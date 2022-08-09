ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

BU Men’s Soccer ranked 6th in America East preseason poll

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wu1iX_0hArWv2q00

VESTAL, NY – The Binghamton University Men’s Soccer team has been ranked at number 6, tied with UMASS Lowell, in the America East preseason poll.

The Bearcats are coming off of an up and down year in which they finished 7-9-1 overall and 2-6 in the conference.

After a fantastic 7-2 start, BU struggled the rest of the way going 0-7-1 to finish out the year, missing the conference playoffs.

Good news for the Bearcats though, the team leader in points in 2021, Ethan Homler, will be returning this year.

The Bearcats open up play at the James Madison Tournament on August 25th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
City
Vestal, NY
Vestal, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binghamton University#Bu Men S Soccer#Umass Lowell#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WNBF News Radio 1290

Big Changes on the Horizon for Clinton Street in Binghamton

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Navigating A Binghamton, New York Roundabout? What You Need To Know

Roundabouts. You either love them or you hate them. Okay, maybe you just tolerate them because it's in the path of where you need to go. I understand completely. Roundabouts are designed to make for better traffic flow. Sure, we in the United States are more used to intersections, and they work fine in most cases, but at least with a roundabout, you won't have to deal with traffic lights and a sometimes long wait for the light to turn green.
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy