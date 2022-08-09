ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSP looks for information regarding burglary

By Nico Rossi
CANADENSIS, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for information regarding a burglary in which household items, jewelry, prescription drugs, and money were stolen from inside the residence.

On Wednesday, July 27, around 9:40 p.m., PSP responded to a report of a burglary on Mozette Road. Once on the scene, troopers said they discovered multiple items stolen from the home including prescription medication.

As the press release reads, the residents of the home claim almost $1,000 worth of items were stolen including:

  • Circular saw, valued at $50
  • Palm sander, valued at $50
  • S tool snap-on mechanic vacuum, valued at $100
  • Samsung Android Galaxy cell phone, valued at $50
  • Bissel steam cleaner, valued at $100
  • Shark vacuum, valued at $100
  • 1 Marlboro Zippo lighter, valued at $25
  • 1 sterling silver female ring with emerald and diamonds, valued at $150
  • 25-30 sterling silver rings, valued at $250
  • 150 pills of Oxycodone, 30 mg
  • 50 pills of Xanax, 1mg
  • around 100 U.S. quarters, valued at $25

State Police say at this time it is unknown how many people were involved in the theft.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should call PSP – Blooming Grove at 570-226-5718.

