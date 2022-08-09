ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Blake Shelton stirs trouble with new coach Camila Cabello in new ‘Voice’ trailer

Camila Cabello hasn't even made her debut yet on "The Voice" but she's already learning that fellow coach Blake Shelton will stop at nothing to win. In a cute new trailer for the show's upcoming 22nd season released Thursday, Cabello — the new coach on the hit NBC singing competition — is the target of a dastardly intimidation scheme masterminded by Shelton.
OK! Magazine

Feud Explodes: Reba McEntire Is 'Pressing Dolly Parton's Buttons Big Time & Always Trying To One-Up' Her, Insider Spills

Two of the biggest country stars at at war! Reba McEntire wants to get back into the sitcom world, but it seems like her pal Dolly Parton is not letting that happen, causing friction between the two. "There's always been a friendly rivalry there, only now Reba's pressing Dolly's buttons big-time," spills an insider. "Reba's always trying to one-up Dolly in everything she does.""She's not bitter or b**chy about it, but there's a ruthless and kind of restless streak there, for sure, and a part of Reba would love to get one over on her old pal!" the source continues....
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says

Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
ETOnline.com

Nolan Neal, 'America's Got Talent' Contestant,' Remembered by Simon Cowell After His Death: 'Gone Too Soon'

Following the recent death of America’s Got Talent contestant Nolan Neal, judge Simon Cowell is grieving the loss of those gone too soon. "Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years," Cowell told People. "I was thinking about this the other day. People [who] passed too soon. Every time it happens, because you've gotten to know them, it's horrible."
NASHVILLE, TN
TheWrap

Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’

“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.

