NMSU hosting workshops to assist farmers after fires

By Anna Padilla
 2 days ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University will help farmers and ranchers affected by the fires get back on their feet. The university’s cooperative extension service has a post-fire agricultural workshop scheduled for Aug. 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Pavilion in Mora.

NMSU study predicts wildfires will speed decline of threatened bird

Topics will include livestock management, soil health stress management, and water quality. For more information about the workshop, contact Mora County Extension at 575-387-2856 or mora@nmsu.edu .

