals are continuing their efforts to help local high schools in the area. The team partnered with the NFL Foundation, and LISC to contribute $250,000 to the Milford Exempted Village Schools for a new turf field. The new field will aid in transitioning the...
High school football season preview: Breaking down the Crosstown Showdown
The WCPO High School Insider podcast delves into a new high school football season with longtime analyst Dave Berk and Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown organizer Tom Gamble.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals
Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food, or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
Non-conference schedule released for Dayton Flyers 2022-23 season
DAYTON — The University of Dayton announced its men’s basketball non-conference schedule and will feature seven home games, three games at the Battle4Atlantis, two road games, and a neutral site game in Chicago. >>Dayton Flyers play Wisconsin at 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Battle4Atlantis. Dayton will play a preseason...
2022 Prep Football Previews: Three brothers on Dixie Heights team don’t consider this a rebuilding season
The NKyTribune is featuring a player on each of the 21 high school football teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties leading up to the first games of the 2022 season on Aug. 19. We will then provide focused coverage of our local teams throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.
AdWeek
Mollie Lair Leaving WLWT After Five Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Weekend anchor Mollie Lair is leaving Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT after five years. “This role has defined much of my life since...
dayton.com
TJ Chumps celebrates 20th anniversary in the Miami Valley
A family-friendly sports restaurant that first opened its doors in Miamisburg and expanded to several other cities in the Dayton area is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. TJ Chumps, founded by Terry Brill and Jim Dunn in 2002, has become a go-to spot for lovers of ribs, salmon, burgers...
Multiple Bearcats Named to 2022 Freaks List
The trio of UC stars are huge success factors in the 2022 season.
star64.tv
Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
WKRC
Easy shrimp dinner from Luken's at Findlay Market
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
How Much Slack Does Ben Bryant Have?
How long does Ben Bryant have to lock down the starting QB job?
WKRC
Fountain Square's newest restaurant just opened
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the most important corners of downtown Cincinnati just saw the opening of its first restaurant tenant. Royce, the second Cincinnati restaurant by prolific Nashville restaurateur Terry Raley, opened its doors at 501 Vine St. inside the Foundry – a $51 million redevelopment of the former Fountain Place by Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) – on Aug. 9.
dayton.com
Celebrating 75 years: Dayton-area residents share favorite memories of The Pine Club
🍴💚Robert Shepherd of Wilmington said his favorite memory at The Pine Club was eating his first steak after coming home from Vietnam. He said his “go to” meal is a medium rare filet with a great bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon. “(It’s) just a treat we can’t...
wvxu.org
Legendary Middletown DJ Paul 'Moon' Mullins to be honored by Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame
Paul "Moon" Mullins, whose bluegrass shows on Middletown's WPFB-AM provided the sounds of home to Kentucky natives working in Butler Country's paper and steel plants, will be inducted posthumously by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame on Sept. 29. Mullins, who died in 2008 at age 71, promoted hundreds of...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Drop Blake 'The Attorney' Maislin, Other Cincinnati Celebs into Northside Yacht Club Dunk Tank This Weekend
The Northside Yacht Club (NSYC) is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a literal splash this weekend. The landlocked-but-loosely-nautically-themed bar is hosting a day full of celebratory festivities on Aug. 13, including setting up a Cincinnati celebrity dunk tank. For $5 you'll have three chances to throw a ball to drop...
Fox 19
Zoo narrows it down to 2 names for new baby hippo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo asked for help naming its new baby boy hippo and it’s narrowed down the 90,000 suggestions to just two. The possible names for the hippo are Fritz and Ferguson. The zoo will announce the final decision on Monday, August 15, but you still...
Fox 19
Fantastic Friday weather in the tri-state
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Pleasant conditions are expected Friday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s, so consider having the windows open when you sleep!. Saturday will be more of the same, though clouds will increase later in the day. Saturday night into...
Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Frisch's Mainliner Throws Retro 75th Anniversary Party with Hot Rods, Coke Floats and Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut
Earlier this year, Frisch's Big Boy announced it would be celebrating its 75th anniversary — in part — by adding Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs to the menu for a limited time. So it only makes sense that the local chain would tap the most famous Nathan's fan to appear at the Frisch's anniversary party this weekend.
