Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
abc27.com
Hours for Dark Nights, Hersheypark Halloween
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It may be hard to believe, but autumn is right around the corner, which means that Hersheypark will be celebrating Halloween very soon. Between Sept. 17 to Oct. 30, the park will be open for seven weekends, which is more days than the park has been open in the history of the Halloween event.
townlively.com
Millersville Grad Makes Waves In Music Scene
Max Ludewig has been deeply entwined with the music community in Lancaster for over a decade. He joined his first band, Magnolia, in 2012 and has remained active in countless projects over the years since. "I always loved listening to music, and in eighth grade my friends wanted to start a punk band," said Ludewig. "I didn't want to be left out, so I joined. It gave me a good reason to pick up the guitar my mom had bought me the previous year that I hadn't touched yet." The group performed at multiple venues throughout Ludewig's years as a student at Manheim Township High School, including a venue he began running himself. Beat Mountain, as it was called, saw not only local artists perform but also touring bands from outside the state.
There is a Circus by Park City Center this Weekend [Lancaster, PA]
If you've been in the area around Park City Center this week, you might've seen the giant tent they're setting up. It's hard to miss. Starting today, Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus present "Humans Gone Wild" in the parking lot by the mall. The show is held in what they claim to be not only America's but the world's largest big top arena.
abc27.com
City: YorkFest ‘will be put on next year – yes’; but this year there’s York Arts Week
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — When the city announced this year’s YorkFest Fine Arts Festival — originally scheduled for this month — wouldn’t happen, some people were disappointed. And some of those people decided an arts fest-less August wasn’t an option. “We wanted the opportunity...
abc27.com
Bag policies for Hershey Entertainment venues
HERSHEY, Pa.(WHTM) — With security at major entertainment venues across the nation becoming more strict, Hershey is no exception. Bag policies and what you can take into entertainment venues are constantly changing to keep up with safety trends across the country. If you are seeing a concert or attending...
theburgnews.com
Cents-ible Event: Harrisburg Coin Club to host 60th annual coin show next month
Dan Nettling, president of the Harrisburg Coin Club, is a walking encyclopedia of the club’s history. Nettling attended the club’s first coin show in 1963 and hasn’t missed one since. This year will be no different, as the club hosts its 60th annual coin show at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg on Sept. 16 to 17.
This Show in Lititz is Drawing Over 700 Crafters from America
From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.
abc27.com
Plants + Pints event coming to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Plants + Pints is an event that highlights local vegetarian and vegan vendors, craft beverages, and other plant-based products. It is coming to Harrisburg’s Strawberry Square in August. “Plants + Pints aims to connect the community and promote a healthful and eco-conscious lifestyle,” says...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Margaret E. Moul Home
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 9’s hometown heroes are providing jobs to assisted-living residents. The First Capitol Credit Union donated a check for $1,000 to the Margaret E. Moul Home in West Manchester Township in York County. The donation will go towards funding the home’s work and...
abc27.com
Penn State graduate launches alcoholic protein drink
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mitch Clark, a 2020 graduate from Penn State, is now the CEO of Protochol, the first-ever alcoholic protein drink. The non-carbonated drink has 8% alcohol by volume and 11 grams of protein. The drink comes in 16 ounce cans. Clark says Protochol fits his lifestyle...
theburgnews.com
Write On! Harrisburg middle school student publishes book
While most 11-year-olds are reading books, Laela Hooper was writing one. The rising sixth-grader at Marshall Math and Science Academy in Harrisburg published her book, “The Tale of Alysa,” this past March. The book follows Alysa, who is stranded on the Planet Isykr, and her struggle to return...
Old York hospital to be turned into apartments
A former hospital in York County will soon turn into an apartment building.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
15-year-old opens ice cream shop with unique flavors
MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County teen is running her own ice cream shop, but she is serving up more than your average scoop. Ripleigh Maring spends her afternoons scooping ice cream. Another afternoon scooping ice cream. “It’s like heaven in a cup,” she said. “This is vanilla and then he got a scoop […]
buckscountyherald.com
Middletown Grange Fair is back after two years away
The Middletown Grange Fair is back this year after an absence of two years. Planning is set for the fair at the Middletown Grange Fairgrounds on Penns Park Road, Wrightstown, Aug. 17-21. It will have five days of music, carnival rides, animal and people races, a tractor pull and contests...
susquehannastyle.com
5 Humane Organizations Supporting Animals in the Susquehanna Valley
Humanepa.org/partners/lancaster-center-for-animals | 2195 Lincoln Highway E, Lancaster, PA. The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving has not only cats and dogs available to adopt, but also other kinds of critters! From ferrets to turtles to pot bellied pigs, this humane organization has a wide variety of animals to choose from for a great addition to your family. The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving aims to use their efforts and resources to change the face of animal welfare in the years to come.
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]
It's time for new restaurant highlights. Lancaster has so much to offer when it comes to food, whether you're a picky eater or all about exploring cuisines and foods - there's something for everyone.
Lycoming County man holding piece of sports history
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Sam Verdini of Loyalsock Township is in possession of history. He owns a ticket stub from the 1962 NBA game that was played in Hershey — otherwise known as the game when Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points, the most by a single player in one game.
Michael Stepp RBI of Greater Harrisburg digging in at Softball World Series in Florida
Harrisburg’s wildly successful Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) softball franchise is back in familiar territory, chasing a World Series title. The Michael Stepp RBI of Greater Harrisburg went 2-1 through pool play at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla. And manager Taylor Weisman & Co....
