It’s no secret COVID is having a drastic impact on people’s wellbeing, and has worsened an already a rising trend in mental health problems. The Australian Institute for Health and Welfare’s latest figures indicate some of our most vulnerable are struggling even more than most. People with disabilities are experiencing very high rates of mental health difficulties and psychological distress. Yet health professionals often don’t feel equipped to treat people who are experiencing both disabilities and mental health difficulties. About one in six Australians have a disability, equating to around 4.4 million people. The latest figures show two-thirds of...

4 DAYS AGO