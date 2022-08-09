ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Forget about Fergie! Ex-Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez tells his old club they are imposing Sir Alex Ferguson's shadow over Erik ten Hag following his official return to Old Trafford as an advisor

Javier Hernandez says Manchester United must get over Sir Alex Ferguson's departure – and let Erik ten Hag run the club his own way. The great Scot was in charge at Old Trafford for 26 years, with Mexican striker Hernandez instrumental in the title-winning seasons of 2011 and 2013.
SPORTbible

Marco Verratti has a very different lifestyle to your typical footballer

French football expert Julien Laurens once questioned what Marco Verratti could achieve if he had the same work ethic as Cristiano Ronaldo. Laurens made the claim after Paris Saint-Germain's win over Manchester United in the Champions League back in 2019. He revealed some fascinating details about the Italian's lavish lifestyle,...
SPORTbible

Gabriel Magalhaes committed to Arsenal amid Juventus links

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has shrugged off reports linking him with a move away from the club. The Brazilian defender was a mainstay for the Gunners last season as he topped the charts for minutes played, successful tackles and completed passes from the back in 2021/22. Gabriel’s on-field success has,...
Yardbarker

Chelsea “confident” of completing transfer deal that’s tipped to be “embarrassing” for Man United

Chelsea are reportedly confident of clinching the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Alex Crook of talkSPORT. Speaking in the video clip below, Crook has provided an update on the situation, stating that Manchester United have been pursuing De Jong for much of the summer, and that this potential failure looks like it could be very “embarrassing” for the club, and particularly for Richard Arnold and John Murtough, who have taken control of transfers since the departure of former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
