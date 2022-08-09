Read full article on original website
Biden says US government knows 'with certainty' that Austin Tice has been held by Syrian government
President Joe Biden on Wednesday declared that the US government knows "with certainty" that American journalist Austin Tice has been held by the Syrian government and called on Damascus to cooperate on efforts to release him after 10 years of captivity.
Biden, suddenly on a hot streak, signs semiconductor bill as businesses boost investment
President Biden signed a bill that seeks to boost manufacturing of semiconductors and reduce the U.S. tech sector's reliance on Asian companies.
CNET
Biden Sends $53B to US Chipmakers by Signing CHIPS Act Into Law
President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law Tuesday, sending $52.7 billion to processor manufacturers over five years in an effort to help the US reclaim semiconductor industry leadership lost to Taiwanese and Korean companies and challenged by increasingly capable Chinese firms. The legislation has already helped...
Biden Passes Bill To Boost Chip Manufacturing In The U.S.
Semiconductors are inarguably the most important component in any modern electronic device, forming the basis of electrical processes that make a computer's brain work properly. As time has worn on, semiconductors have become more efficient and more compact, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant damage to many of the critical supply lines and semiconductor fabrication plants that provide the world's electronic building blocks.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
Kim Jong Un flees North Korean flooding to holiday on his 180ft superyacht in secluded bay while his population battles food shortages
Kim Jong Un is celebrating another holiday on his custom-built mega-yacht at a secluded bay where he grew up, new satellite images appear to show. The North Korean dictator's 180ft (55m) pool yacht was spotted at the Hodo Peninsula, north of his family home at Wonsan, accompanied by a 60ft (18m) boat.
Violent rhetoric circulates on the pro-Trump internet following FBI search, including against a judge
"Lock and load," was one of the top comments on an online forum dedicated to former President Donald Trump on Monday night, soon after it emerged his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort had been searched by the FBI.
The vise is tightening around Donald Trump as 2024 decision looms
The FBI's search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday makes one thing crystal clear: The legal vise is tightening around the former President even as he weighs whether to run for president again in 2024.
Phys.org
Plant-based 'beef' reduces carbon dioxide but threatens agriculture jobs
Plant-based alternatives to beef have the potential to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but their growth in popularity could disrupt the agricultural workforce, threatening more than 1.5 million industry jobs, new economic models show. This research, published Aug. 3 by Cornell, Johns Hopkins University and international partners in The Lancet...
Democrats, Republicans sponsor bill to give thousands of Afghans path to citizenship
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in both houses of U.S. Congress to establish a path to American citizenship for thousands of Afghan evacuees admitted to the United States on temporary immigration status, the sponsors announced on Tuesday.
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
Nine companies to buy oil from U.S. strategic reserve in latest sale
Aug 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday said nine companies will buy 20 million barrels of oil in the latest sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the Biden administration's plan to ease petroleum prices elevated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business Insider
After years of headaches, the US Navy's newest Ford-class supercarrier is starting to come together
The keel of new US aircraft carrier Enterprise was laid in April and the ship is at least 15% complete. Enterprise is the third Ford-class carrier and is being built alongside the second-in-class Kennedy. The Ford-class program appears to be shaping up after years of cost overruns and technological delays.
Inflation Reduction Act’s Climate Change Initiatives Subsidize Solar Panels, Electric Vehicles
With the Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act -- legislation focused around climate, taxes, and health care -- on Aug. 7, the federal government appears poised to make inroads on environmental...
The Weather Channel
Closure Of California's Last Nuclear Power Plant Could Be Delayed
The plant is slated to close in 2025. But strain on the power grid has Gov. Gavin Newsom reconsidering that plan. Anti-nuclear activists disagree. California's last operating nuclear power plant is scheduled to shut down by 2025, but concerns over a power grid stressed by heat, wildfires and drought may give it a second chance.
