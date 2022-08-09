Read full article on original website
greatlakesecho.org
Potter Park Zoo encourages people to help save monarch butterfly population
In July, the International Union for Conservation of Nature listed the monarch butterfly as endangered for the first time in history. Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan, first installed a pollinator garden in 2018. With the recent news of the monarch’s decline, the zoo is encouraging people to build wildlife habitats of their own.
WILX-TV
New roller coaster at Cedar Point to open in 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new themed area, complete with a new roller coaster, is expected to open at Cedar Point in 2023. According to the amusement park, the new area - The Boardwalk - will be a modern interpretation of Cedar Point’s past. It will include a new ride, dining and entertainment for visitors along the Lake Erie shoreline.
25 Great Places to Take the Kids Before Summer Ends
Before you know it, the summer will be over and the school year will be here. And for some children, it'll be here sooner rather than later...I mean, have you seen the back-to-school items on store shelves yet? Because I have. Sorry, I know that summer coming to an end...
lansingcitypulse.com
Smokers Ball lights up Adado Riverfront Park
Along with the headliners, and several other rap performers, the lineup also comprises some R&B, Tejano, Latin and reggae acts. For those looking for a heightened experience, a $200 V.I.P. pass includes a swag bag, laminate, exclusive viewing area, private restrooms and a juice bar. ”. Saturday, Aug. 13. Noon-11...
Longest Garage Sale in Michigan Taking Place This Weekend
Are you ready to check out Michigan's longest garage sale which is considered to be 180 miles long? If so, better get to it because it's happening this weekend. There are many Michiganders who travel miles and miles down any Michigan road to find bargains at garage sales. I remember...
What to Do This Weekend: Melons, Mint, Tequila & More
Hard to believe we're already into mid-August! If you've been itching to get out and enjoy this Michigan summer, there's no better time than this weekend to get out there!. Here are some fun things you can plug into this weekend that are within a two hours' drive of Lansing (August 11-14, 2022):
What’s Going on with the Old Cheezy D’s in Haslett?
Cheezy D's Deli & Dogs was (sadly) a short-lived sandwich, hotdog, and ice cream place out in Haslett at the corner of Lake Lansing and Marsh roads. Patrons loved their loaded hot dogs and tater tots, and of course, they served up some delicious ice cream too. Unfortunately, Cheezy D's...
You’ll Love Seeing a Flick at These Drive-In Theaters in Michigan
Drive-in movie theaters were a huge deal, long ago. When I was growing up in southwest Michigan we had a drive-in theater about a half mile from where we lived. Sadly, I've never been to a drive-in theater to see a flick. I was 5 when we lived there and most likely they weren't playing "kids" movies at night.
Sign on the door signals permanent closure of Northwest Coney Island
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the restaurant’s Facebook page and website. Northwest Coney Island officially closed Friday, July 22, according to the Facebook post, which also states the restaurant has been sold.
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
Man offers service to people who lost thousands from tree service
After people lost hundreds some even thousands of dollars after a bad deal with a tree service, one man is working to help make a situation that went so wrong right again.
lansingcitypulse.com
Lansing Pride offers a free party this weekend
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 3 — When attendees arrive Saturday for the first Lansing Pride Festival, they will notice an immediate difference from previous LGBTQ Pride festivals in Lansing: It’s free. Earlier festivals were hosted by Michigan Pride, and it charged. Lansing Pride has made a point of publicizing that...
WILX-TV
Jackson farmer takes steps to make the city an environmental staple
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - To the regular eye, it might look like a wooden box, but to Justin Fairchild, it is a necessity for our future. Fairchild, also known as the kilted farmer, has made it his goal to make Jackson a staple for environmental conservation. How you may ask? By farming with bees.
Meet Diggle, a 7-year-old dog found at a crime scene
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet Diggle! Diggle and his sister Amelia were brought to the shelter after the police found them at a crime scene. They have obviously had a rough life so far. Diggle came to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter with a nasty skin infection (he’s missing quite a bit of […]
3 Simple Things We Can Do to Make Michigan Restaurants Better
I don't know whether I was just cranky, or whether I'm really onto something here. I went to a well-known Lansing eatery over the weekend, and within ten minutes, found myself extremely annoyed. Not with the staff or the service, but by the behavior of several other customers. Not looking...
The Ultimate Fried Chicken & Fried Food Go-Tos in Lansing
Fried food is a love for many people. I used to eat a lot of fried food, however as I get older I realize that my time on Earth is limited so I have dropped a ton of weight and I am making better food choices when I eat. That...
TheHorse.com
Strangles Cases in Michigan and Florida
On Aug. 5, state officials confirmed two new strangles cases in Osceola County, Florida, and Ionia County, Michigan. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a 17-year-old Miniature Horse mare in Osceola County positive for strangles. She presented on July 25 with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge. The horse rescue where she resides is under official quarantine. This marks the 40th confirmed case of strangles in Florida in 2022.
It’s Here! The Survival Guide to Driving in Lansing
I moved to Lansing early this summer, and quickly realized there are some definite nuances about driving on Mid-Michigan roads. 2+ months in; that makes me an expert now, right? (I know, I know.) Here are a few of the things I've learned. Speed Limits Are Suggestions. Speed limit sign...
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
Jackson couple opens Café to give back to community
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of two people accomplishing their dreams together. “I’m at an age where it’s either do it now or forget about it,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest Café, Dave Crowe-Garey. And the lessons learned along the way. “Just keep going. Just keep moving forward,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest […]
