Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Paris Saint-Germain 'open talks with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford' over shock transfer
Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a shock move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, according to reports in France. PSG are interested in signing the England international and have opened talks with the forward's camp, according to French publication L'Equipe, as reported by Get French Football News. The report comes...
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
'Fed up' Man United players reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, annoyed by his antics
Some Manchester United players want to see Cristiano Ronaldo LEAVE the club amid his transfer stance, according to stunning reports. Ronaldo has been the subject of intense transfer speculation after expressing his desire to quit Man United in a bid to play in the Champions League. The 37-year-old sat out...
Liverpool 'set to make shock £80 million move' for Man City midfielder
Barcelona are leading the race to sign Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva this summer, but Liverpool are also surprisingly said to be interested in the Portuguese playmaker. Manchester City have never been a club to stand in the way of players who want to leave and as such they are willing to let Silva depart this summer.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
John Murtough to meet in person with Erik ten Hag midfield target on Friday
Manchester United’s long-winded search for at least one central midfielder may finally be coming to an end in the form of Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. United have spent a significant portion of this summer hunting the signature of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, with the player seen as a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag.
23-year-old who is reportedly waiting to join Liverpool turns down Premier League rival
Liverpool transfer target Matheus Nunes has rejected an approach from Premier League side West Ham United, according to Hammers boss David Moyes. The Portuguese midfielder has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Reds from Portuguese outlets in particular and he is said to be 'waiting to join' Klopp's side.
Forget about Fergie! Ex-Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez tells his old club they are imposing Sir Alex Ferguson's shadow over Erik ten Hag following his official return to Old Trafford as an advisor
Javier Hernandez says Manchester United must get over Sir Alex Ferguson's departure – and let Erik ten Hag run the club his own way. The great Scot was in charge at Old Trafford for 26 years, with Mexican striker Hernandez instrumental in the title-winning seasons of 2011 and 2013.
Juventus 'ready to step up pursuit' of Chelsea's Jorginho once Man United seal Adrien Rabiot transfer
Juventus are reportedly ready to step up their pursuit for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho this summer. The Italian side could look for midfield reinforcements as Adrien Rabiot has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. Jorginho netted Chelsea’s first goal of the season in their Premier League...
Marcus Rashford could be set for move away from Manchester United with French giants initiating interest
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could be set for a move away from the club he has been at since the age of eight years old after reports emerged that Paris Saint-Germain had been in talks with his representatives over a potential deal. Rashford burst onto the scene back in...
Chelsea dealt Frenkie de Jong blow as agents reveal stance on transfer
Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong after his agents have made an admission on his future. The 25-year-old’s future is unclear, with Barcelona yet to register their new signings due to their current financial situation. It was recently reported that Chelsea are...
Should Erik ten Hag play this Manchester United player in midfield against Brentford?
Manchester United’s 2022/23 season got off to an underwhelming start, and now they must bounce back to get their season up and running. Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening Premier League fixture in what was a grim and uninspiring performance in many ways.
Pep Guardiola provides a fascinating insight into how Erling Haaland operates
On the back of Erling Haaland’s display against Liverpool in the FA Community Shield, there were many that had prematurely written him off. Several detractors believed that the Norwegian would struggle to get to grips with the Sky Blues’ system and was destined for a nightmarish debut season at the club.
Marco Verratti has a very different lifestyle to your typical footballer
French football expert Julien Laurens once questioned what Marco Verratti could achieve if he had the same work ethic as Cristiano Ronaldo. Laurens made the claim after Paris Saint-Germain's win over Manchester United in the Champions League back in 2019. He revealed some fascinating details about the Italian's lavish lifestyle,...
Gabriel Magalhaes committed to Arsenal amid Juventus links
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has shrugged off reports linking him with a move away from the club. The Brazilian defender was a mainstay for the Gunners last season as he topped the charts for minutes played, successful tackles and completed passes from the back in 2021/22. Gabriel’s on-field success has,...
Chelsea “confident” of completing transfer deal that’s tipped to be “embarrassing” for Man United
Chelsea are reportedly confident of clinching the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Alex Crook of talkSPORT. Speaking in the video clip below, Crook has provided an update on the situation, stating that Manchester United have been pursuing De Jong for much of the summer, and that this potential failure looks like it could be very “embarrassing” for the club, and particularly for Richard Arnold and John Murtough, who have taken control of transfers since the departure of former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
Gabriel Magalhaes expresses excitement on new Arsenal additions
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães has expressed his excitement towards the club’s current summer additions on the eve of their first Premier League game at home, this Saturday. The Brazilian defender was elected to take part in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, where he spoke on the interest...
Gabriel Slonina reveals key Chelsea plans which convinced him to make 'dream' transfer
Gabriel Slonina has admitted the plan Chelsea had in place for his development was a key reason why he decided to sign a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge. The 18-year-old put pen to paper on a long-term deal in the capital earlier this month before returning to America to see out the remainder of the MLS season with Chicago Fire.
