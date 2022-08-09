ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents are warned to watch out for destructive jumping worms

Jumping worms are spreading across VirginiaVirginia Tech. If you live in the Commonwealth and think you are seeing worms who appear to be leaping into the air it is not your imagination. Residents in the Old Dominion are being told to be on the lookout for pesky, destructive, jumping worms that have been spreading through the area. According to a message Thursday from the Virginia Farm Bureau, the Virginia Cooperative Extension has asked those who live in the state to watch out for the invasive jumping worm.
VIRGINIA STATE
Family Handyman

Should You Water Your Plants with a Banana Peel?

Bananas may be a nearly perfect food with their handy packaging and versatility, but they generate a lot of waste. More than one-third of a banana’s weight is in the peel. Wouldn’t it be great to get something beneficial out of it?. It’s not a far-fetched idea. Banana...
GARDENING
Real Homes

How to get rid of slugs: 10 quick ways to save garden plants

If you've spotted silvery slime trails, you'll want to know how to get rid of slugs ASAP. Unfortunately, these gross gastropods are a permanent fixture of temperate climates that get lots of rain and they can do some serious damage to your plants. Their favorite thing to eat is tender leaves, shoots, and seedlings, and they are very fond of lettuce and other green crops you're sure to be growing in your vegetable garden.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'It's an environmental disaster!' Worst House on the Street viewers slam couple's 'plastic garden' and accuse them of ruining the space with 'fake grass' and 'awful' faux plants

Viewers of Worst House on the Street slammed a couple who transformed the garden of their terrace home with fake grass and plastic plants - with many branding it 'an environmental catastrophe.'. Gemma, 34, and Scott, 42, from York, appeared on the Channel 4 programme last night as they revealed...
ENVIRONMENT
Josh Frasier

Percentage Of House Fires Started By Squirrels

A Squirrel running from a houseWe Buy Houses Fast Nationwide. This article is sponsored by We Buy Houses Fast Nationwide. This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the website may earn a commission.
The Associated Press

What’s a garden without birds? Create habitat so they thrive

As I write this, I can hear a cardinal trilling in the backyard. I don’t have to look out the open window to confirm the source of the sounds that come through it; I’ve come to recognize the songs and their singers. I know it’s the mourning dove whose cooing wakes me in the morning and the sparrow whose repetitive chirps complete the sunrise chorus.
ANIMALS
yankodesign.com

This off-grid sustainable toilet aimed at rural areas ‘flushes’ with the help of sand + a conveyor belt

In a world, where sanitation is considered a luxury and not a basic necessity, and 500 million people are still defecating in the open, this off-grid toiled called Sandi, designed by Brunel University graduate Archie Read, is a complete blessing. This sustainable toilet solution is aimed at rural areas where basic amenities like water and electricity may be unavailable. The idea for Sandi hit Read when he was working for a toilet company called LooWatt. LooWatt’s unique toilet system collects waste in a biodegradable polymer film, which although an innovative product, is still meant for urban cities. Although Sandi is still a concept, if transformed into a feasible reality, it could provide inhabitants of such locations with a solution that is not only sustainable but also safe and dignified. “If you have a nice complex electrical component, and you’re in a village that’s 50 miles away from any technician who can fix it, you can’t expect them to travel 50 miles there and 50 miles back to fix one toilet,” says Read. “It has to be in a situation that’s fixable by 90% of people themselves.”
thespruce.com

How to Keep Plants Alive in a Dorm Room

Houseplants are an excellent way of adding a bit of personality and coziness to a space, especially a college dorm room. With neutral colored walls, tile or wood floors, and often one window per room, a houseplant is just what a dorm needs to feel more homey. And just because a dorm isn't big on square footage, it doesn’t mean you can’t still add plants in—you'll just have to look to wall hooks and plant hangers to help make the space.
GARDENING
biztoc.com

The worst idea in food? Expiration dates

Food labels with hard expiration dates are rarely necessary, poorly designed, and cause excess food waste. So supermarkets are beginning to remove them. Before ending up on a European supermarket shelf, an avocado has effectively emitted 1.3 kilograms of carbon into the atmosphere. Its production alone consumes 60 gallons of water. Despite this, the fruit will often be discarded as household waste.
FOOD SAFETY
