ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Biden Sends $53B to US Chipmakers by Signing CHIPS Act Into Law

President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law Tuesday, sending $52.7 billion to processor manufacturers over five years in an effort to help the US reclaim semiconductor industry leadership lost to Taiwanese and Korean companies and challenged by increasingly capable Chinese firms. The legislation has already helped...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SlashGear

Biden Passes Bill To Boost Chip Manufacturing In The U.S.

Semiconductors are inarguably the most important component in any modern electronic device, forming the basis of electrical processes that make a computer's brain work properly. As time has worn on, semiconductors have become more efficient and more compact, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant damage to many of the critical supply lines and semiconductor fabrication plants that provide the world's electronic building blocks.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Chips
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Phys.org

Plant-based 'beef' reduces carbon dioxide but threatens agriculture jobs

Plant-based alternatives to beef have the potential to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but their growth in popularity could disrupt the agricultural workforce, threatening more than 1.5 million industry jobs, new economic models show. This research, published Aug. 3 by Cornell, Johns Hopkins University and international partners in The Lancet...
AGRICULTURE
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
LiveScience

What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
WILDLIFE
The Weather Channel

Closure Of California's Last Nuclear Power Plant Could Be Delayed

The plant is slated to close in 2025. But strain on the power grid has Gov. Gavin Newsom reconsidering that plan. Anti-nuclear activists disagree. California's last operating nuclear power plant is scheduled to shut down by 2025, but concerns over a power grid stressed by heat, wildfires and drought may give it a second chance.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy