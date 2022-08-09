ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

Face masks now required in Great Smoky Mountains National Park buildings

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Avfq3_0hArYBNq00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) – Face masks are once again required inside all buildings at Great Smoky Mountains National Park with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting Tennessee counties within the park are considered high risk for COVID-19.

Visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park are required to wear a mask inside all park buildings regardless of vaccination status. Masks are not required outdoors within the park.

Mask mandate at Great Smoky Mountains National Park drawing mixed reaction

Since the National Park Service (NPS) federal mask mandate was rescinded earlier this year, public lands managers were delegated the authority to make operational decisions based on site-level conditions, according to Dana Soehn, management assistant for the National Park Service.

The park is comprised of parts of Blount, Sevier and Cocke counties, all of which are rated at high risk of COVID-19 by the CDC as of Aug. 9. The NPS began using the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels metric in late February to allow individual parks to make decisions on masking based on local conditions.

“We have been continually monitoring the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker to ascertain current COVID-19 transmission levels within the six local counties that surround the Park to assess the need for operational changes,” Soehn said. “Per NPS policy and the Smokies Adaptive Operations COVID-19 Plan, masks are required in all federal buildings if one county within the park is in the HIGH transmission level for seven consecutive days.”

Knoxville student found dead in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories of COVID-19 risk: high, medium and low . The two North Carolina counties within the park boundaries, Swain and Haywood, are rated at medium risk as of Aug. 9.

According to Soehn, on Aug. 4, the transmission levels for Blount and Sevier Counties were recorded as HIGH.

Three data sets pertaining to COVID-19 are used by the CDC to determine the levels of community risk: new cases, hospital admissions and percent of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. If conditions are “low or medium” then mask wearing is not required for staff, visitors, or others regardless of vaccination status.

“We will continue to monitor community transmission levels and if rates fall back to medium or low for Blount and Sevier Counties for seven consecutive days, we will remove the masking requirement,” NPS said in their statement.

Commissioners in North Carolina vote in support of Clingmans Dome name change

The mask requirement within the park was first implemented in January 2021. It was dropped a few months later but returned in August 2021 as cases of the Omicron variant rose.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 3

Denise Brown
2d ago

guess I won't be going there. This is government over reach and the science proves masks don't work. I'm done with masks

Reply
4
Related
WATE

6 free things to do in Sevierville, Pigeon Forge Aug. 12-14

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Sevierville and have fun as the summer ends. Sevierville has an inclusive playground made for everyone with learning components for all ages and abilities. What makes this playground different from the others is how the equipment includes physical, social-emotional, sensory, cognitive and communication domains for child development. The playground has a “roller table” for kids to use as an upper body workout, a “we-saw” for children to be encouraged to play together, a sensory play center for children to engage with their senses and encourage cooperation, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sevier County, TN
Health
County
Cocke County, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Cocke County, TN
Lifestyle
Blount County, TN
Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Sevier County, TN
Lifestyle
County
Blount County, TN
State
North Carolina State
Blount County, TN
Government
Sevier County, TN
Government
Cocke County, TN
Government
Blount County, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
County
Sevier County, TN
moneyinc.com

20 Places Similar to Pigeon Forge, TN

When you’re trying to decide where to go on vacation for a couple of weeks or maybe even longer, it’s not always easy to narrow everything down to a single location. That’s exactly why places like Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, are so popular. It’s a town that speaks to tourists, but it also has plenty of year-round residents that call it home because they actually love being there. It’s a great place for those that love to get out and enjoy nature and there is plenty to do if you’re looking for something to distract you during a getaway.
Kingsport Times-News

COVID-19 spread levels in Northeast Tennessee

The spread of COVID-19 appears to have leveled off somewhat in Northeast Tennessee, according to the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health. The report, which was released Wednesday evening, covers the period from July 31-Aug. 6.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The Mask#Masking#The National Park Service#Sevier#Nps#Community Levels#Covid Data Tracker
biltmorebeacon.com

Mountain retreat Cataloochee Ranch getting a face lift

Cataloochee Ranch, a beloved gem in Maggie Valley, is undergoing major renovations. The Ranch, known for its rustic style, mountain vistas, hiking, horseback riding, cookouts and music events, has a long history, steeped in mountain tradition. The upper hayloft of the horse barn has been converted into an event space,...
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
wvlt.tv

Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County hotel is helping people in the community who are between permanent places to live. It’s now offering extended stays for temporary housing. Christina Curry recently found out just how tight the housing market is in Sevier County. “I was in a situation...
KODAK, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Face Mask
News Break
Politics
WATE

Goose rescued from road near Roger Wilson Detention Facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A goose stuck on a Knox County roadway is now on the road to recovery. Two Knox County Sheriff’s Office officers helped an injured goose near the Roger Wilson Detention Facility out of the roadway. According to a Facebook post from Sunday, LFE-E Robert Dean Merritt and Animal Control Officer Desiree Merritt handled the rescue.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Food truck event organizer announces food truck rallies canceled in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — An organization that helps create food truck rallies in cities across East Tennessee announced Thursday there would be no more rallies in Oak Ridge. The Chef's Workshop was created to support food truck owners in a variety of ways. One of the major ways they help is by organizing food truck rallies. They also run a Food Truck Hub where owners can use a prep kitchen, refrigerated space, and other kinds of necessities.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

WATE

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy