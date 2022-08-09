ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Mobile vaccine clinic offers necessary vaccines for DC students

By Katie Rhee
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SkNMO_0hArXZHp00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With around 20 days until the first day of school in Washington, D.C., parents are prepping to send their kids back to the classroom. But what if your kids aren’t up to date on their vaccine requirements?

With the first day of school right around the corner, parents and kids are prepping backpacks, lunch boxes, and other school supplies. But there’s one item of business that should be at the top of every parent’s checklist and that’s getting their kids vaccinated before the first day of school.

D.C. Health is offering mobile vaccine clinics around the district every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday starting August 9th through September 29th.

WATCH: People with sledgehammer smash cases, steal jewelry from store in Montgomery County

On each of those days, two mobile clinics will be stationed in the district offering the necessary vaccines like the two Hepatitis vaccines, the Polio vaccine, as well as the TDAP vaccine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xluJ7_0hArXZHp00
List of required vaccines by age group

The mobile clinics also offer COVID vaccines which are now required for students for this upcoming school year.

For the dc public school system, students coming in on the first day must have already received their required vaccines . Parents are required to pre-register for an appointment at the mobile clinics using the registration form .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Teacher union and parent react to MCPS staff shortages

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday officials in Maryland’s largest school district held a press conference saying they are still working to fill hundreds of staff positions. Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said she won’t be satisfied until the district is fully staffed. According to MCPS this hiring season they have almost 900 new teachers […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Fairfax County calls for ‘teacher residents’ to fill vacancies

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With less than two weeks until students are welcomed back, Virginia’s largest school division is working to fill the final teaching vacancies in its district. Fairfax County Public Schools is rolling out a ‘teaching residency’ program, designed to attract different candidates. On Thursday, the division hosted a job […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year

WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Vaccines
Washington, DC
Health
popville.com

Community Forklift “launched ‘FORKLIFT FORWARD’ campaign to gather support and raise funds” for new location after landlord, Washington Gas, “plans to discontinue commercial use” of current site

“Can we do something about Community Forklift? Can we petition to Washington Gas? Not sure if anyone knows about how to fight these battles but we cannot let them close down.. so sad!”. Community Forklift writes:. “Did you see yesterday’s DCist article about Community Forklift’s search for a new location?...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

District Dogs employees plan walkout over repeat flooding issues

WASHINGTON — A popular Northeast D.C. pet hotel is demanding a solution after floodwaters damaged the business for the third time a month. Floodwaters surrounded District Dogs, along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE, around 4 pm Wednesday afternoon. Rainwater, which collected in an underpass nearby, got...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Clinic#Washington Lrb#D C Health#Nexstar Media Inc
mocoshow.com

Hughes is Coming To New 140,000SF Building on Montgomery College Germantown Campus

A joint-venture between Minkoff Development and South Duvall has signed a lease with Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) to build a 140,000 square foot build-to-suit project on Montgomery College’s Germantown Campus. The campus currently is home to the Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology at Montgomery College (PIC MC) with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital as its anchor tenant. Located at 19710 Observation Drive in Germantown, Maryland, adjacent to the Hughes headquarters complex (11717 Exploration Lane), the new high-tech manufacturing building will house production of Hughes satellite broadband and networking equipment. Full press release below:
GERMANTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
fox5dc.com

White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated

COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says

BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
COLUMBIA, MD
mocoshow.com

Food Distribution Event Today, August 9, in Germantown For Those in Need

There will be a food distribution event today, August 9, at Germantown Elementary School (19110 Liberty Mill Rd) from 2-3PM. Please remain in your vehicle while food is being delivered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Black Rock Center has temporarily transformed into the Upcounty Consolidation Hub. The Hub provides...
GERMANTOWN, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy