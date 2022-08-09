ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truss rejects ‘Gordon Brown economics’ as Tory candidates address cost of living

Liz Truss has said she “fundamentally” disagrees with “putting up taxes and then also giving out benefits” to help with the rising cost of living.

The Tory leadership contender lambasted cash handouts as “Gordon Brown economics” at a hustings debate in Darlington, while her opponent Rishi Sunak said he would target pensioners and the most vulnerable for support with rising fuel bills.

The two contenders vying to be the next prime minister have faced growing calls to spell out how they would help with the energy price spike after consultancy Cornwall Insight forecast that average bills could hit about £3,582 in October, up from £1,971 today, before topping £4,200 in the new year.

Asked about what she would do to deal with rising fuel prices, Ms Truss told the hustings audience: “We are facing great difficulties with energy. I understand people are struggling with their bills on fuel and food but the first thing we should do as Conservatives is help people have more of their own money.

Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

“What I don’t support is taking money off people in tax and then giving it back to them in handouts. That to me is Gordon Brown economics.

“Frankly we had years of that under Labour and what we got was a slow-growth economy and we didn’t get the opportunities, we didn’t get the enterprise, we didn’t get the new jobs in places like Darlington, which is one of the reasons people voted Conservative.”

She added: “What I fundamentally don’t agree with is putting up taxes and then also giving out benefits. I think that is the wrong approach.”

Mr Sunak meanwhile suggested he would not offer further cash payments to every household and would instead target support at the most vulnerable.

Referring to earlier support he signed off on as chancellor, he said: “I want to go further than I did previously because the situation is worse. It’s right that we target that on the people who most need our help.”

Mr Sunak added: “The only way to help them is with direct support because tax cuts alone are not much good if you’re a pensioner who is not earning any extra money.

Rishi Sunak at the hustings event in Darlington (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

“They are not much good if you are working hard on the national living wage, because Liz’s tax cut is worth about a quid a week for that person, it’s worth zero for a pensioner. That’s not right.”

Asked if he is planning support similar to earlier plans of providing £400 to every household regardless of their income, the former chancellor said: “No, because I think what we need to do is target our support for the most vulnerable.”

Mr Sunak also said he would be happy to get in a room with Ms Truss and Boris Johnson to talk about future cost-of-living support prior to the result of the leadership ballot.

It follows Tony Danker, director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), saying on Tuesday that the Prime Minister and the two contenders to replace him should “come together to agree a common pledge to support people and help quell fears”.

Labour former prime minister Gordon Brown also made a similar call for common ground between the candidates on Monday.

newschain

Sunak warns Truss plan could put vulnerable at risk of ‘destitution’

Rishi Sunak has warned his rival’s cost-of-living plans could put vulnerable people at risk of “real destitution”, as economic policy once again drove a wedge between the Tory leadership hopefuls. As the pair took to the stage for the latest hustings for party members, the former chancellor...
newschain

Economy drives wedge between Sunak and Truss at latest Tory hustings

Economic policy once again drove a wedge between the two Tory leadership contenders as they took to the stage in the latest hustings for party members. Rishi Sunak claimed that, without pledging further direct payments, his rival would leave pensioners and those on very low incomes at risk of “real destitution”.
The Independent

Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament

Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
The Independent

Sunak questions Truss’ criticism of oil and gas windfall tax

Rishi Sunak claimed his Tory leadership opponent Liz Truss has questions to answer about whether she would maintain the windfall tax on oil and gas profits.Mr Sunak also pushed back at suggestions he has already lost the contest to be the next prime minister, saying many Conservative members were yet to make up their minds.The two contenders are facing continued scrutiny to address rising living costs, as the latest predictions suggest energy bills could top £5,000 by the spring.Mr Sunak has said he would consider using Government borrowing as a last resort to help struggling households while Ms Truss’ stance...
newschain

Rishi Sunak ‘losing advantage’ over Liz Truss among public – poll

Rishi Sunak is losing his advantage over Liz Truss with the general public, new polling has found. A poll from Ipsos showed the proportion of people saying they thought the former Chancellor would make a good prime minister fell from 38% to 32% in the last week of July. Over...
BBC

