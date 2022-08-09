Read full article on original website
candy McGraw
2d ago
The Republicans are to afraid to put the question on the ballot because they know that the will not have a leg to stand on! We don't want an abortion ban and they know it!
WTHR
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
What is the Legal Babysitting Age in Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Surprise You
As kids especially girls get a bit older they want to earn some extra money babysitting. Do you know the legal age for babysitting in Kentucky and Indiana?. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
Indiana abortion law update from IBJ Media and Inside Indiana business
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s new abortion law has created a ripple effect among businesses across the state. Here’s Inside Indiana Business host Gerry Dick with more from the IBJ Media’s studio downtown on Monument Circle.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana abortion law: Planned Parenthood will continue the fight that reinstates a right to safe and legal abortion care
Late Friday, August 5, 2022 Indiana became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as Governor Eric Holcomb quickly signed legislation creating a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15, includes some exceptions. Included in the new law the bill delicenses abortion clinic and all abortions must now take place in hospitals or ambulatory surgical centers. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks with Rebecca Gibron, the Chief Operating Officer of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky to get her take on what this will mean for women’s reproductive health her in the Hoosier state.
WNDU
Fallout continues as state passes abortion ban
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whole Woman’s Health has provided abortion services in South Bend for the past three years and has served more than a thousand clients. “Well, we will be open and providing care for patients up until the day that the law goes into effect, at which time then we will unfortunately have to close the clinic,” said Sharon Lau with Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
wfyi.org
What would the Inflation Reduction Act do for Indiana? Experts explain effects on solar, businesses
Unable to load the audio player. The federal Inflation Reduction Act could help Indiana utilities and other businesses to adopt renewable energy like solar — but whether it will encourage Indiana residents to do the same is unclear. Indiana University professor David Konisky researches environmental and energy policy. “So...
wibqam.com
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
The Republican Power Grab Hidden in Indiana’s Zero-Week Abortion Ban
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. There’s an interesting Republican power grab playing out amid the fight over abortion in Indiana. Last Friday, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a zero-week abortion bill during a special legislative session. Indiana’s...
WNDU
Michiana community pays respects to Rep. Jackie Walorski at funeral, burial services
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Many said their last goodbyes on Thursday to Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski at her funeral and burial services. Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week. Walorski served on the House Ways and Means Committee. She was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 after previously serving three terms in the state’s legislature.
Times-Union Newspaper
Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run
INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
WTHR
This is what to expect when the abortion ban takes effect Sept. 15
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has now become the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Beginning Sept. 15, abortions would only be allowed in cases of rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; or if a fetus is diagnosed with any anomalies.
wfyi.org
Milk drives will be held across Indiana as infant formula shortage continues
The Indiana Department of Health and The Milk Bank have partnered to host donated breast milk drives across the state as the nationwide infant formula shortage continues. The Milk Bank, an Indianapolis-based non-profit, provides donated breast milk to babies in the neonatal intensive care unit and babies with medical needs who benefit from human milk. The Milk Bank Advancement Director Jenna Streit said the non-profit helped around 100 families who couldn’t find formula during the shortage, which began in May after supply chain issues and formula recalls.
WTHI
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
WNDU
Traffic advisories for Jackie Walorski’s services
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
Why weren’t abortion restrictions decided by a ballot question in Indiana?
Ballot questions are fairly rare in Indiana. There is no legal avenue for gathering enough signatures to put a question on the ballot.
WISH-TV
Dems, Right to Life signal Indiana abortion debate isn’t over
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple Democratic candidates on Tuesday said they will push for a repeal of Indiana’s new abortion ban if elected. Their comments came days after Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, signed legislation Friday that bans all abortions in the state with limited exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal abnormalities or serious physical risk to the mother.
wfyi.org
Indiana 3rd graders could read better before the pandemic
Indiana’s literacy rate for students finishing third grade is near the lowest point of the past decade. Results out Wednesday show nearly 1 in 5 Indiana third graders lacked strong vocabularies and phonics – the fundamental skills required to become a young reader and academically successful. Statewide, 81.6...
Indiana refund payments expected to hit accounts beginning in ‘late August’
INDIANAPOLIS – While checks could arrive next week for Hoosiers awaiting their Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments, we have a clearer idea of when direct deposit payments will hit bank accounts. The Indiana Department of Revenue will start issuing the second Automatic Taxpayer Refund in “late August.” The payments will include $200 for individual taxpayers and […]
