Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on the 1100 block of N Erie St., in Toledo overnight. Toledo Fire and Rescue told 13abc that the flames were contained in the basement of the home. All occupants, including pets, made it out safely. The Red...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: man takes own life at local gun range

OREGON, Ohio — Oregon police responded to a reported shooting at the Towers Armory gun store and range on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at Towers Armory near the Toledo and Oregon border off of Woodville Rd. Police cordoned off the store and parking lot...
OREGON, OH
WTOL 11

Jeep Fest drives up business in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Back in 2016, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken, a former Jeep worker, along with his Jeep Plant co-workers, were looking for a way to celebrate the iconic vehicle's 75th Anniversary, so they created the Jeep Fest. Since that wildly successful first year, the all-things-Jeep festival has...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD Chief Kral discusses retirement from the force

TOLEDO, Ohio — For 32 years, police service is the only life George Kral has known. He joined the Toledo Police Department in 1990 and was appointed chief in 2015. Kral said serving with his fellow officers day in and day out has been a duty and a privilege. That time is ending though; Kral announced his Jan. 10, 2023, retirement on Aug. 8.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo food pantry gets $100,000 grant from state TANF funding

TOLEDO, Ohio — Five days a week, Pastor Daniel Stevenson and his team take on a massive mission on the streets of Toledo for the Southside Life Station. The food pantry's mission "is to overcome evil," he said. "We fight poverty, hunger, loneliness and hopelessness in the city of Toledo and the surrounding area."
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Prescribed fires planned for this fall in Wood County parks properties

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Prescribed fires are planned for several Wood County park properties this fall. The Wood County Park District Stewardship Department will conduct planned burns at Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area and Sawyer Quarry Preserve. The exact timing will be determined by weather factors to ensure safety and effectiveness.
WTOL 11

Fostoria community honors veteran, cancer survivor

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Clancy Johnson is a U.S. Army veteran and cancer survivor who has lived in Fostoria without stable housing for decades. But, the townspeople said it's by choice, and they love him all the same. Johnson celebrated his 85th birthday on Friday with a large gathering at...
13abc.com

Woman in the hospital after crash Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is in the hospital after a crash on Heatherdowns near Byrne. It happened around 11 pm. Saturday. Police on scene tell 13abc a woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital. They say no one saw the crash happen, so they’re still looking into what led up to the crash.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

11 assistance dogs graduate from The Ability Center of Greater Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ability Center hosted an Assistance Dog Graduation at The Toledo Museum of Art, Glass Pavilion for 11 Labrador Retrievers. After two years of training and nearly $70,000 spent per dog, handlers get to celebrate their pup's job well-done. The Ability Center trained seven service dogs...
13abc.com

TPD searching for missing 13-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing juvenile. They say 13-year-old Zoie Robinson is missing from the 500 block of Leonard Street. She is 5′4″. TPD released a photo of her on their Facebook page. Anyone with information...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Thursday night shooting in central Toledo under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting in central Toledo on Thursday night after neighbors reported hearing gunfire. Police said one person was shot on Hamilton Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. The 43-year-old victim said he was shot by a known suspect. He was transferred to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Salvation Army sees record number of families in need of school supplies

TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders at the Salvation Army are helping Lucas County families get connected to school supplies amid an increased need. Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. until noon, any Lucas County family can visit the Salvation Army's downtown location at 620 N. Erie St. to pick up a backpack filled with school supplies. Those planning to pick up supplies will need a photo ID, your child's birth certificate and any document that shows the last four digits of your social security number.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

