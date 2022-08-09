ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Sans one, majority of Tennessee Congressional slate outraged over FBI raid of Trump estate

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With former President Donald Trump's estate in Florida raided by the FBI, Tennessee's Congressional slate unleashed their feelings on the process of the investigation and that it even happened at all.

The raid took place Monday night at Mar-a-Lago.

Tennessee's senior Congressperson — Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Brentwood — shared her displeasure as news of the raid broke Monday night.

"The FBI flew agents from Washington, D.C. to advance the bureau’s years-long campaign to take down President Trump," Blackburn said. "Bill and Hillary Clinton took $28,000 worth of furnishings from the White House, and Obama violated the Presidential Records Act. Yet the FBI did not raid their homes. This is a political witch hunt, and partisan federal prosecutions will only increase now that the Democrats just voted to give the IRS 87,000 more agents. If the DOJ can target President Trump, imagine what they will do to anyone who dares support him. I stand with President Trump."

The New York Times dispelled in 2001 that the Clintons kept anything from the White House. In 2017, PBS found the Obama administration spent $36.2 million on Freedom of Information Act lawsuits.

Junior Sen. Bill Hagerty said he questioned the Biden administration for allowing this to happen to Trump.

"The FBI raiding the home of a former U.S. president is unprecedented, and the current administration doing this to the sitting president’s top political opponent is beyond comprehension — particularly when neither Bill nor Hillary Clinton ever faced similar treatment," Hagerty said. "Where was the raid on Hillary’s server? The Clinton Foundation? No wonder the American people are deeply disturbed and outraged by what appears to be a two-track justice system in our country, and they deserve an explanation from their government. If this happens to a former President, what do you think the IRS could do to everyday Americans with a budget for more than 80,000 new auditors?"

The rest of the delegation also chimed in sans outgoing Congressman Jim Cooper, D-Nashville.

Gordon Williams
2d ago

We the People are outraged at Jeffrey Epstein's lawyer/judge sign the papers for this nonsense. I think he thinks President Trump has something on him. Why else would he want the safe opened?

Reply(10)
36
Michael Doerer
2d ago

Not that I'm sticking up for them, but the Clinton's took what they thought were "gifts" from foreign dignitaries. Then they returned them, but Trump took White House files, which is something completely different and with the on-going investigation, the FBI had every right to make a raid. You all would be screaming for it, if it was the other way round and you know it!

Reply(17)
48
Pam Ferris
2d ago

They only did it because they are scared they are trying to do anything and everything to make sure he can't run they know they can't push him around

Reply(13)
43
