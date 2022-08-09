ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

ems1.com

S.C. fire captain suffers heart attack at scene of multi-vehicle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fire captain was reportedly in stable condition after having a heart attack while responding to a three-vehicle crash Friday, according to WCSC. Sandridge Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Doug Delk became ill at the scene of a crash involving a charter bus, a pickup and an SUV that injured nine people, Berkeley Central Assistant Fire Chief Colt Roy said. The bus caught fire, but was put out quickly.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Authorities: Man sought in connection to knife attack on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Folly Beach Public Safety is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man in connection to an alleged knife assault. According to authorities, the incident happened on Wednesday at Loggerhead’s Beach Grill. The individual being sought is pictured below: Officials say the public should not approach the individual. Anyone […]
FOLLY BEACH, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car crash on Highway 61 Thursday morning. Malik Antonio Mixon, from Summerville, died at the scene after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina deputies capture suspect who escaped during medical exam

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday were involved in a vehicle pursuit after a suspect escaped from custody during a medical exam. According to the Dorchester Count Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Jeron McCants had been arrested earlier that day by the Summerville Police Department. He was at the Summerville Medical Center […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville man accused of inappropriately touching 9-year-old girl

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing criminal charges after he is accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl. Jason Thomas, 34, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened about six months ago while the girl was sleeping […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Coroner identifies MUSC employee killed in electrical accident at research building

Officials have identified a 41-year-old man killed in an electrical accident last month while working at the Medical University of South Carolina's campus. Jeremiah Wiggins died the morning of July 8 at the Strom Thurmond/Gazes research building, 114 Doughty St., while working on an electrical panel, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Father recalls fighting armed man out of West Ashley home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies arrested a man after he attempted to carjack two people and then forced his way into a family’s home with a gun. News 2 spoke with the father of the family who helped stop the suspect. The man, identified as Deangelo Brown (28) on charges of first-degree burglary, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DCSO investigating deadly crash on Highway 61

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that shut down Ashley River Road (Highway 61) near Middleton Place for several hours early Thursday morning. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said emergency crews from several agencies responded to a major vehicle collision around 2:30 a.m. One person was found […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished overnight

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing, endangered 15-year-old girl. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Damitz was last seen at her home in the Cane Bay area of Berkeley County on Tuesday around 9 p.m. She left home on foot and has not had any contact with her family.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police: Man in custody after attempted robbery, running into home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he attempted to rob two people at a car wash Wednesday morning. Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Charleston...
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man in custody after chase Dorchester County neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say one man is in custody after trying to escape from law enforcement. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence in a neighborhood near Summerville Medical Center. Garrett Wild said his doorbell security camera captured footage of a chase involving a blue...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Report: Grandmother left child in hot car while shopping at Big Lots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a woman after they said she left her 3-year-old granddaughter in a hot car while she shopped at a Big Lots in West Ashley. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Big Lots parking lot off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard on Monday afternoon after receiving a report of […]
WCBD Count on 2

64 citations issued during BCSO, CPD traffic operation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two local law enforcement agencies teamed up in July to crack down on dangerous driving in the Charleston area. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department patrolled the Clements Ferry Road corridor in response to complaints regarding roadway safety and speed-related collisions. Between July 17 and July 23, the two […]
CHARLESTON, SC

