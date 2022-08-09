ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

KXII.com

Tom Bean holding school supply drive

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Tom Bean is holding a school supply drive for students as they head back to school next week. About 20 people have donated items to city hall and over 1,000 items have been dropped off. Items the city has received has been...
KTEN.com

Four hurt in crash at Denison intersection

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A two-vehicle crash on Spur 503 near the Sonic Drive-In left one person in serious condition Thursday afternoon. Denison police said the accident happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and West Coffin Street. All four people in the two vehicles...
easttexasradio.com

Paris ISD Elementary Campuses Take Proactive Measures for Safety

Paris ISD Elementary campuses will be taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of all students and staff. The following changes will be made for the 2022 – — 2023 school year. Parents/guardians will be allowed to walk their children to their classrooms the first two days of...
fox4news.com

Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire

PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
PLANO, TX
KTEN.com

Breathing new life into vacant Sherman storefronts

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) – It’s a problem so many Texas cities face: Boarded-up vacant buildings and gutted infrastructure. A father-son construction team is looking to give facelifts to a handful of buildings in Sherman hoping to bring more people into the city. These eyesores can sit untouched for...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Police investigating after shooting in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police are investigating after a shooting occurred in Ardmore early Monday morning. Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said officers were called around 1 a.m. to the corner of 6th street Northwest and Commerce street. They found a car with the drivers side door open, and there...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Mannsville man arrested for allegedly beating wife to death

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a murder after a man rushed his wife to the hospital Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, Cecil Browning Higginbotham told dispatchers he found his wife unconscious and was having trouble waking her up. Higginbotham stated he was driving his wife to a hospital in Ardmore.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Monday, a retired Oklahoma Game Warden identified illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake. Game Wardens Jim Gillham, of Atoka County, and Andrew Potter, of Choctaw County, said they received information and began an investigation leading to the seizure of multiple illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake.
HUGO, OK
KXII.com

Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County. Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981. Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck. The...
KXII.com

Man arrested for kidnapping in Love County

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - An East Texas man has been charged with kidnapping a woman in Love County. According to court documents, it happened late last month… Artillious Cortez Allison is accused of confining a woman against her will to a room at the Winstar Hotel. Allison is also...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Love & Carter Co. depleted after Saturday’s fire

Oklahoma (KXII) -The Love County Fire Department is reaching out to the community for help after a large grass fire on Saturday that depleted their supplies. “We had to respond to a Red River Management Area, in Love’s Valley and it was only a 30-acre fire but it was in dense woods and grass and it took over 12 hours to contain.
LOVE COUNTY, OK
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Aug. 11, 2022

TIDWELL, CLYDE HENRY – CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE; BENCH WARRANT // CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CA. WILLIAMS, STEVEN FLOYD – INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT, REPEAT; ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH; BENCH WARRANT // INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXU. STIMSON, DANA MARIE – FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED; NO LIABILITY...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Denison police seize fake IDs, drugs with suspects

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two people are jailed after Denison police said they found them with drugs, fake identification and a fake ID maker in their vehicle. Officers were called about a welfare concern on Friday. The suspects, identified as Ashley Love of San Saba, Texas, and Joshua Lane of Arlington, Texas, were found in a vehicle with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the bogus IDs.
DENISON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Savoy Firefighters Discover Body Of Missing Person

Firefighters found human skeletal remains after battling a fire on FM 1752 near Savoy in Fannin County. Authorities believe the remains are those of Jesse Hagood, who was reported missing in August of 2021. After his wrecked vehicle was found in Fannin County, Savoy police began a search. More than a year went by with no sign of Hagood.
SAVOY, TX

