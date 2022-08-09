ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche's Near-Fatal Car Crash

Ellen DeGeneres, one of Anne Heche's most famous ex-partners, has offered up a brief statement regarding the tragic wreck that left the actress hospitalized and in critical condition. According to Daily Mail, who approached DeGeneres in Santa Barbara, California, the comedian and daytime talk show host didn't have much to...
Alec Baldwin: 'Disturbing' Footage Left Behind After 'Rust' Tragedy Revealed

Alec Baldwin's involvement in the tragic Rust shooting that left a crew member dead is being explored in a gripping new television special, Radar can confirm. It dives into his numerous film roles, but also personal relationships and controversies, including the accidental killing of Halyna Hutchins on the Western set last October.Baldwin made headlines after misfiring a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. "The cameras were rolling at the time this happened. The footage is disturbing," Emily Jashinsky, a reporter for The Federalist, said in a clip from the Fox Nation special obtained by RadarOnline.com."Yes,...
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says

Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
Hilaria Baldwin Says Husband Alec Baldwin’s Enemies ‘Seek to Destroy’ Their Family: It’s Easy ‘To Slander People’

On the defensive. Hilaria Baldwin opened up about the "darker part" of being married to Alec Baldwin, claiming that there are "enemies" who want to take down their family. "To enter your world and become your person has been both a joy and an eye opening experience," the former yoga instructor, 38, wrote via Instagram […]
Anne Heche Remains In Coma After Fiery Car Crash & Is In 'Extreme Critical Condition' — Celebs React

A few days after Anne Heche crashed her car in Los Angeles on Friday, August 5, it seems like the actress is not doing so well. “At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition,” the star's rep said in a statement. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”After the accident, Heche, who drove into a residence in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, prompting the car and home to catch on fire, had been hospitalized...
Whiskey Riff

Michelle Branch Arrested For Slapping Husband Patrick Carney Amid Cheating Allegations

Singer/songwriter Michelle Branch was arrested for reportedly slapping her estranged husband, Patrick Carney, in the face, after he allegedly cheated on her. According to TMZ, police were called to the couple’s Nashville home around 2 AM on Thursday morning for a possible domestic disturbance. Michelle Branch arrested for slapping estranged husband Patrick Carney – https://t.co/m60t1RyW1B pic.twitter.com/KH45Zs6y5x — MOViN 92.5 (@MOViN925) August 12, 2022 Although Carney didn’t have any visible injuries, Branch admitted to slapping him in the face “one or two times.” […] The post Michelle Branch Arrested For Slapping Husband Patrick Carney Amid Cheating Allegations first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