Liz Truss defends energy firms saying profit is not evil

Liz Truss has defended earnings at energy companies amid soaring price rises, saying profits should not be considered "dirty and evil". The Tory leadership hopeful said windfall taxes on profits - urged by some to fund help for households - were about "bashing business". She said cutting taxes was the...
newschain

Johnson vows ‘meaningful meeting’ with devolved leaders on cost of living

Boris Johnson has instructed senior officials to plan a “meaningful ministerial meeting” with devolved governments on cost-of-living support. Nicola Sturgeon has demanded a meeting with UK ministers to discuss help for households as prices soar. In a letter to Mr Johnson on Monday, the Scottish First Minister said...
newschain

Boris Johnson says his successor will have ‘fiscal firepower’ to help people

Boris Johnson has declared he is “absolutely confident” that his successor as prime minister “will have the fiscal firepower and the headroom to continue to continue to look after people”. The Prime Minister also said he is “certain” that whoever wins the Tory leadership election will...
newschain

Man charged over shootings which left a father-of-six dead and two people hurt

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged murder and three attempted murders following a series of firearm incidents in north-west Scotland. John MacKinnon, 47, died after a firearm was discharged on the Isle of Skye on Wednesday morning. His family have paid tribute to the “loving husband,...
NewsBreak
Economy
newschain

‘Primary suspect’ held over killings of Muslim men in New Mexico

Police say they have detained the “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in the US state of New Mexico’s largest city. Albuquerque’s police chief on Tuesday announced the update on Twitter. Chief Harold Medina says officers found the vehicle that investigators believe was...
The Independent

Energy bill price cap rise should not go ahead, says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said the energy price cap rise should not go ahead, as she accused the UK Government of being “missing in action” on the issue.The First Minister said many families will be facing destitution in the coming months as a result of soaring bills, saying the scale of the UK Government response should match that of the Covid pandemic.The Scottish Government’s resilience room will meet later on Thursday to discuss further support for households.Ms Sturgeon spoke as she visited the Lowson Memorial Church’s breakfast club in Forfar, Angus.The First Minister said: “When we look ahead at what is...
newschain

Andrew Bailey: Regulatory independence vital to UK’s competitiveness

The UK’s global competitiveness could be harmed by too much political interference in the regulation of the City of London, the Bank of England (BoE) governor has said. Tory leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have both said they want to reform key EU financial regulations, and give politicians more power to intervene in regulators’ decisions, in an effort to boost the nation’s economy.
newschain

No link between sudden death of teenager and MR vaccine, coroner finds

No link has been established between the sudden death of a Co Down teenager in 1994 and him receiving an MR vaccine 10 days earlier, a coroner has found. Instead, coroner Suzanne Anderson recorded the death of 15-year-old Christopher Coulter at his home in Hillsborough as a case of sudden, unexplained death in adolescence.
The Independent

Civil servants ‘will find Truss antisemitism claims insulting and abhorrent’

Liz Truss’s claims that she will tackle “woke” Civil Service culture that “strays into antisemitism” are “inflammatory” and will be viewed as “insulting and abhorrent”, a union leader has warned.The Foreign Secretary was blasted by the head of the FDA, which represents civil servants, for providing “no evidence for her accusation”, which he said “goes further than the usual dog-whistle politics” of the leadership election.It comes after the Truss campaign said she would “change woke Civil Service culture that strays into antisemitism”.My response to Liz Truss’s unfounded accusations of antisemitism against the civil service. pic.twitter.com/hKbIY7JJac— Dave Penman (@FDAGenSec) August 12,...
The Independent

Boris Johnson jokes new prime minister will ‘for certain be either a man or woman’

Boris Johnson has joked the next prime minister will “for certain be either a man or a woman”.The outgoing Tory leader spoke about his successor in one of his final Downing Street garden events and discussed the UK’s cost of living crisis.“There will be a new prime minister very shortly, I can tell you for certain it will be either a man or a woman,” Mr Johnson joked.“Whoever he or she may be, I’m absolutely certain they will want to make some more announcements in September, October about what we’re going to do to further help people.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
newschain

Justice Department seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Mr Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department...
