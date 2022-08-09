Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
US Coast Guard searching for possible man overboard in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY)- In a press release Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said they are searching for a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen on Monday night. Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received notification from the cruise ship Eurodam at 10:45 p.m. that a crew member was missing and had potentially gone overboard.
ktoo.org
Alaska health officials report death of Juneau woman from COVID-19
Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 30s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died. The state reported a total of 21 new deaths among Alaska residents. One was in February of this year, and the rest were from May through July. Over...
kinyradio.com
Nevada man rescued off Sheep Mountain in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A hiker was successfully rescued Friday after not returning home from a hike Thursday afternoon. On Friday, Alaska Wildlife Troopers received a report that Connor Beckman of Nevada had not returned home Thursday afternoon from a hike up Mount Roberts and Sheep Mountain. According to the...
ktoo.org
Wednesday, August 10, 2022: Team Rubicon rebuilds two homes destroyed in 2020 Haines Landslide. The work of Gwich’in artist Colleen Thomas. Golden North Salmon Derby starts August 12.
Team Rubicon started out with only eight volunteers. Today, they are all over the world providing disaster relief, including here in Southeast Alaska. On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, members of this organization will talk about how volunteers are helping Haines recover from 2020’s devastating landslide. Also, on this...
