Ashland County, OH

Investigators find 3 dead dogs, 25 more in cages in Ashland County home

By Dave Nethers, Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Sheriff’s deputies and humane agents are investigating after 25 dogs were seized from a home in Ashland County .

The Ashland County Humane Society received a call about a large amount of dogs inside a home on County Road in Sullivan Township.

Courtesy of Ashland County Humane Society
Family of Ellet athlete who drowned responds to football coach’s leave

Investigators say a deputy checked up on the call and saw the dogs living in “horrible living conditions.”

While searching the home, investigators found three dead dogs and 25 more that were being held in cages.

Investigators say the cages were covered with feces and the home smelled strongly of urine. It was also about 90 degrees throughout the home, deputies say.

The animals were taken to be checked by a veterinarian.

Charges are pending in the case.

