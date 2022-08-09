Read full article on original website
Related
rcreader.com
Entertainment Lineup Announced for UI Stanley Museum of Art’s Opening Celebration
IOWA CITY, IOWA (August 11, 2022) — Music and art collide when the University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art celebrates the opening of its new building and inaugural exhibition, Homecoming, on August 26-28. Musical performances by treesreach, Pictoria Vark, and Houndmouth kick off the opening night celebration beginning Friday, August 26, 6PM (CT), at Gibson Square Park.
The Velies Bring Outdoor Music To Downtown Davenport Tonight
The Velies will be playing an outdoor concert tonight in downtown Davenport at Quinlan Court. Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court every Thursday!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages...
rcreader.com
Maddie Poppe to Perform Christmas Music in the Event Center
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 9, 2022) — Folk Singer Maddie Poppe is set to perform music from her Christmas from Home EP in the Event Center on Sunday, December 11, 2022, 7PM. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone-ticketing fee. (This fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.) All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
rcreader.com
Mr. Speed: The World's Best KISS Tribute, August 20
Saturday, August 20, 7 p.m. Bally's Quad Cities, 777 Bally Road, Rock Island IL. With its quartet of gifted tribute artists composed of Rich Kosak, Quinton Kufahl, Mark Hermansen, and Mike Collins, the rockers of Mr. Speed: The World's Best KISS Tribute perform a lakeside concert at Bally's Quad Cities on August 20, the group's musicians boasting, as heralded on their MrSpeedOnline.com site, "over 26 years of experience under their spandex."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rcreader.com
Now Playing: Friday, August 12, through Thursday, August 18
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) The Black Phone (R; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - This supernatural-horror thriller feels every bit like a short-story adaptation perhaps needlessly stretched to feature-film length, yet it's engaging and affecting and provides a solid jolt of Stranger Things malevolence. IMDb listing.
aledotimesrecord.com
Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment
The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
rcreader.com
Celebrate the Magic of Courage, Love, and Adventure with "Disney on Ice Presents 'Into the Magic'"
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 10, 2022) — Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge in Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic. This action-packed extravaganza, produced by Feld Entertainment Inc, features Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco, and Beauty and the Beast with other beloved Disney characters skates into the Quad Cities from December 1-4, 2022, at the TaxSlayer Center.
rcreader.com
Morgan Wade, August 18
Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Touring in support of her most recent album Reckless, a recording that Slant magazine called "a remarkable accomplishment" that "features just the right level of polish and embellishment," rising country star Morgan Wade headlines an August 18 concert is Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the singer/songwriter also lauded by Red Guitar Music as "an artist who deserves to make some serious waves."
RELATED PEOPLE
rcreader.com
The 32nd Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (August 10, 2022) — The Young Emerging Writers (YEW) Summer Internship Program will host a release party for the latest issue of the Program’s literary magazine, The Atlas, on Thursday, August 18 at Rozz-Tox in Rock Island. The event will also be streamed to Midwest Writing Center’s YouTube and Facebook Live pages.
rcreader.com
Gordy & Debbie: “The Country Legends Show,” August 20
Saturday, August 20, 7 p.m. Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA. Offering a stage salute to beloved recording artists including Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, and more than a dozen other icons, the opular vocal duo Gordy & Debby bring The Country Legends Show to Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center on August 20, the married touring artists currently celebrating for than 15 years as beloved Branson entertainers.
rcreader.com
8th Annual Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival, August 19 through 21
Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 601 Ninth Street, Rock Island IL. Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf IA. With renowned Chicago great Ernest Dawkins among them, nearly two dozen gifted area musicians will be on hand – and in two Quad Cities locations – when Polyrhythms proudly presents the 2022 Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival, an August 19 through 21 celebration of cultural heritage in the Quad Cities named after the late musician, educator, and East Moline native lovingly known as “The Jazz Professor.”
rcreader.com
Muscadine Bloodline, August 18
Thursday, August 18, 8 p.m. Praised by The Nash News for their "masterful storytelling and incredible musicianship," the country artists of Muscadine Bloodline – Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton – headline an August 18 concert at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, the Billboard-charting talents also lauded by Rolling Stone Country for their "tight harmonies [accented] by knotty, twangy bursts of electric guitar."
IN THIS ARTICLE
rcreader.com
Two Family-Friendly Events at Muscatine Art Center, Just in Time for Back-to-School
MUSCATINE, IOWA (August 11, 2022) — Back-to-school is around the corner but so are two free, family-friendly events at the Muscatine Art Center. Mark your calendar for Thursday, August 18, 5:30-7PM, and Sunday, August 21, 1-4PM. New this year is the “Community Stage” presented by the Muscatine County Arts...
Beer billboard battle: Quad Cities breweries duke it out through signs on opposite sides of the river
DAVENPORT, Iowa — If you've passed by Front Street Brewery or Wake Brewing recently, you might have caught sight of some billboards directing you across the river for a taste of local beer. The rival billboards are part of a fun game of poking the bear being played by...
Iowa Balloon Festival Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino
The Quad-Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City® Casino Resort are proud to bring you the Annual Quad City. Balloon Fest. This year’s event will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, IA on Friday, August 12 and. Saturday, August 13. Gates open at 4...
rcreader.com
Bladder Health for All Ages/Gilda's Club
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 9, 2022) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational workshop entitled “Bladder Health for All Ages” for anyone impacted by cancer on Thursday, August 25, 2022, 6-7PM, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse located at 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101, Moline, Illinois, 61265.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rcreader.com
Floatzilla 2022, August 20
Sunset Park, 18th Avenue & Sunset Road, Rock Island IL. An eagerly awaited day of outdoor fun culminating in an attempt to break a pair of Guinness World Records is set for August 20, when River Action hosts the 13th-annual celebration of paddle sports Floatzilla, with participants and spectators gathering at Rock Island's Sunset Park to see if the Quad Cities can boast the world's “Largest Raft of Canoes and Kayaks” and “Largest Simultaneous Kayak Launch.”
rcreader.com
Niabi Zoo Receives Illinois State Tourism Grant for New Painted Dog Exhibit
COAL VALLEY, ILLINOIS (August 10, 2022) — The Niabi Zoo is pleased and excited to announce being named a recipient of the prestigious Illinois State Tourism grant. The grant will fund our new Painted Dog exhibit, an important component in our Niabi Zoo Masterplan. The total grant award is 233,000 dollars, and will cover almost half of the cost of the exhibit. “So many wonderful and exciting additions have been made, and are underway at the zoo,” said Director Lee Jackson. “Rhinos, Prairie Dogs, and now Painted Dogs will now we can officially begin work on Painted Dogs!” The list of exciting new animals to experience at Niabi is growing like now like no other time in Niabi Zoo history.” The projected cost for this newest addition is 500 thousand dollars,” said Jackson. “This grant, along with an earlier generous grant from the John B Carver Charitable Trust, and donations from our friends in the Quad Cities community, put us tantalizingly close to our goal. Only thirty thousand left to go!”
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
Comments / 0