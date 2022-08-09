Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
SCSO: Domestic violence victim shoots and kills abuser in Cottonwood
The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says a victim of ongoing physical abuse shot and killed her abuser Sunday night in Cottonwood. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the 15000 block of Gas Point Road around 9:45 p.m. Sunday for a gunshot victim. When deputies arrived they found...
actionnewsnow.com
Man shot, killed in Shasta County domestic violence incident
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man who deputies said was mentally and physically abusing a woman died in a shooting on Sunday evening in Shasta County, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a home on Gas Point Road at about 9:45 p.m. for...
krcrtv.com
Redding teens arrested after violent robbery in Arcata
ARCATA, CALIF. — A pair of Redding teenagers have been arrested after a violent robbery at an Arcata grocery store. Officers were called to a robbery in progress at Rays Food Place in Arcata on August 10th, where two teenagers were supposedly attempting to leave the store with a full cart of food and alcohol. They were stopped by the on-site security officer, who was then involved in a physical fight with one of the suspects. The second suspect then pulled a handgun from his waistband and, according to officers, threatened the security officer with it. The officer then let both flee on foot.
actionnewsnow.com
Quinceañera murder suspect’s lawyer is Chico woman arrested in July
CHICO, Calif. - The lawyer for the 17-year-old murder suspect is Chico attorney Stephana Femino, the woman who the Butte County district attorney said was arrested for helping her boyfriend remain a fugitive on several felony arrest warrants. Femino was supposed to represent the suspect in the Quinceañera stabbing in...
actionnewsnow.com
Person stabbed in Red Bluff Tuesday, no suspects
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A homeless person who lives in Red Bluff was stabbed on Tuesday night, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. in the area of Crosby Lane and Spyglass Drive. The person who was stabbed...
krcrtv.com
Family of murdered mother faces California parole board to keep her killer in prison
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Once again, the family of a woman murdered in Redding is going before the state parole board to try and keep the killer in prison. A little bit of a warning: a graphic description of the killer's crime is in this story. It was November...
actionnewsnow.com
Search warrant leads to discovery of DMT clandestine lab, psilocybin mushrooms
CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant leads to the discovery of a dimethyltryptamine (DMT) clandestine lab inside of an apartment in Chico. On Wednesday, agents with the Butte County Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) along with an patrol officer from the Chico Police Department served a search warrant at 194 E. Shasta Ave. Apartment 4B.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Redding Residents Arrested Following Strong-Arm Robbery of Booze and Food at the Valley West Ray’s Food Place, Arcata Police Say
On 08/10/22, at approximately 1225 hours, officers from the Arcata Police Department were dispatched to Rays Food Place (5000 Valley West Blvd) on the report of a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised by the on-site security officer, two males had entered the business and filled a cart...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico stabbing suspect identified as convicted felon
CHICO, Calif. - Police have identified the suspect in the stabbing in Chico on Monday morning. Officers said 48-year-old Jeremy Brooks was arrested in connection to the stabbing. Officers said they also found multiple knives on him, a sawed-off shotgun, methamphetamine and fentanyl at the Americas Best Value Inn. The...
krcrtv.com
Boyfriend arrested after woman's purse stolen with approximately $60,000 inside
CHICO, Calif. — According to the Chico Police Department (CPD), an arrest was made Monday stemming from April when a woman was assaulted and her purse containing $60,000 worth of cash and debit cards inside was stolen. According to CPD, a woman was shopping with her boyfriend at the...
106x.com
RPD: Maskless Man Robs Bank On Hilltop Drive Wednesday
A bank was robbed in Redding Wednesday afternoon. Police were called at 1:24PM to the Plumas Bank on Hilltop Drive. A man walked in, approached a teller and demanded money. No weapon was mentioned or seen. After getting cash, the robber walked back out. He’s described as a white man in his late 30s or early 40s about 5-Foot-7 to 5-Foot-9 with a medium build, dark hair and a goatee. He was wearing a button-down Raiders shirt, black shorts and black shoes. He was not wearing a mask.
actionnewsnow.com
Shots fired hitting shopper near Thursday Night Market in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman after shots were fired in downtown Chico during the Thursday Night Market. The shots were fired just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking structure at Fourth and Salem Streets. Chico police say there was an argument between people in two vehicles. A person shopping heard gunshots and felt something hit them in the lower body.
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico stabbing: victim speaks
CHICO, Calif. - Police revealed new information on the stabbing investigation that happened Monday morning near downtown Chico. Investigators said the stabbing at America's Best Value Inn on Broadway St. between West 7th and 8th was unprovoked. Chico Police arrested 48-year-old Jeremy Brooks. Police said the victim told them Brooks...
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities at the scene of a plane crash in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. 3:50 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a plane crash near the Glenn County and Colusa County line on Tuesday morning. The crash was reported at 11 a.m. in the area of County Road F and County Road 68. The Willows Fire Department and Glenn County Sheriff's...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff Police search for missing teenager
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported missing on Tuesday. They were last seen wearing "Venom" jogger pants and a multicolored sweater. McCabe also wears thick black-framed glasses. McCabe has "Ghost" tattooed on their left forearm.
actionnewsnow.com
New Fire Chief Takes The Helm In Red Bluff
Red Bluff has a new Fire Chief. Chief Michael Bachmeyer has taken the helm of the department and brings an extensive background to the department. Red Bluff has a new Fire Chief. Chief Michael Bachmeyer has taken the helm of the department and brings an extensive background to the department.
actionnewsnow.com
Feeding fire survivors: Camp Fire survivors helping survivors of the Oak, McKinney Fires
PARADISE, Calif. - Fire survivors helping fire survivors. That's what they are doing at E&J’s Kitchen in paradise. E&J’s Kitchen opened in Paradise in 2018. Then the Camp Fire happened. "Food is the first form of love,” said the owner of E&J’s Kitchen, Elizabeth Jernberg. "When...
actionnewsnow.com
Missing Red Bluff teenager found
RED BLUFF, Calif. - UPDATE 8/11 - Red Bluff Police Department says Cassius McCabe has been located and returned home safely. The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported...
actionnewsnow.com
Problem at the post office: People sleeping in Chico post office lobby
People say when they come to pick up their mail at the Vallombrosa post office, they are met with people sleeping in the lobby. Problem at the post office: People sleeping in Chico post office lobby. People say when they come to pick up their mail at the Vallombrosa post...
