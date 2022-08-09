St. Pete police search for driver who may have witnessed crash that killed 2 teens

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are looking for a driver who may have witnessed a deadly crash early Saturday.

St. Pete police said the crash happened on 11th Avenue South. Authorities said 17-year-old Nikia Killens drove off the road and crashed into a power pole.

Two teenagers, Shaariyah Brown, 14, and Brice Lewis, 18, were killed. Killens was injured in the crash.

Police said they are searching for the driver of an older model 4-door SUV.

Investigators said they want to speak with the driver to get more information about the crash.

Anyone with information about the SUV is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD to TIP411.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.