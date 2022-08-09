Packers need collective effort on line until David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins return

Sean Rhyan (75) and Jake Hanson (67) participate in training camp. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is recovering from an ACL injury , and Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins is working his way back from an ACL tear. As such, the Packers will start the season with a makeshift offensive line.

On the unofficial depth chart released recently ahead of the first preseason game, versatile Jake Hanson was listed as the top right guard. He'll get a look there when the Packers play at the 49ers on Friday.

Hanson, a former Oregon Duck, was drafted by the Packers with the 208th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. After spending his rookie season on the team's practice squad, he played five games for Green Bay in 2021. The versatile Hanson started all 49 career games in college at center. He has also proven he can play guard.

Given quarterback Aaron Rodgers' mobility and the pedigree of the lines recently, don't expect a downturn this season. Per Packers Wire, Rodgers has said he is not concerned about the offensive line.

Pro Football Focus ranked the Packers' offensive line fifth in the league, writing: "At full strength, you won’t find a better pass-protecting duo in the league." However, PFF noted the injury concerns with Bakhtiari and Jenkins.

In the 2022 draft, the Packers also added versatile offensive linemen Zach Tom from Wake Forest and Sean Rhyan from UCLA. The Packers must get a collective effort from the line until the return of Bakhtiari and Jenkins.