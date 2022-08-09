Read full article on original website
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche's Near-Fatal Car Crash
Ellen DeGeneres, one of Anne Heche's most famous ex-partners, has offered up a brief statement regarding the tragic wreck that left the actress hospitalized and in critical condition. According to Daily Mail, who approached DeGeneres in Santa Barbara, California, the comedian and daytime talk show host didn't have much to...
Alec Baldwin: 'Disturbing' Footage Left Behind After 'Rust' Tragedy Revealed
Alec Baldwin's involvement in the tragic Rust shooting that left a crew member dead is being explored in a gripping new television special, Radar can confirm. It dives into his numerous film roles, but also personal relationships and controversies, including the accidental killing of Halyna Hutchins on the Western set last October.Baldwin made headlines after misfiring a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. "The cameras were rolling at the time this happened. The footage is disturbing," Emily Jashinsky, a reporter for The Federalist, said in a clip from the Fox Nation special obtained by RadarOnline.com."Yes,...
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says
Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Hilaria Baldwin says she can feel the ‘wear and tear’ on her body after 7 pregnancies
Hilaria Baldwin is getting candid. On Thursday, Hilaria, 38, took to Instagram to share an update on her seventh pregnancy with her husband Alec Baldwin. "As I begin the final trimester of this pregnancy, I feel my body slowing down," she captioned a video of herself from a view years ago doing some pelvic stretches.
People
Anne Heche Is in a Coma and 'Has Not Regained Consciousness' Since L.A. Car Crash: Rep
Anne Heche's condition has not improved in the days following her fiery Los Angeles car crash. A rep for the Emmy winner, 53, said in a statement to PEOPLE that Heche is now in "critical condition" at the hospital. "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns...
Hilaria Baldwin Says Husband Alec Baldwin’s Enemies ‘Seek to Destroy’ Their Family: It’s Easy ‘To Slander People’
On the defensive. Hilaria Baldwin opened up about the "darker part" of being married to Alec Baldwin, claiming that there are "enemies" who want to take down their family. "To enter your world and become your person has been both a joy and an eye opening experience," the former yoga instructor, 38, wrote via Instagram […]
Anne Heche Remains In Coma After Fiery Car Crash & Is In 'Extreme Critical Condition' — Celebs React
A few days after Anne Heche crashed her car in Los Angeles on Friday, August 5, it seems like the actress is not doing so well. “At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition,” the star's rep said in a statement. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”After the accident, Heche, who drove into a residence in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, prompting the car and home to catch on fire, had been hospitalized...
Anne Heche’s New Lifetime Movie Will Still Air Despite Actress’ Hospitalization
Anne Heche's upcoming Lifetime movie is still a go. After the 53-year-old actress was involved in a horrifying car crash on Aug. 5, which has left her in "extreme critical condition," the network announced her movie Girl in Room 13 will still premiere as scheduled in September. "As many of...
survivornet.com
Tik-Tok Star Mom, 31, Is ‘Living Her Worst Nightmare’ After Delaying Her Pap Smears: Now She’s Fighting Cervical Cancer For The THIRD Time
TikTok star Kenzi Paquin shares raw update on her cervical cancer journey with her millions of followers. She recently found out she’s battling cancer for a third time. Says “I was supposed to be getting Pap smears every six months after that and I didn’t go.”. Every...
Michelle Branch Arrested For Slapping Husband Patrick Carney Amid Cheating Allegations
Singer/songwriter Michelle Branch was arrested for reportedly slapping her estranged husband, Patrick Carney, in the face, after he allegedly cheated on her. According to TMZ, police were called to the couple’s Nashville home around 2 AM on Thursday morning for a possible domestic disturbance. Michelle Branch arrested for slapping estranged husband Patrick Carney – https://t.co/m60t1RyW1B pic.twitter.com/KH45Zs6y5x — MOViN 92.5 (@MOViN925) August 12, 2022 Although Carney didn’t have any visible injuries, Branch admitted to slapping him in the face “one or two times.” […] The post Michelle Branch Arrested For Slapping Husband Patrick Carney Amid Cheating Allegations first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash ‘not expected’
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and her survival isn’t expected, according to a statement from a representative. The actor, who is in a coma and in critical condition, is being kept...
Oscar Isaac gives explanation for viral red carpet moment with Jessica Chastain
In September 2021, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain were the stars of a viral video from their appearance at the Venice International Film Festival in 2021 to promote their show "Scenes From a Marriage," where the pair seemed maybe a little too comfortable with each other. In the viral video,...
Tiffany Haddish on why she once turned down a $10 million endorsement post: ‘My soul is worth more than that’
Tiffany Haddish recently opened up about how her decision-making process has changed when it comes to choosing which projects to engage with since she first entered the business. At the start of her career, Haddish was eager to take on any role she could in an effort to gain exposure...
