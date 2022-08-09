Rumble Ponies ready for series opener with Altoona

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Altoona Curve will open up a 6 game series on Tuesday night.

The Rumble Ponies are coming off of a 4-2 series win over Somerset last week.

The starters for the matchup will be Luis Ortiz (Altoona) and Alex Valverde (Binghamton).

Ortiz comes in with a 3-8 record and a 5.21 ERA.

Valverde brings a 1-3 record and a 6.04 ERA.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

