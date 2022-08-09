Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXII.com
Tom Bean holding school supply drive
TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Tom Bean is holding a school supply drive for students as they head back to school next week. About 20 people have donated items to city hall and over 1,000 items have been dropped off. Items the city has received has been...
KXII.com
Three Bonham businesses broken into in 24 hours, police looking for suspects
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to police, three businesses along Highway 121 are all the victims of burglaries, separated by mere hours. When employees at the Fannin County Farm Bureau returned to work Tuesday morning, they said they found the front door pried open. “There was a bunch of items,...
KTEN.com
Four hurt in crash at Denison intersection
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A two-vehicle crash on Spur 503 near the Sonic Drive-In left one person in serious condition Thursday afternoon. Denison police said the accident happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and West Coffin Street. All four people in the two vehicles...
easttexasradio.com
Paris ISD Elementary Campuses Take Proactive Measures for Safety
Paris ISD Elementary campuses will be taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of all students and staff. The following changes will be made for the 2022 – — 2023 school year. Parents/guardians will be allowed to walk their children to their classrooms the first two days of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
amtrib.com
Young Man Gave Two Years of Community Service Despite Medical Challenges Before Sudden Death at Age 24
On Tuesday, July 26th 24-year-old Janssen Morse was killed in head-on collision at the intersection of Powell Pkwy and C.R. 423 in Anna, Texas but desired to graduate to the next life with a solid foundation of faith and service. Janssen was in the passenger side of the vehicle, diagnosed...
fox4news.com
Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire
PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
KTEN.com
Breathing new life into vacant Sherman storefronts
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) – It’s a problem so many Texas cities face: Boarded-up vacant buildings and gutted infrastructure. A father-son construction team is looking to give facelifts to a handful of buildings in Sherman hoping to bring more people into the city. These eyesores can sit untouched for...
KXII.com
Woman jailed after reportedly beating child with baseball bat in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County woman was jailed after being accused of hitting a child with a baseball bat Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center said they received a call from a citizen about an adult woman hitting a child with a baseball bat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXII.com
Police investigating after shooting in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police are investigating after a shooting occurred in Ardmore early Monday morning. Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said officers were called around 1 a.m. to the corner of 6th street Northwest and Commerce street. They found a car with the drivers side door open, and there...
KXII.com
Mannsville man arrested for allegedly beating wife to death
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a murder after a man rushed his wife to the hospital Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, Cecil Browning Higginbotham told dispatchers he found his wife unconscious and was having trouble waking her up. Higginbotham stated he was driving his wife to a hospital in Ardmore.
Mama Bobcat & 3 Kittens Spotted 'Hanging Out' On Texas Golf Course: WATCH
"They were playing so much they sometimes fell into the creek water."
KXII.com
Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Monday, a retired Oklahoma Game Warden identified illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake. Game Wardens Jim Gillham, of Atoka County, and Andrew Potter, of Choctaw County, said they received information and began an investigation leading to the seizure of multiple illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found inside burning Plano home
Plano investigators have a mystery on their hands after a body was found inside a home that caught fire on Wednesday. The home is on Gardengrove Court near Custer and West 15th.
KXII.com
Man arrested after reportedly assaulting and threatening farmer in Johnston Co.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Johnston County after allegedly assaulting and threatening a farmer’s life Thursday morning. The Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from a local farmer being physically assaulted and threatened to be shot and killed by an individual who was armed on Egypt Road.
KXII.com
Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County. Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981. Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck. The...
KXII.com
Man arrested for kidnapping in Love County
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - An East Texas man has been charged with kidnapping a woman in Love County. According to court documents, it happened late last month… Artillious Cortez Allison is accused of confining a woman against her will to a room at the Winstar Hotel. Allison is also...
KXII.com
Love & Carter Co. depleted after Saturday’s fire
Oklahoma (KXII) -The Love County Fire Department is reaching out to the community for help after a large grass fire on Saturday that depleted their supplies. “We had to respond to a Red River Management Area, in Love’s Valley and it was only a 30-acre fire but it was in dense woods and grass and it took over 12 hours to contain.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 11, 2022
TIDWELL, CLYDE HENRY – CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE; BENCH WARRANT // CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CA. WILLIAMS, STEVEN FLOYD – INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT, REPEAT; ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH; BENCH WARRANT // INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXU. STIMSON, DANA MARIE – FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED; NO LIABILITY...
KTEN.com
Denison police seize fake IDs, drugs with suspects
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two people are jailed after Denison police said they found them with drugs, fake identification and a fake ID maker in their vehicle. Officers were called about a welfare concern on Friday. The suspects, identified as Ashley Love of San Saba, Texas, and Joshua Lane of Arlington, Texas, were found in a vehicle with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the bogus IDs.
easttexasradio.com
Savoy Firefighters Discover Body Of Missing Person
Firefighters found human skeletal remains after battling a fire on FM 1752 near Savoy in Fannin County. Authorities believe the remains are those of Jesse Hagood, who was reported missing in August of 2021. After his wrecked vehicle was found in Fannin County, Savoy police began a search. More than a year went by with no sign of Hagood.
Comments / 0