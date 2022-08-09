Read full article on original website
Related
South Carolina volunteer firefighter goes into cardiac arrest during response to bus crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A volunteer fire captain with the Sandridge Fire Department went into cardiac arrest on Friday while responding to a crash involving a bus on Mudville Road. According to Lt. Colt Roy with the Whitesville Fire Department, crews arrived shortly before 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Mudville Road and Highway […]
ems1.com
S.C. fire captain suffers heart attack at scene of multi-vehicle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fire captain was reportedly in stable condition after having a heart attack while responding to a three-vehicle crash Friday, according to WCSC. Sandridge Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Doug Delk became ill at the scene of a crash involving a charter bus, a pickup and an SUV that injured nine people, Berkeley Central Assistant Fire Chief Colt Roy said. The bus caught fire, but was put out quickly.
abcnews4.com
'Horrendous act': Homicide of elderly Pineville woman under investigation in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies say they are currently investigating the homicide of a Pineville woman. Deputies said they received word about a residential alarm in the early morning hours of Monday, August 8. Upon arrival in the 1000 block of Pineville Circle, a deputy...
Authorities: Man sought in connection to knife attack on Folly Beach
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Folly Beach Public Safety is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man in connection to an alleged knife assault. According to authorities, the incident happened on Wednesday at Loggerhead’s Beach Grill. The individual being sought is pictured below: Officials say the public should not approach the individual. Anyone […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car crash on Highway 61 Thursday morning. Malik Antonio Mixon, from Summerville, died at the scene after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
abcnews4.com
Suspects evade MPPD after being spotted at theft in progress, crashing U-Haul in escape
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police say the occupants of a U-Haul evaded police Monday morning after being spotted at the scene of a theft in progress. Police were dispatched to the Haven at Indigo Square for a theft in progress around 5:17 a.m. Officers were told the suspect(s) left the scene in a U-Haul truck.
South Carolina deputies capture suspect who escaped during medical exam
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday were involved in a vehicle pursuit after a suspect escaped from custody during a medical exam. According to the Dorchester Count Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Jeron McCants had been arrested earlier that day by the Summerville Police Department. He was at the Summerville Medical Center […]
Summerville man accused of inappropriately touching 9-year-old girl
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing criminal charges after he is accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl. Jason Thomas, 34, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened about six months ago while the girl was sleeping […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Coroner identifies MUSC employee killed in electrical accident at research building
Officials have identified a 41-year-old man killed in an electrical accident last month while working at the Medical University of South Carolina's campus. Jeremiah Wiggins died the morning of July 8 at the Strom Thurmond/Gazes research building, 114 Doughty St., while working on an electrical panel, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
abcnews4.com
Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other in the...
Father recalls fighting armed man out of West Ashley home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies arrested a man after he attempted to carjack two people and then forced his way into a family’s home with a gun. News 2 spoke with the father of the family who helped stop the suspect. The man, identified as Deangelo Brown (28) on charges of first-degree burglary, […]
DCSO investigating deadly crash on Highway 61
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that shut down Ashley River Road (Highway 61) near Middleton Place for several hours early Thursday morning. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said emergency crews from several agencies responded to a major vehicle collision around 2:30 a.m. One person was found […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished overnight
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing, endangered 15-year-old girl. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Damitz was last seen at her home in the Cane Bay area of Berkeley County on Tuesday around 9 p.m. She left home on foot and has not had any contact with her family.
live5news.com
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man was arrested following a downtown Charleston shooting on Wednesday. James Anthony Jones, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.
live5news.com
Police: Man in custody after attempted robbery, running into home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he attempted to rob two people at a car wash Wednesday morning. Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Charleston...
Police: Bartender assaulted at North Charleston bar; two arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are behind bars following an alleged assault against a bartender that happened Tuesday at Whiskey Sports Bar and Grill. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was called to the bar, located on Dorchester Road, in reference to two disorderly patrons at the business, according to a […]
Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
live5news.com
Man in custody after chase Dorchester County neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say one man is in custody after trying to escape from law enforcement. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence in a neighborhood near Summerville Medical Center. Garrett Wild said his doorbell security camera captured footage of a chase involving a blue...
Report: Grandmother left child in hot car while shopping at Big Lots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a woman after they said she left her 3-year-old granddaughter in a hot car while she shopped at a Big Lots in West Ashley. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Big Lots parking lot off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard on Monday afternoon after receiving a report of […]
64 citations issued during BCSO, CPD traffic operation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two local law enforcement agencies teamed up in July to crack down on dangerous driving in the Charleston area. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department patrolled the Clements Ferry Road corridor in response to complaints regarding roadway safety and speed-related collisions. Between July 17 and July 23, the two […]
Comments / 0