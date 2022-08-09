Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on the 1100 block of N Erie St., in Toledo overnight. Toledo Fire and Rescue told 13abc that the flames were contained in the basement of the home. All occupants, including pets, made it out safely. The Red...
City employees to evaluate residential lead water lines in two Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — Employees from Toledo's Division of Water Distribution will be in the city's Old West End and Junction neighborhoods on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 20 to determine the locations of some of the city's 3,000 remaining lead water lines. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
UPDATE: man takes own life at local gun range
OREGON, Ohio — Oregon police responded to a reported shooting at the Towers Armory gun store and range on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at Towers Armory near the Toledo and Oregon border off of Woodville Rd. Police cordoned off the store and parking lot...
Jeep Fest drives up business in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Back in 2016, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken, a former Jeep worker, along with his Jeep Plant co-workers, were looking for a way to celebrate the iconic vehicle's 75th Anniversary, so they created the Jeep Fest. Since that wildly successful first year, the all-things-Jeep festival has...
TPD Chief Kral discusses retirement from the force
TOLEDO, Ohio — For 32 years, police service is the only life George Kral has known. He joined the Toledo Police Department in 1990 and was appointed chief in 2015. Kral said serving with his fellow officers day in and day out has been a duty and a privilege. That time is ending though; Kral announced his Jan. 10, 2023, retirement on Aug. 8.
Toledo food pantry gets $100,000 grant from state TANF funding
TOLEDO, Ohio — Five days a week, Pastor Daniel Stevenson and his team take on a massive mission on the streets of Toledo for the Southside Life Station. The food pantry's mission "is to overcome evil," he said. "We fight poverty, hunger, loneliness and hopelessness in the city of Toledo and the surrounding area."
Prescribed fires planned for this fall in Wood County parks properties
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Prescribed fires are planned for several Wood County park properties this fall. The Wood County Park District Stewardship Department will conduct planned burns at Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area and Sawyer Quarry Preserve. The exact timing will be determined by weather factors to ensure safety and effectiveness.
Crash in south Toledo neighborhood takes the life of 28-year-old woman
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 28-year-old Toledo woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a tree in a south Toledo neighborhood on Saturday night. A Toledo police traffic crash report says that Ashley Parker was driving west on Heatherdowns Blvd. near Brierheath Ave. when she went off the right side of the road.
Bowling Green Schools hopes to attract more bus drivers, return to 1-mile radius for students by January
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green City Schools hopes to once again offer bussing to students more than one mile from the school, but less than two miles, "optimistically by January," Superintendent Francis Scruci said. In an email to parents of students on Tuesday, Scruci said more bus drivers...
Inflation challenges school lunch assistance after federal waiver cancellation
TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2020 waiver to provide free meals for students ended on June 30, and it's just another challenge amid inflation for the approaching school year. The USDA started the waiver program when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. According to Connecting Kids...
Fostoria community honors veteran, cancer survivor
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Clancy Johnson is a U.S. Army veteran and cancer survivor who has lived in Fostoria without stable housing for decades. But, the townspeople said it's by choice, and they love him all the same. Johnson celebrated his 85th birthday on Friday with a large gathering at...
Woman in the hospital after crash Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is in the hospital after a crash on Heatherdowns near Byrne. It happened around 11 pm. Saturday. Police on scene tell 13abc a woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital. They say no one saw the crash happen, so they’re still looking into what led up to the crash.
11 assistance dogs graduate from The Ability Center of Greater Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ability Center hosted an Assistance Dog Graduation at The Toledo Museum of Art, Glass Pavilion for 11 Labrador Retrievers. After two years of training and nearly $70,000 spent per dog, handlers get to celebrate their pup's job well-done. The Ability Center trained seven service dogs...
TPD searching for missing 13-year-old
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing juvenile. They say 13-year-old Zoie Robinson is missing from the 500 block of Leonard Street. She is 5′4″. TPD released a photo of her on their Facebook page. Anyone with information...
The harsh reality of 'backyard breeding': Toledo Humane Society staff explains
TOLEDO, Ohio — The term "backyard breeders" is commonly used to describe when dogs are bred for fun, money or to create purebred pups. Toledo Area Humane Society staff said most of the time, dogs used for this kind of breeding end up in a shelter. The Humane Society recently took in six of these dogs.
Now hiring: USPS Toledo looking to fill immediate openings, holding job application workshop Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The United States Postal Service is looking to fill immediate openings for several job positions in Toledo. USPS will be hosting a job application workshop at its 435 South St. Clair St. location in downtown Toledo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
St. Jude Dream Home | Toledo community support is among best in country; Another drawing
Today is the day! Lots of prizes are being given away, including the $550,000 Dream Home.
WCHD reports 16 E. coli cases in past week; ODH determining if cases linked
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Wood County Health Department is looking into a possible E. coli outbreak, with 16 cases over the past week. Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison said the county has seen 27 cases of E. coli over the last five and half years, not including the 16 in the past week.
TPD: Thursday night shooting in central Toledo under investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting in central Toledo on Thursday night after neighbors reported hearing gunfire. Police said one person was shot on Hamilton Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. The 43-year-old victim said he was shot by a known suspect. He was transferred to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Salvation Army sees record number of families in need of school supplies
TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders at the Salvation Army are helping Lucas County families get connected to school supplies amid an increased need. Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. until noon, any Lucas County family can visit the Salvation Army's downtown location at 620 N. Erie St. to pick up a backpack filled with school supplies. Those planning to pick up supplies will need a photo ID, your child's birth certificate and any document that shows the last four digits of your social security number.
