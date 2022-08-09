Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
White Sox Drop Series to Royals With Another Weak Offensive Showing
Another strong performance by Dylan Cease went to waste due to a lack of offense. The Chicago White Sox produced 14 hits but just three runs in a 5-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon. The South Siders lost the four-game series in Kansas City and fell 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals odds, picks and predictions
The Chicago White Sox (56-55) and Kansas City Royals (46-66) tangle Thursday in the finale of a 4-game series at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is slated for 2:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the White Sox vs. Royals odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season...
MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams
MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
Watch: White Sox' Lenyn Sosa hits first career home run
It's safe to say Lenyn Sosa's second stint with the White Sox is already going much better than the first. The Sox' infielder hit his first career home run in the top of the third inning against the Kansas City Royals in the second game of a doubleheader. Sosa was...
‘We need to show the fire that we have – if we have any’: Johnny Cueto sounds the alarm on White Sox season
The Chicago White Sox have been a major disappointment this season after entering 2022 with World Series expectations. The latest blunder came in the form of an 8-3 loss to the lowly Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, dropping the White Sox to 56-55 on the year. Chicago saw a 3-1 lead in the sixth […] The post ‘We need to show the fire that we have – if we have any’: Johnny Cueto sounds the alarm on White Sox season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
White Sox look to keep going without Tim Anderson
The Chicago White Sox are just two games above .500, but they're very much in the race for the American League Central Division and the playoff spot that comes with it. The road got harder when they had to place All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a torn ligament in his left hand. He is expected to be out four to six weeks.
Elvis Andrus sitting Tuesday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Andrus is being replaced at shortstop by Nick Allen versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 366 plate appearances this season, Andrus has a .241 batting average with a .675 OPS,...
Chicago White Sox Star Reportedly Out For 4-6 Weeks
According to Russell Dorsey of BallySports and Stadium, Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson will be out for the next 4-6 weeks.
Greinke helps Royals beat Cease, White Sox 5-3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Zack Greinke worked out of trouble to hold Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox 5-3 on Thursday. Greinke allowed nine hits but didn’t walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95...
Minus injured Anderson, Chisox fall to Pratto, KC in Game 1
Minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, the Chicago White Sox fell to rookie Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Royals bring 2-1 series advantage over White Sox into game 4
Chicago White Sox (56-55, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-4, 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 166 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (3-7, 4.58 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -186, Royals +156;...
