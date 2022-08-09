ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Is Making Earbuds Now (They’re Nude-Tone, Natch)

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Kim Kardashian is expanding her empire — this time throwing her nude-colored hat in the tech game with a trio of Beats Fit Pro earbuds .

The “Beats x Kim” collection, as it’s called, reimagines the Beats Fit Pro earbuds in three quintessentially-Kim colors: Moon (light), Dune (medium), and Earth (deep). Just like Kardashian’s clothing brand, SKIMS , the Kim K Special Edition Fit Pro earbuds modernize the headphone space with minimal colors, and let wearers “express their identity through color by creating monochromatic or contrasted looks,” per Beats.

Available for starting on Tuesday, August 16 at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT, the Beats x Kim collection will be shoppable at Apple.com/Kim and at select Apple Store locations for $199.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gh3cc_0hArZKMa00

Apple


Buy:
Beats Fit Pro Kim K Special Edition
at
$199.99

“I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement,” says Kardashian, in a press release. “This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.”

As part of the launch, Beats released a campaign video with Kardashian explaining her inspiration for the earbuds and the development process. “I think I would just want people to understand that this is also a fashion accessory that’s reusable,” says the multi-hyphenate entrepreneur in the video. “Since you’re wearing something every day, I wanted [the earbuds] to be able to blend in. And I’ve never seen any tech products, especially headphones be neutral colors,” she says.

The Beats Fit Pros themselves are among Beats’ premium earbud lineup, geared towards an active lifestyle and compatible with both Apple and Android products. Their signature feature is flexible silicone wingtips that fit snugly in your ear, permitting high-intensity workouts or runs without the headphones falling out. You also get active noise cancelling (ANC), which blocks out environmental sounds for focused work at the office or getting in the zone at the gym.

“Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first-ever Beats Fit Pro custom headphones,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, in a release. “We’re excited to offer Beats’ most innovative headphones in a whole new, gorgeous color palette to music fans and fashion lovers alike.”

If you’re a fan of the ultra-famous mogul, stylish tech, or both, pick up a pair of Kim K Special Edition Beats Fit Pros on August 16. Just be sure to act fast when the earbuds release, as they’re sure to sell out quickly.

