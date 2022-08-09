Read full article on original website
Eric Trump Reveals What Was in Donald Trump's Safe During Mar-a-Lago Raid
FBI's search for documents on Monday was part of an ongoing probe into the former president's handling of classified White House records after he left office.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Trump FBI raid: Hillary Clinton appears to fundraise off Mar-a-Lago search
Hillary Clinton’s campaign appears to be fundraising off the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Every ‘But her emails’ hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values," Clinton tweeted on Tuesday. "Just saying!"
Why Trump spent so much of his presidency at Mar-a-Lago
Trump spent hundreds of days of his presidency at his personal properties, Mar-a-Lago above all others. CNN’s Tom Foreman reports on why Trump spent so much of his presidency at his Florida home.
Judge who green-lit raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home donated thousands to Obama
The federal judge who reportedly signed off on the raid at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence donated thousands of dollars to former President Barack Obama's presidential campaign and victory fund in 2008. Bruce Reinhart, a Florida federal magistrate judge, donated $1,000 to Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and added $1,000 more...
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Trump FBI raid: Mitch McConnell dodges question on search of Mar-a-Lago
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday dodged a question about the FBI's Monday search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home during a Kentucky press conference. "I'm here to talk about the flood and recovery from the flood," McConnell, R-Ky., said when asked about the raid. McConnell was in his...
Online supporters of Trump grow louder, but the scene outside Mar-a-Lago is a different story
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The online response to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property has been swift and ominous, with predictions of a resurgence of extremism and even fears of a civil war. But for the last 24 hours outside the 17-acre Palm Beach...
What We Know About The FBI Raid Of Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Residence
Donald Trump left the White House over a year and a half ago, relocating to his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. But even though the former president is out of the D.C. orbit, his name has continued to land in the headlines. Earlier this summer, a House committee held...
FBI raid on Trump's Mar-A-Lago celebrated by leftists on Twitter: 'A beautiful raid'
For many leftists, the news of the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida residence was music to their ears. On Monday, FBI agents executed a search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in West Palm Beach, Florida. The agents reportedly were searching for classified documents that the President had allegedly taken from the White House at the end of his time in office.
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Trump targeted: A look at the investigations involving the former president; from Russia to Mar-a-Lago
Former President Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights in a deposition as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into his family’s business practices—just days after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home in connection with an investigation into classified records he allegedly took with him when he left the White House—but investigations are nothing new for Donald Trump.
Jan. 6 Rioter Pens Salivating Post About ‘Civil War’ After Mar-a-Lago Raid
A man who is awaiting sentencing for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is advocating for more violence, this time calling for an all-out civil war in the wake of the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate Monday. After the raid, which was reportedly related to Trump pinching classified documents at the end of his presidential term, users on his social media app and on pro-Trump forums like TheDonald have been abuzz with outrage and calls to start a civil war. One of them was a user named bananaguard62, who wrote, “Are we not in a cold civil war at this point?” When asked to elaborate, he replied, “I am awaiting sentencing for trespassing into the Capitol. I am only being careful with my words.” NBC News reported that, according to investigative nonprofit Advance Democracy, bananaguard62 is convicted rioter Tyler Welsh Slaeker. The most upvoted comment in the same forum simply said “lock and load,” NBC reports, demonstrating the heightened threat environment following the raid.Read it at NBC News
CNBC
Trump says the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home
The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's resort home in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said. In a lengthy statement, Trump said his residence was "currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents." The raid came after months of questions about whether Attorney General Merrick...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Clock ticks down on Mar-a-Lago warrant reveal
DONALD TRUMP will not oppose the Justice Department’s motion to unseal the search warrant approved by a federal court in West Palm Beach on August 5 and a partially redacted property receipt listing the items seized during the FBI search. (The redactions, according to the government, “remove the names of law enforcement personnel who executed the search,” which seems to indicate that they do not remove any information about the items seized.)
Backers turn up at Mar-a-Lago to show support for Donald Trump after FBI raid
Undeterred by the Mar-a-Lago raid, supporters rally for Trump. People were showing up to show support for the former president and criticize the FBI raid.
The Fall Out From The FBI’s Mar-a-Lago Raid
On this episode, Bret sits down with President & Co-Founder of RealClearPolitics Tom Bevan, Chief Political Correspondent at Washington Examiner Byron York, and former Tennessee Congressman and Co-Host of The Five, Harold Ford Jr., to discuss the historical significance and ramifications of the FBI’s raid on President Trump’s Florida residence might be.
MSNBC
'Documents relating to nuclear weapons' among targets of FBI search of Mar-a-Lago: WaPo
Philip Rucker, deputy national editor at The Washington Post, discusses breaking news from Washington Post reporters that among the items the FBI was searching for at Mar-a-Lago were documents related to nuclear weapons. Aug. 12, 2022.
