Longhorns Commit Arch Manning Debuts As No. 10 Overall Recruit, No. 5 QB in 2023 SI99 Rankings
Manning comes in below nine other recruits, as well as four other quarterbacks in the 2023 class
Cowboys Mike McCarthy Reveals Denver Plan: 'What The Hell Was I Thinking?'
The Dallas Cowboys practice against the Broncos a couple days before the teams kick off the preseason Saturday night in Denver.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Vs. Broncos: Dallas Ex RB Signs
The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JaQuan Hardy, 24, signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft and ended up spending time on...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys
A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
Sarkisian: 'You See the Talent' of Longhorns QB Maalik Murphy
Murphy has become the forgotten third name in a tight two-man position battle, but Sarksian has been paying attention.
LSU Making More Noise On Recruiting Trail, Prospects To Monitor
Tigers are making a push for a few 2023 defensive prospects, hosting elite athlete in October
Texas Football: Three true freshmen who are turning heads in fall camp
The first year of the Steve Sarkisian era did not go according to plan for the Longhorns. Texas took a late-season tumble, failing to qualify for a bowl game with a mere 5-7 record. Texas oversaw a roster revamp over the offseason using both the transfer portal and recruiting ranks...
Longhorns Commit Malik Muhammad Debuts as No. 2 Corner in 2023 SI99 Rankings
Sports Illustrated is bullish on the Longhorns latest defensive back commitment
Chiefs vs. Bears: Patrick Mahomes and starters will play first quarter
Head coach Andy Reid announced that the Kansas City Chiefs will play their starters for the first quarter or so against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off their preseason schedule with a visit to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, and it seems as if all parties involved on the roster are going to get some time to shake off the rust with some real snaps in the opening exhibition.
Oklahoma headed to the College Football Playoff in CBS Sports latest bowl projections
The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t made the College Football Playoff since 2019, but all that could change if projections from CBS Sports come to fruition. In Jerry Palm’s latest bowl projections for the 2022 season, he has the Oklahoma Sooners headed to the Peach Bowl as the No. 4 seed to face top-seeded Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
3 Jacksonville Jaguars players that Cleveland Browns fans should watch
The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars and these three players are going to be worth watching. The Cleveland Browns are back in action on Friday, as they start the preseason off by taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. This marks the first of three pre-season games for the Browns, with subsequent outings against the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears up next.
Longhorns WR Commit Ryan Niblett's Spot Revealed on 2023 SI99 Recruiting Rankings
Niblett announced his pledge to Texas on April 23.
Report: Saints Add a Quarterback to Their Training Camp Roster
New Orleans adds a young quarterback for depth at the position with Jameis Winston ruled out for Saturday's preseason opener.
Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
Texas commits that fall within the top 100 in On3's consensus recruiting rankings
It was a great day to be a Texas football fan yesterday. The Longhorns secured a massive commitment from four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. on Wednesday evening. The Orlando native is rated the No. 1 running back in the country for the 2023 cycle and the No. 8 overall prospect in Florida, according to On3 Sports.
Flagship Video: Latest practice intel from Longhorns' fall camp
Welcome to the new home of Horns247 video! As a bonus for our valued Horns247 members, we have launched our own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. We so appreciate the many members who have gotten accustomed to watching our Horns247 videos on 247Sports YouTube page, and moving forward, The Flagship and State of Recruiting — in addition to other video productions (more on that to come) — will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to SUBSCRIBE for free and CLICK THE BELL for all of the latest Texas video content.
Podcast: Cedric Baxter Texas Impact, Fall Camp Defensive Preview
We preview the defensive side of the ball and what top storylines to look out for.
Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Takes Down Texas, 24-7
We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: LSU trending for Bravion Rogers
La Grange (Texas) four-star cornerback Bravion Rogers was one of the jewels of Texas A&M‘s 2023 recruiting class. The Aggies beat out Texas, LSU, Oklahoma and a host of others for the No. 37 prospect in the On3 Consensus, giving Jimbo Fisher and Co. their first big recruiting win this cycle.
Westlake No. 1 among public schools in national football poll
When it comes to preseason rankings, the national pollsters at MaxPreps feel the same as most high school football fans in Texas. Until proven otherwise, Westlake remains the team to beat. At least, that’s how MaxPreps sees the Chaps in relation to other public schools in the U.S. in its...
