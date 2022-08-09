ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

Person shot in midsection after altercation near Tynan Ave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person shot after an altercation near the area of 7100 Tynan Ave. JSO reports that around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of gunfire in the 1400 block of Cesery Terrance where they discovered a shell casing. Moments later, officers responded to a person shot in the 7100 block of Tynan Ave.
News4Jax.com

Sheriff Debate Analysis: Who did the best job getting their message out?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the five candidates who want to tackle Jacksonville’s biggest law enforcement issues squared off Wednesday night on Channel 4, an analyst with the Jacksonville Public Policy Institute shared what he considered the biggest takeaways from the debate. Violent crime, murder, building trust and transparency....
News4Jax.com

You Decide: Who won the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The five candidates vying to be the next Sheriff of Jacksonville squared off in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate hosted by Channel 4-News4JAX and the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute Wednesday night. FULL AND UNCUT: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate at Jacksonville University | GALLERY: Behind the scenes...
Action News Jax

JSO: Deadly crash in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash at an intersection in Northwest Jacksonville. The crash happened on Wednesday at Redpoll Avenue and New Kings Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 8.10.22: Sheriff shows up

The race for Jacksonville Sheriff is heating up. The stretch run continues for five Jacksonville Sheriff candidates Wednesday night, by way of a televised debate at 8 p.m. on WJXT. With a field of four Democrats against one Republican, the only thing we know is — this race almost assuredly...
First Coast News

Arrest made after 16-year-old found dead in Jacksonville hotel, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made after a 16-year old boy was found dead inside a hotel room in East Arlington. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged a 15-year-old with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and tampering with evidence. First Coast News is not naming the teen due to his age.
