Indiana State

candy McGraw
2d ago

The Republicans are to afraid to put the question on the ballot because they know that the will not have a leg to stand on! We don't want an abortion ban and they know it!

3
99.5 WKDQ

What is the Legal Babysitting Age in Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Surprise You

As kids especially girls get a bit older they want to earn some extra money babysitting. Do you know the legal age for babysitting in Kentucky and Indiana?. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana abortion law: Planned Parenthood will continue the fight that reinstates a right to safe and legal abortion care

Late Friday, August 5, 2022 Indiana became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as Governor Eric Holcomb quickly signed legislation creating a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15, includes some exceptions. Included in the new law the bill delicenses abortion clinic and all abortions must now take place in hospitals or ambulatory surgical centers. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks with Rebecca Gibron, the Chief Operating Officer of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky to get her take on what this will mean for women’s reproductive health her in the Hoosier state.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Fallout continues as state passes abortion ban

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whole Woman’s Health has provided abortion services in South Bend for the past three years and has served more than a thousand clients. “Well, we will be open and providing care for patients up until the day that the law goes into effect, at which time then we will unfortunately have to close the clinic,” said Sharon Lau with Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.
Eric Holcomb
wibqam.com

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Michiana community pays respects to Rep. Jackie Walorski at funeral, burial services

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Many said their last goodbyes on Thursday to Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski at her funeral and burial services. Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week. Walorski served on the House Ways and Means Committee. She was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 after previously serving three terms in the state’s legislature.
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run

INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
INDIANA STATE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinics#State Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Health Clinic#Whole Woman S Health#Hoosier#Wayfinder Program#Woman
WTHR

This is what to expect when the abortion ban takes effect Sept. 15

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has now become the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Beginning Sept. 15, abortions would only be allowed in cases of rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; or if a fetus is diagnosed with any anomalies.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Milk drives will be held across Indiana as infant formula shortage continues

The Indiana Department of Health and The Milk Bank have partnered to host donated breast milk drives across the state as the nationwide infant formula shortage continues. The Milk Bank, an Indianapolis-based non-profit, provides donated breast milk to babies in the neonatal intensive care unit and babies with medical needs who benefit from human milk. The Milk Bank Advancement Director Jenna Streit said the non-profit helped around 100 families who couldn’t find formula during the shortage, which began in May after supply chain issues and formula recalls.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Traffic advisories for Jackie Walorski’s services

Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
GRANGER, IN
WISH-TV

Dems, Right to Life signal Indiana abortion debate isn’t over

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple Democratic candidates on Tuesday said they will push for a repeal of Indiana’s new abortion ban if elected. Their comments came days after Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, signed legislation Friday that bans all abortions in the state with limited exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal abnormalities or serious physical risk to the mother.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Indiana 3rd graders could read better before the pandemic

Indiana’s literacy rate for students finishing third grade is near the lowest point of the past decade. Results out Wednesday show nearly 1 in 5 Indiana third graders lacked strong vocabularies and phonics – the fundamental skills required to become a young reader and academically successful. Statewide, 81.6...
INDIANA STATE

