Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus won't endorse gubernatorial candidate in 2022
The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus & Political Action Committee on Wednesday announced it won't be endorsing a candidate for Minnesota Governor in the 2022 general election. The caucus invariably supports a broad spectrum of Republicans who oppose any gun restrictions, but in a statement, caucus chairman Bryan Strawser said GOP candidate Scott Jensen "betrayed" his 2016 endorsement for the Minnesota Senate by co-sponsoring gun control measures after he was elected.
Minnesota woman is first Hmong candidate in country to win GOP primary for Congress
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota candidate is the first Hmong Republican in the country to win a primary for a U.S. House seat.May Lor Xiong won the GOP primary on Tuesday and this fall will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, which represents St. Paul and suburbs in Ramsey and Washington counties.This is the first try at politics for the St. Paul school teacher, who said the riots following George Floyd's murder were an inflection point in her decision to run. At age 8, Xiong came to the United States as a refugee, and...
fox9.com
After going into labor and losing endorsement, Erin Maye Quade wins primary
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - After her bid to secure her party's endorsement ended early last April when she went into labor at the Minnesota DFL's connection, Erin Maye Quade won the primary election for State Senate. Quade defeated Justin Emmerich, 64.6 percent to 35.4, in the Democratic primary for...
fox9.com
Minnesota Primary Election results: Auditor
(FOX 9) - Incumbent Julie Blaha won the Democratic primary in a race that was uncontested. She will face Republican Ryan Wilson, who secured the GOP nomination in an uncontested race. Here are the results for Minnesota Auditor:. Minnesota primary election results. Tap or click on the race below for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Primary buoys GOP hopes in Minnesota attorney general race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A primary victory by a political novice has raised Republican hopes for winning the Minnesota attorney general’s office for the first time in over 50 years. Financial attorney Jim Schultz’s win over Doug Wardlow on Tuesday set him up to challenge Democratic Attorney General Keith...
fox9.com
Minnesota Primary Election results: Secretary of State
(FOX 9) - The primary for Minnesota Secretary of State is one of five statewide elected offices in Minnesota, with Democratic incumbent Steve Simon seeking to hold the position once again. Simon won the Democratic primary with 73.8% of the vote to challenger Steve Carlson's 26.2%, with 48.5% of votes...
fox9.com
Double election held in congressional district
Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District are deciding who to replace longtime incumbent Jim Hagedorn after his death. FOX 9 continues to follow the results throughout the night.
gowatertown.net
Walz, Jensen win primary races for Minnesota governor
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison.
RELATED PEOPLE
kdal610.com
Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
fox9.com
Wisconsin Primary Election: GOP governor's race important, voters say
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence and had backing from establishment Republicans, including ex-Gov. Scott Walker.
fox9.com
Primary election day in Minnesota
Despite lower expected turnouts than previous years, Minnesota’s primary elections still offer intrigue in several elections happening throughout the state today. FOX 9 reporters Theo Keith, Paul Blume and Courtney Godfrey have the latest.
fox9.com
Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There’s so much work yet to do. But today let’s enjoy our historic primary win. There’s time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knsiradio.com
Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary
(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
fox9.com
Minnesota Primary Election results: Hennepin County Attorney
(FOX 9) - The field of candidates for Hennepin County Attorney is packed, with seven candidates vying to replace outgoing County Attorney Mike Freeman. This is the first time the seat has been open in 24 years, and it's been quite a competitive race — especially as violent crime is top of mind for many who live in the state's most populous county.
Omar facing closer-than-expected House primary in Minnesota
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, was locked in a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race Tuesday with a centrist challenger who has questioned the incumbent's support for the "defund the police" movement amid rising crime rates. Former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don...
fox9.com
Walz: State will keep police reinforcements in Minneapolis 'as long as it's necessary'
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he will keep reinforcements in Minneapolis indefinitely to help the city's depleted police department curb violent crime, a move his Republican challenger said came too late. "We’ve never seen this number of them used before nor this length of time,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Walz: Increased state law enforcement presence to stay in Twin Cities
Gov. Tim Walz said the increased presence of state law enforcement in the Twin Cities is here to stay until further notice. The governor was joined by Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and officers from different agencies in the state during a news conference Thursday afternoon. The decision...
redlakenationnews.com
More than 13,000 deaths now linked to COVID-19 in Minnesota
Minnesota has passed another grim pandemic milestone as the state now counts more than 13,000 deaths connected with COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health listed the figure Thursday in a weekly report that tallied 13,014 deaths overall, an increase of 36 fatalities since last week's data summary. As the pandemic's...
fox9.com
Minnesota nurses announce strike authorization vote over staffing
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday they will hold a strike authorization vote with 15,000 nurses in the metro and Duluth after failing to reach an agreement for new contracts and putting "patients before profit." Nurses are fighting for new contracts to "hold healthcare executives accountable" and...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 9
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and shows COVID-19 cases decreased in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,117 per day. Deaths increased over the past week compared to the previous week, but hospitalizations stayed nearly level. In total, 13,014 Minnesotans...
Comments / 0