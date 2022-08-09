ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Hours for Dark Nights, Hersheypark Halloween

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It may be hard to believe, but autumn is right around the corner, which means that Hersheypark will be celebrating Halloween very soon. Between Sept. 17 to Oct. 30, the park will be open for seven weekends, which is more days than the park has been open in the history of the Halloween event.
HERSHEY, PA
townlively.com

Millersville Grad Makes Waves In Music Scene

Max Ludewig has been deeply entwined with the music community in Lancaster for over a decade. He joined his first band, Magnolia, in 2012 and has remained active in countless projects over the years since. "I always loved listening to music, and in eighth grade my friends wanted to start a punk band," said Ludewig. "I didn't want to be left out, so I joined. It gave me a good reason to pick up the guitar my mom had bought me the previous year that I hadn't touched yet." The group performed at multiple venues throughout Ludewig's years as a student at Manheim Township High School, including a venue he began running himself. Beat Mountain, as it was called, saw not only local artists perform but also touring bands from outside the state.
LANCASTER, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
abc27.com

Bag policies for Hershey Entertainment venues

HERSHEY, Pa.(WHTM) — With security at major entertainment venues across the nation becoming more strict, Hershey is no exception. Bag policies and what you can take into entertainment venues are constantly changing to keep up with safety trends across the country. If you are seeing a concert or attending...
HERSHEY, PA
Melissa Frost

This Show in Lititz is Drawing Over 700 Crafters from America

From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

Plants + Pints event coming to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Plants + Pints is an event that highlights local vegetarian and vegan vendors, craft beverages, and other plant-based products. It is coming to Harrisburg’s Strawberry Square in August. “Plants + Pints aims to connect the community and promote a healthful and eco-conscious lifestyle,” says...
HARRISBURG, PA
Creed Bratton
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Margaret E. Moul Home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 9’s hometown heroes are providing jobs to assisted-living residents. The First Capitol Credit Union donated a check for $1,000 to the Margaret E. Moul Home in West Manchester Township in York County. The donation will go towards funding the home’s work and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Penn State graduate launches alcoholic protein drink

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mitch Clark, a 2020 graduate from Penn State, is now the CEO of Protochol, the first-ever alcoholic protein drink. The non-carbonated drink has 8% alcohol by volume and 11 grams of protein. The drink comes in 16 ounce cans. Clark says Protochol fits his lifestyle...
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

Write On! Harrisburg middle school student publishes book

While most 11-year-olds are reading books, Laela Hooper was writing one. The rising sixth-grader at Marshall Math and Science Academy in Harrisburg published her book, “The Tale of Alysa,” this past March. The book follows Alysa, who is stranded on the Planet Isykr, and her struggle to return...
HARRISBURG, PA
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

15-year-old opens ice cream shop with unique flavors

MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County teen is running her own ice cream shop, but she is serving up more than your average scoop. Ripleigh Maring spends her afternoons scooping ice cream. Another afternoon scooping ice cream. “It’s like heaven in a cup,” she said. “This is vanilla and then he got a scoop […]
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Middletown Grange Fair is back after two years away

The Middletown Grange Fair is back this year after an absence of two years. Planning is set for the fair at the Middletown Grange Fairgrounds on Penns Park Road, Wrightstown, Aug. 17-21. It will have five days of music, carnival rides, animal and people races, a tractor pull and contests...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
susquehannastyle.com

5 Humane Organizations Supporting Animals in the Susquehanna Valley

Humanepa.org/partners/lancaster-center-for-animals | 2195 Lincoln Highway E, Lancaster, PA. The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving has not only cats and dogs available to adopt, but also other kinds of critters! From ferrets to turtles to pot bellied pigs, this humane organization has a wide variety of animals to choose from for a great addition to your family. The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving aims to use their efforts and resources to change the face of animal welfare in the years to come.
HARRISBURG, PA
