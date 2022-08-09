ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Chey Dunkley’s late winner sends Shrewsbury through after thriller with Carlisle

Chey Dunkley scored a late winner as Shrewsbury came from behind to beat Carlisle 3-2 in the Carabao Cup first round.

It looked like the tie would be heading to penalties after Kristian Dennis scored another late equaliser for the spirited Sky Bet League Two side.

But the Shrews defender took full advantage of a Matthew Pennington free-kick to seal the home side’s place in the next round.

The visitors started well and hit the front when Ryan Edmondson slotted home from a Sonny Hilton pass on 13 minutes.

Luke Leahy, Rekeil Pyke and Pennington all had shots well saved as Shrewsbury stepped up the pressure.

Marko Marosi saved well from Omari Patrick, before getting down well at the feet of Dan Udoh.

Leahy levelled in stoppage time with a brilliant long-range free-kick.

Corey Whelan headed wide from a Carlisle corner on 49 minutes, before Pennington had a header saved.

Tom Bayliss blazed over from distance, before Whelan glanced a header wide for the visitors.

Udoh gave Shrewsbury the lead when he spun well and fired home with 15 minutes to go.

Dennis levelled after getting on the end of Owen Moxon’s cross but Dunkley won the game after Pennington’s free-kick found him in space.

