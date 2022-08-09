ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Vs. Broncos: Dallas Ex RB Signs

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JaQuan Hardy, 24, signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft and ended up spending time on...
DALLAS, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys

A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Chiefs vs. Bears: Patrick Mahomes and starters will play first quarter

Head coach Andy Reid announced that the Kansas City Chiefs will play their starters for the first quarter or so against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off their preseason schedule with a visit to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, and it seems as if all parties involved on the roster are going to get some time to shake off the rust with some real snaps in the opening exhibition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

3 Jacksonville Jaguars players that Cleveland Browns fans should watch

The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars and these three players are going to be worth watching. The Cleveland Browns are back in action on Friday, as they start the preseason off by taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. This marks the first of three pre-season games for the Browns, with subsequent outings against the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears up next.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS DFW

Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Flagship Video: Latest practice intel from Longhorns' fall camp

Welcome to the new home of Horns247 video! As a bonus for our valued Horns247 members, we have launched our own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. We so appreciate the many members who have gotten accustomed to watching our Horns247 videos on 247Sports YouTube page, and moving forward, The Flagship and State of Recruiting — in addition to other video productions (more on that to come) — will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to SUBSCRIBE for free and CLICK THE BELL for all of the latest Texas video content.
AUSTIN, TX
