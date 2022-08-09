ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Cordarrelle Patterson wants Falcons to trade for former Georgia Bulldog

By Garrett Chapman
 2 days ago

According to a recent report from NFL Network, former Georgia Bulldog Roquan Smith has demanded a trade from the Chicago Bears.

The linebacker is entering the final year of his contract and is apparently not pleased with the organization. Smith claims that the Bears "don't value" him and that they have "refused to negotiate in good faith".

Following these developments, Falcons' running back Cordarrelle Patterson took to social media to make it clear that he wants his team to go get the star linebacker.

Patterson knows Roquan Smith better than most. The two played together in Chicago in 2019 and 2020 before Patterson signed with the Falcons last season.

He's making it very clear that he values the talents and wants him in Atlanta.

The Falcons have sought to bolster a defense that ranked has routinely ranked near the bottom of the NFL, and adding a player like Smith could do just that. Smith, 25, has 14 career sacks, two All-Pro seasons, and has eclipsed the triple-digit threshold for tackles each year of his career, including 163 in 2022.

A trade to the peach state could be a much welcomed homecoming for team and player alike.

Roquan Smith enjoyed a fantastic three-year career at Georgia. While he was successful throughout his career, he was especially so in 2017 when he was a consensus All-America selection, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and he led the team to its first national championship game appearance under Kirby Smart.

His success in Athens led the Bears to select him eighth overall in 2018.

One interesting note to keep in mind Ryan Pace was the general manager that made that pick, and that Pace is the current Falcons senior executive. He has shown a penchant for signing his former players, having signed several this offseason already.

While this certainly wouldn't be an inexpensive move for the Falcons to make, both in terms of the trade and the contract they would have to give him, but the linebacker would immediately become a building block for the defense alongside Grady Jarrett and A.J. Terrell.

