How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
‘He was loved’: 25-year old unsolved Jacksonville murder gains new attention
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 25-year-old unsolved murder is getting new attention. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that Marlon Harris, the victim, was killed in the 1400 block of Steele Street on Nov. 14, 1997. STORY: Florida Department of Education releases official report on teacher shortages for the 2022-2023...
JSO responding to reported shooting in Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding in reference to person shot in the Arlington area Thursday night. Police say the incident happened in the 7100 Tynan Avenue sometime prior to 6:45 p.m. They are expected to give additional information shortly. You can watch the update here...
Jacksonville woman whose babies were shot, killed in her arms now domestic violence awareness advocate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following the recent domestic related deaths of two mothers in Jacksonville, a survivor of a particularly horrific case of domestic violence is speaking out. Megan Hiatt’s boyfriend shot her, her twin babies, Hiatt’s father and then killed himself in 2015 in their Jacksonville home. She was...
JSO: Several businesses, vehicles struck by gunfire after shootout in Westside intersection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are looking for information after a shooting incident involving multiple vehicles and people in the middle of a Westside intersection. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident happened near 103rd and Firestone Road shortly before 4 p.m. Police say officers initially responded to reports...
Several businesses and vehicles caught in the crossfire of shooting involving multiple people
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple businesses and vehicles were struck in an exchange of gunfire on the Westside Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded to the incident on the corner of 103rd Street and Firestone Road just before 4 p.m. When officers arrived...
Operation Cold Case: JSO hopes new tech will help solve 25-year-old homicide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is spotlighting a case from 1997 in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed Marlon Harris in the road. A JSO cold case detective explained to News4JAX that the back story to Harris’ death makes the case interesting.
Person shot in midsection after altercation near Tynan Ave.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person shot after an altercation near the area of 7100 Tynan Ave. JSO reports that around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of gunfire in the 1400 block of Cesery Terrance where they discovered a shell casing. Moments later, officers responded to a person shot in the 7100 block of Tynan Ave.
Sheriff Debate Analysis: Who did the best job getting their message out?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the five candidates who want to tackle Jacksonville’s biggest law enforcement issues squared off Wednesday night on Channel 4, an analyst with the Jacksonville Public Policy Institute shared what he considered the biggest takeaways from the debate. Violent crime, murder, building trust and transparency....
Multiple traffic fatalities under investigation in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, Fl — Last night around 9:30 p.m. a woman was crossing New Kings Road south of Dunn Avenue when an unknown vehicle struck her and drove away from the scene. The victim, an adult woman, died at the scene. As of right now JSO is not in contact with any witnesses from the scene.
You Decide: Who won the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The five candidates vying to be the next Sheriff of Jacksonville squared off in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate hosted by Channel 4-News4JAX and the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute Wednesday night. FULL AND UNCUT: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate at Jacksonville University | GALLERY: Behind the scenes...
JSO: Deadly crash in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash at an intersection in Northwest Jacksonville. The crash happened on Wednesday at Redpoll Avenue and New Kings Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
2nd murder charge filed against man accused of killing former Jacksonville radio personality who was pregnant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second murder charge has been filed against a man accused of killing a former radio personality in Jacksonville who was pregnant, according to Duval County court records. Bursey Armstrong, 33, was already charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Tasheka...
Jacksonville woman charged with murder after police discover body of 74-year-old
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested on a charge of murder after officers discovered a body in a home on the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said late Wednesday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched Monday to a home on Tortosa Court in reference...
Jacksonville felon sentenced to 10 years after tossing guns and eating drugs while fleeing police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S Department of Justice has sentenced Jacksonville resident Vershaun Lamar Puzie to 10 years in federal prison for two counts of tossing away guns and eating drugs while fleeing from police on foot. U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard sentenced 34-year-old Vershaun Lamar Puzie to...
Jacksonville Bold for 8.10.22: Sheriff shows up
The race for Jacksonville Sheriff is heating up. The stretch run continues for five Jacksonville Sheriff candidates Wednesday night, by way of a televised debate at 8 p.m. on WJXT. With a field of four Democrats against one Republican, the only thing we know is — this race almost assuredly...
Man faces child neglect, failure to secure a gun charges after two boys injured in Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man has been accused of child neglect and culpable negligence with a firearm in connection with an incident last month in which two brothers were shot inside an apartment in San Pablo. Matthew Clark, 34, was arrested Friday after the incident that happened at...
Woman killed in hit-and-run crossing road in Moncrief neighborhood, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman who was crossing a street in the Moncrief area Wednesday evening. Police said the woman was crossing New Kings Road just north of Moncrief Road around 9:30 p.m. when she...
Arrest made after 16-year-old found dead in Jacksonville hotel, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made after a 16-year old boy was found dead inside a hotel room in East Arlington. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged a 15-year-old with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and tampering with evidence. First Coast News is not naming the teen due to his age.
Folkston PD safely stopped car thief with stolen patrol car in chase down U.S. 1
FOLKSTON, Ga. — The Charlton County Sheriff’s Office reported that it successfully and safely stopped a patrol car thief after a high-speed chase on U.S.-1. STORY: Florida Republican leaders react to Mar-a-Lago FBI search, one calls for special session. According to a Facebook post by Sheriff Robert Phillips,...
Lake City Police find missing, ‘endangered’ woman
LAKE CITY, Fla. — UPDATE 9:28 a.m.- Shayla Williams has been found safe. The police department thanks the community for its help in finding her. The Lake City Police Department has issued a missing person alert. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shayla Elizabeth Williams went missing on...
