A few days after Anne Heche crashed her car in Los Angeles on Friday, August 5, it seems like the actress is not doing so well. “At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition,” the star's rep said in a statement. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”After the accident, Heche, who drove into a residence in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, prompting the car and home to catch on fire, had been hospitalized...

2 DAYS AGO