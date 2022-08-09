Read full article on original website
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Says Returning to the Show With Husband Blake Shelton Is ‘Surreal’
The new season of The Voice is currently filming, and it will see Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together for the first time since their wedding. It brings back a lot of memories for Stefani, who spoke about the experience with NBC Insider. “Stepping back on the set of The...
‘The Voice’ Season 22: John Legend Could Be the Reason Camila Cabello Joined as a Coach
John Legend recently revealed that he encouraged Camila Cabello to become a coach on 'The Voice' if a spot opened up.
Blake Shelton stirs trouble with new coach Camila Cabello in new ‘Voice’ trailer
Camila Cabello hasn't even made her debut yet on "The Voice" but she's already learning that fellow coach Blake Shelton will stop at nothing to win. In a cute new trailer for the show's upcoming 22nd season released Thursday, Cabello — the new coach on the hit NBC singing competition — is the target of a dastardly intimidation scheme masterminded by Shelton.
‘Looks don’t define you’: Miranda Lambert fans push back at body-shamers
Miranda Lambert fans are defending the country music star after a video of her performing went viral this week.
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson
One year after Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce was officially finalized, country music icon Reba McEntire is now speaking out about the split between her stepson and the “American Idol” alum. According to Hello! Magazine, Reba McEntire previously spoke about the former couple’s heartbreaking situation by...
Feud Explodes: Reba McEntire Is 'Pressing Dolly Parton's Buttons Big Time & Always Trying To One-Up' Her, Insider Spills
Two of the biggest country stars at at war! Reba McEntire wants to get back into the sitcom world, but it seems like her pal Dolly Parton is not letting that happen, causing friction between the two. "There's always been a friendly rivalry there, only now Reba's pressing Dolly's buttons big-time," spills an insider. "Reba's always trying to one-up Dolly in everything she does.""She's not bitter or b**chy about it, but there's a ruthless and kind of restless streak there, for sure, and a part of Reba would love to get one over on her old pal!" the source continues....
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
America's Got Talent Country Singer Drake Milligan Explains Why He Didn't Decide To Quit After The Auditions
Simon Cowell wanted to know why country singer Drake Milligan didn't quit AGT, and Milligan has the answer!
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
Miranda Lambert Shows Off PDA With Husband Brendan McLoughlin on Epic Wild West Road Trip
Happy trails, indeed! Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin capped off their wild west road trip with a sweet smooch, sharing a romantic pic of their PDA to Instagram on Tuesday. "Meet me in Montana forever," the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer captioned her post, calling her latest adventure...
Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says
Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
'AGT': Simon Cowell predicts this contestant will be a 'superstar' like Carrie Underwood
At long last, the first live "America's Got Talent" has arrived — and with it came a hefty prediction from Simon Cowell about a special contestant.
Nolan Neal, 'America's Got Talent' Contestant,' Remembered by Simon Cowell After His Death: 'Gone Too Soon'
Following the recent death of America’s Got Talent contestant Nolan Neal, judge Simon Cowell is grieving the loss of those gone too soon. "Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years," Cowell told People. "I was thinking about this the other day. People [who] passed too soon. Every time it happens, because you've gotten to know them, it's horrible."
Pete Davidson Smiles & Gives A Thumbs Up In New Photo After Kim Kardashian Split
Pete Davidson, 28, appears to be in good spirits following his split from Kim Kardashian, 41, last week. The Saturday Night Live alum sported a big smile and a thumbs up while out on a stroll while in Australia on Thursday, Aug. 11, per the photos published by The Daily Mail.
Savannah Guthrie Shares Behind-The-Scenes Snaps From 'Today' Show Amid Alleged Ongoing Feud With Hoda Kotb
All good? Savannah Guthrie shared a few snaps from the set of the Today show, and it looked like everything is just dandy. In the first pic, she posted a photo of herself with a fan, writing, "Happy. Monday." The TV star also showed off her white blouse, blue skirt...
Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’
“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.
Tristan Thompson Posts About Getting "Wiser" After Welcoming Son With Khloe Kardashian
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2. Tristan Thompson is feeling "wiser" as he returns to the ‘gram. The NBA star made his first Instagram feed post since news broke that he welcomed his second child with ex Khloe Kardashian, a baby boy via surrogate. For...
