Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek man jailed on attempted burglary charge
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of stealing a backpack from a vehicle in a mining company parking lot on the west side of Elko. Caleb T. Coyle, 28, was arrested around 3 a.m. at the Sinclair station on West Idaho Street.
Elko Daily Free Press
Prison time ordered in tool theft case
ELKO – An Elko man accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of survey tools has been sentenced to prison. Wade A. Knight Jr., 33, was arrested in January after police identified him from video surveillance as a suspect in the theft from a civil engineering firm. A truck at the business was broken into and more than $7,000 worth of survey tools stolen.
Elko Daily Free Press
Judge adds 50 years to sentence in Elko murder case
ELKO – An additional 50 years was added to Bryce Dickey’s prison sentence in district court on Wednesday that eliminated his chance of the possibility of parole after 20 years. Dickey, 20, was sentenced to consecutive maximum penalties by Judge Mason Simons for a deadly weapon enhancement to...
Elko Daily Free Press
Carlin man accused of stabbing
ELKO – A Carlin man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another Carlin resident. The victim told Carlin police he was walking on South Seventh Street when Anthony P. Burnett, 54, pulled up in a vehicle, got out, and stabbed him in the left arm with what was believed to be switchblade knife. A police statement on the July 30 incident said the two men “have known each other for several years, and recently have been on bad terms.”
Elko Daily Free Press
Fiery crash on Mountain City Highway
ELKO – A driver was seriously injured late Wednesday night in a fiery crash on Mountain City Highway. Elko County Fire Station 21 was called to the single-vehicle crash shortly before midnight. “The car was fully engulfed upon arrival of emergency responders,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District....
Elko Daily Free Press
Caleb Joe Lott
Caleb Joe Lott called Carlin, Nevada his home from an early age. He was born on June 18, 1997 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Caleb enjoyed jet skiing, four wheeling, hunting, fishing and jeep fun. He loved playing football and was a proud Carlin High School Wrestler. Caleb was a volunteer at many C-Town events. The Sho’ N Shine Burnouts being one of his favorites, held fond memories with family and friends. Family time was everything to Caleb. He spent many hours with his father, wrenching in the garage. That’s where he learned his hard work ethics. Most will never forget Caleb’s (Sunny Boy) smile and kind heart, we all know that he inherited it from his mother. Caleb and his brother were LEGO Creators, masters in building vehicle sets.
Elko will keep high school’s ‘Indian’ mascot
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Elko High School will continue using an “Indian” mascot after county officials voted unanimously to keep the name this week. “We’re not making any changes to any mascots at this time,” said Clayton Anderson, the district superintendent, during an Elko County School District Board of Trustees meeting. Last year, Nevada passed a law prohibiting schools […] The post Elko will keep high school’s ‘Indian’ mascot appeared first on Nevada Current.
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – The Downtown Business Association will host the “Yo Ho, It’s a Pirate Life For Me” Margarita Walk on Second-Saturday, Aug. 13. Dress in your best pirate get-ups as you discover all that Downtown Elko has to offer. Plus, get your photo taken and you could win a prize in the costume contest.
Elko Daily Free Press
Pickup burns on road near South Fork
ELKO – Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on the Jiggs Highway this week and a wildland fire in Ruby Valley. The vehicle fire near South Fork on Wednesday also burned into adjacent wildland but was held to less than an eighth of an acre. When Elko County Fire Protection District’s Station 21 arrived on the scene the pickup was already completely in flames. Also involved in fighting the blaze were Ten Mile volunteers.
Modern-day Myth in Jarbidge, Nevada
In the far corner of Northeastern Nevada, hours away from paved roads and nestled in a deep canyon lies a small town—and a monster. According to tradition, the Shoshone named the creature of this canyon the Tsawhawbitts (JA-HA-BICH, roughly translating to “devil” or “spirit”), and as the legend spread amongst Europeans settling in the area in search of gold, their encampment and the eventual town were named in its honor. Today, the few dozen full-time residents of the town call it the same thing their ancestors did, a rough approximation of the old Shoshone word: Jarbidge.
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Like angels, they are
My husband often forgets he's 81 and tries stuff he did when he was 31. Yesterday was one of those days. He tried to push a really bad used car we just acquired and while the car shot forward, good old Bob didn't. He lost his balance and fell flat...
Elko Daily Free Press
Flash flood causes mudslide in Lamoille Canyon
ELKO – Heavy rain caused a mudslide Wednesday on the Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway, a little more than a year after 20 mudslides blocked traffic and took out part of a lane. When Elko County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene about a quarter-mile below Thomas Canyon Campground they found one area of the roadway that was covered by sand, rock and mud.
Elko Daily Free Press
GBC announces auditions for 'Murder on the Orient Express'
ELKO – Great Basin College Theatre returns to the stage with “Murder on the Orient Express” by Agatha Christie, adapted by Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig and directed by GBC’s John Patrick Rice. Auditions for the play will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 23 and...
Elko Daily Free Press
T-Rex Races to bring color and fun to Elko County Fair
ELKO – Root for your favorite Tyrannosaurus Rex as it comes down the home stretch at the T-Rex Races during the Elko County Fair on Aug. 27. The inaugural event pits various colored T-Rexes against each other in a race for a traveling trophy and bragging rights that also serves as a fundraiser for the Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association United Travel Soccer and Elko County Gold Basketball teams.
Elko Daily Free Press
First Majestic issues ESG report for 2021
VANCOUVER – First Majestic Silver Corp. has released its 2021 Sustainability Report that summarizes the company’s environmental, social and governance performance, and the company said the employees at Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko were integrated into the program. First Majestic acquired Jerritt Canyon on April 30, 2021,...
