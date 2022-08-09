Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Byron P. Meashaw, 80, of Parishville
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Byron P. Meashaw, age 80 of Parishville, NY passed away on August 10, 2022 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Saturday, August 13th from 2-4 pm. Contributions in Byron’s memory can be made to the Parishville ATV Club @ P.O. Box 752, Parishville, NY 13672.
wwnytv.com
John Steven Campbell, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - John Steven Campbell of Potsdam passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 8, 2022. Born on Dec. 19, 1949, to Roland Campbell and Juanita Wells, he grew up in Potsdam, graduating from Potsdam High School in 1968. He attended Canton ATC for two years. In 1971 he...
wwnytv.com
Pirate Bill Johnston, hero or villain?
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A fan-favorite festival in Alexandria Bay starts Friday: Bill Johnston’s Pirates Weekend. But who was Bill Johnston? Well, he’s not your typical pirate. As you prepare for swashbuckling fun, the real buried treasure is the story of Bill Johnston, a merchant in...
wwnytv.com
Canton-Potsdam Hospital workers overwhelmingly support contract
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Union workers at Canton-Potsdam Hospital voted Thursday to accept a new contract. Representatives of SEIU 1199 Upstate say members turned out in high numbers and overwhelmingly passed the agreement. The three-year deal raises wages by 15%. The hospital will also add 1.5% to each worker’s...
wwnytv.com
Tina M. Eurto, 57, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Tina M. Eurto, 57, of County Route 38, passed away early Monday morning, August 8, 2022 at her home with the love and support of her family at her side. Tina was born on October 24, 1964 in Massena, the daughter of the late Gerald...
wwnytv.com
Nancy M. Thomsen-Kerr, 82, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy M. Thomsen-Kerr, age 82, of Star Lake, passed away on August 7, 2022 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation. There will be a private burial for Nancy in Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Charles “Chris” Meuten, 55, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) -Charles “Chris” Meuten age 55 of Ogdensburg, NY passed away Friday August 5th 2022 surrounded by his family at Westchester Medical Center. Born in Malone, NY he was the son of Sarah (Benware) Meuten and the Late John Meuten. Arrangements are under the care...
wwnytv.com
Diocese of Ogdensburg celebrates 150 years with mass of thanksgiving
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg was the place to be Wednesday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg. Residents of the diocese came together as the church held a eucharistic celebration of thanksgiving. The event brought back many past...
wwnytv.com
Oversized load snarls Ogdensburg traffic
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There was a bit of a traffic jam in downtown Ogdensburg Thursday. What looked like a wind turbine tower delivery got hung up making a turn off State Street. City Manager Stephen Jellie told 7 News these deliveries are taking a different route, now going...
wwnytv.com
Historic cemetery archway in need of public’s help
TOWN NORFORK, New York (WWNY) - Hale Cemetery in the town of Norfolk has an arch entrance that’s in need of repairs. The cemetery’s association is turning to the public for help to save it. The cemetery has been a part of the community for more than 150...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg calls court decision on unpaid tax collection ‘an enormous victory’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s being called “an enormous victory” for the city of Ogdensburg. A state appeals court says the city has the right to shift the responsibility of collecting unpaid taxes to St. Lawrence County. “This likely precedent setting decision is an enormous victory...
wwnytv.com
Senior citizens reflect on pandemic as they gather for picnic
TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Senior citizens in St. Lawrence County were treated to lunch, dessert, and an eagerly-awaited annual gathering. Nearly 300 people attended the Office for the Aging’s annual senior picnic. It was the first one since the Covid pandemic started - a time that was particularly hard on seniors.
wwnytv.com
Man allegedly steals boat & attempts to disguise it
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man is accused of stealing a boat and attempting to disguise it. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Michael Luca is accused of stealing the boat from Sweeney Road in the town of Potsdam and removing distinguishing parts from it. He’s...
wwnytv.com
Groups join forces to help cancer patients
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund and Compassionate Care Foundation are working to get north country residents free cancer treatments. The organizations are working together to help fight the cost of breast and ovarian cancer and the psychological and physical toll it can have on patients.
