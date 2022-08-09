Mobile vaccine clinic offers necessary vaccines for DC students

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With around 20 days until the first day of school in Washington, D.C., parents are prepping to send their kids back to the classroom. But what if your kids aren’t up to date on their vaccine requirements?

With the first day of school right around the corner, parents and kids are prepping backpacks, lunch boxes, and other school supplies. But there’s one item of business that should be at the top of every parent’s checklist and that’s getting their kids vaccinated before the first day of school.

D.C. Health is offering mobile vaccine clinics around the district every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday starting August 9th through September 29th.

On each of those days, two mobile clinics will be stationed in the district offering the necessary vaccines like the two Hepatitis vaccines, the Polio vaccine, as well as the TDAP vaccine.

List of required vaccines by age group

The mobile clinics also offer COVID vaccines which are now required for students for this upcoming school year.

For the dc public school system, students coming in on the first day must have already received their required vaccines . Parents are required to pre-register for an appointment at the mobile clinics using the registration form .

