COAL VALLEY, ILLINOIS (August 10, 2022) — The Niabi Zoo is pleased and excited to announce being named a recipient of the prestigious Illinois State Tourism grant. The grant will fund our new Painted Dog exhibit, an important component in our Niabi Zoo Masterplan. The total grant award is 233,000 dollars, and will cover almost half of the cost of the exhibit. “So many wonderful and exciting additions have been made, and are underway at the zoo,” said Director Lee Jackson. “Rhinos, Prairie Dogs, and now Painted Dogs will now we can officially begin work on Painted Dogs!” The list of exciting new animals to experience at Niabi is growing like now like no other time in Niabi Zoo history.” The projected cost for this newest addition is 500 thousand dollars,” said Jackson. “This grant, along with an earlier generous grant from the John B Carver Charitable Trust, and donations from our friends in the Quad Cities community, put us tantalizingly close to our goal. Only thirty thousand left to go!”

COAL VALLEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO