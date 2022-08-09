NMSU hosting workshops to assist farmers after fires

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University will help farmers and ranchers affected by the fires get back on their feet. The university’s cooperative extension service has a post-fire agricultural workshop scheduled for Aug. 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Pavilion in Mora.

Topics will include livestock management, soil health stress management, and water quality. For more information about the workshop, contact Mora County Extension at 575-387-2856 or mora@nmsu.edu .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.