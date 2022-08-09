BU Men’s Soccer ranked 6th in America East preseason poll

VESTAL, NY – The Binghamton University Men’s Soccer team has been ranked at number 6, tied with UMASS Lowell, in the America East preseason poll.

The Bearcats are coming off of an up and down year in which they finished 7-9-1 overall and 2-6 in the conference.

After a fantastic 7-2 start, BU struggled the rest of the way going 0-7-1 to finish out the year, missing the conference playoffs.

Good news for the Bearcats though, the team leader in points in 2021, Ethan Homler, will be returning this year.

The Bearcats open up play at the James Madison Tournament on August 25th.

