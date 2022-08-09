Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
First study of its kind links moms' problems to adolescent attachment
It should come as no great surprise that mothers have profound influence on their children. But what about mothers who have their own personality disorder symptoms, such as problems getting along with others? New research finds, for the first time, that maternal personality disorder symptoms impact their adolescent children who subsequently show a higher likelihood of insecure attachment.
parentherald.com
Chore List: From Toddlers to Teens
Having a family is one of the most fulfilling things that can happen in a person's life. From sharing the fun of a picnic to seeing your child develop from a toddler into a teenager, there isn't anything that can replicate the roller coaster of family life. The hectic nature...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
14 Warning Signs of Manipulative Behavior
Relationships are complicated. You take people with individual thoughts, beliefs, backgrounds, and experiences, and you try to form one healthy relationship. Sometimes, we try to form a healthy relationship with unhealthy people and then wonder why breakups and divorce are so common.
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
Sunscreen recall: Popular sunscreen recalled over cancer-causing chemical
Products containing traces of benzene are routinely recalled because the chemical compound is a known carcinogen. With summer in full swing, people should be aware of this new benzene-related recall. Edgewell Personal Care Company issued a recall for three lots of Banana Boat hair and scalp sunscreen spray. Customers using products from the three lots risk continued exposure to benzene.
MedicalXpress
Secret behind 'nic-sickness' could help break tobacco addiction
If you remember your first hit on a cigarette, you know how sickening nicotine can be. Yet, for many people, the rewards of nicotine outweigh the negative effects of high doses. University of California, Berkeley, researchers have now mapped out part of the brain network responsible for the negative consequences...
Disabled Individuals Will No Longer Have To Wait For Vocational Rehab Services
While the pandemic has caused a vast slowdown throughout every industry, it has also allowed for the end of long waitlists for vocational rehabilitation. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I), for the first time since 1994, L&I will reopen the Order Of Selection (OOS) to Significantly Disabled (SD) and Non-Significantly Disabled (NSD) individuals. Terminating the waitlist for all SD and NSD applicants seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change goes into effect on August 8.
survivornet.com
Mom, 59, Discovered Strange Lump On Her Thigh During Lockdown And Thought It Was A Cyst: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Jennifer Baker, 59, was diagnosed with Merkel cell carcinoma after finding a strange lump on her thigh. Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) is a rare and fast-spreading type of skin cancer, and in Baker’s case, it was caught early enough to be removed. The surgery also removed additional tissue around Baker’s cyst. And although she’s been cleared of cancer, Baker still needs to get CT scans every three months as a precaution.
psychologytoday.com
Honoring Grief and Coping With Loss
Grief is an individualized process. Navigating grief with dissociative identity disorder is multifaceted. Renegotiating priorities can assist you in your grieving process. In the 18 years that I have worked in mental health, grief seems to be an often misunderstood and underrepresented emotion. It is an emotion that many do not take the time to process, nor are they encouraged to do so.
Opinion: Relationship Control Often Utilized By Manipulation
When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.
Skin Cancer May Be Overlooked in People With Dark Skin
Brykyta Shelton found herself standing in a checkout line of a big-box retailer, uncomfortably aware as a woman ahead of her stared at her sandaled feet. Shelton had been taking medication for months for what her doctor said was toenail fungus, but one nail still looked gross. After Shelton completed...
Mental distress is much worse for people with disabilities, and many health professionals don't know how to help
It’s no secret COVID is having a drastic impact on people’s wellbeing, and has worsened an already a rising trend in mental health problems. The Australian Institute for Health and Welfare’s latest figures indicate some of our most vulnerable are struggling even more than most. People with disabilities are experiencing very high rates of mental health difficulties and psychological distress. Yet health professionals often don’t feel equipped to treat people who are experiencing both disabilities and mental health difficulties. About one in six Australians have a disability, equating to around 4.4 million people. The latest figures show two-thirds of...
technologynetworks.com
Mental Fatigue May Involve a Potentially Toxic Chemical Buildup in the Brain
A workday doesn’t have to involve tiring manual labor to leave you feeling exhausted. A new study claims to have pinned down a functional reason why we feel fatigued after a day of mental effort. Antonius Wiehler and Mathias Pessiglione, both researchers at Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital in Paris co-authored...
Maxillary and Mandibular Fractures in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Maxillary and mandibular fractures in dogs happen when a dog upper or lower jaw bone breaks. Trauma is usually the cause. The post Maxillary and Mandibular Fractures in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
scitechdaily.com
How to Increase Your Dopamine Levels Naturally
Dopamine is the neurotransmitter that controls your feelings of motivation and reward. Too much or too little dopamine causes immediate imbalances in your health and mood. Long-term, a dopamine imbalance can raise your risk for diseases. As you age, your brain’s ability to uptake dopamine can diminish, causing an age-related dopamine deficiency. You can promote balanced dopamine levels naturally by sticking to the right lifestyle choices and habits.
psychologytoday.com
The Rise of Lonely, Single Men
Dating opportunities for heterosexual men are diminishing as healthy relationship standards increase. Men represent approximately 62% of dating app users, lowering their chances for matches. Men need to address skills deficits to meet healthier relationship expectations. Younger and middle-aged men are the loneliest they’ve ever been in generations, and it’s...
psychologytoday.com
Believing in Yourself
Belief in oneself is one of the keys to success. When people believe in themselves, they treat themselves with more kindness and respect. Interactions with the subconscious can help people make significant life decisions more confidently. Many years ago, I taught one of my patients how to allow his subconscious...
scitechdaily.com
Offspring of Centenarians Have Genetic Advantages
Centenarians’ offspring have genetic expression patterns similar to centenarians and are less frail. Children of centenarians have a unique genetic profile that may account for why they are less frail than children of non-centenarians of the same age. This is the main conclusion of research conducted by the Health Research Institute (INCLIVA), the University of Valencia (UV), and the Spanish CIBER Consortium on Frailty and Healthy Ageing (CIBERFES), which was published in The Journals of Gerontology.
