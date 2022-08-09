Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist found dead behind guardrail 6 hours after crashing in Twin Cities
Minnesota Department of Transportation workers prepared to repair a damaged guardrail on Highway 36 in North St. Paul wound up finding a dead motorcyclist who had crashed hours earlier. According to the State Patrol, the MnDOT crew arrived at a guardrail on Hwy. 36 near McKnight Road just before 1...
swnewsmedia.com
Highway 13 closed in Savage, Burnsville from Aug. 12-15
Motorists in Savage and Burnsville will encounter a full closure of Highway 13 beginning Friday, Aug. 12, while crews work on the new interchange at Dakota Avenue, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said. Beginning at 7 p.m. on Aug. 12, Highway 13 will be closed in both directions between Quentin...
Hudson Star-Observer
PHOTOS: Spectacular St. Croix River property for sale in Hudson
The property offers private access for the six homes that share the beach front, which comes with the potential for a boat slip. There is also an additional 12 shared acres. The home has exquisite southwest views of the St. Croix River and beautiful trails to take it all in.
Hudson Star-Observer
Grand opening for Beloved Makers and Company
Beloved Makers and Company is an inspirational gift shop featuring local, handmade products from midwest vendors. The business opens in historic downtown Hudson on Saturday, Aug. 13. The creative energy of co-owners Autumn Hill and Natalie Krause is evident in every detail of the updated boutique located in the 127-year-old...
Lake Street White Castle employee nearly hit as gunfire flies between vehicles
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a bullet narrowly missed a fast food employee when people in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire in south Minneapolis Wednesday night.The Minneapolis Police Department said a bullet went through the drive-thru window of the White Castle at 100 Lake Street West around 9:20 p.m. No one was injured.Occupants of two vehicles were driving down the street firing each other, police said. Officers found one of the vehicles and arrested three men. They also recovered narcotics from the car.
MnDOT Worker Finds Body Involved in Deadly Crash
NORTH ST. PAUL -- A MnDOT worker found the body of a man involved in a deadly motorcycle crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Highway 36 in North St. Paul when the bike drove into the center median around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday. The motorcycle landed behind the guardrail.
1 dead after motorcycle crash in North St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — An Oakdale man is dead after striking the center median of Highway 36 with his motorcycle Wednesday night, authorities say. Minnesota Safety Patrol (MSP) said in a statement that 41-year-old Cameron Lee Dahm was traveling along Highway 36 at McKnight Road North around 6:42 p.m. before striking the center median.
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
MnDOT worker finds motorcyclist dead hours after crash on Highway 36
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities say a motorcyclist who died in a crash Wednesday evening wasn't discovered until hours later when a worker came to repair a guardrail damaged in the crash.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 41-year-old Cameron Dahm hit the center median on Highway 36 near McKnight Road in North St. Paul around 6:45 p.m.No 911 calls came in about the crash, the patrol said. A Minnesota Department of Transportation worker found Dahm around 1 a.m. when they arrived to fix the guardrail.Dahm died at the scene. The state patrol said he was not wearing a helmet.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
PHOTOS: Newly updated lake home for sale in Cannon Falls
This lake home has a lot to offer. The home includes a brand new master bath, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the updated kitchen and a large gas fireplace in the main level family room. The home offers great views of Lake Byllesby and local bluffs. The home...
ccxmedia.org
Tenants at New Hope Apartment Building Raise Concerns
Tenants at a New Hope apartment building are raising concerns, saying work orders are not being met and staff is mistreating them. Tyrone Murphy has lived at Kings Manor in New Hope for about 11 years but that changed recently after he received an eviction letter. The letter, dated June...
18-year-old from Zumbrota dies in Goodhue County crash
An 18-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County, Minnesota on Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the collision happened on Hwy. 60 at County 1 Blvd. in Wanamingo Township at about 8:48 a.m., with an 18-year-old from Zumbrota killed in the crash. She has been identified...
idesignarch.com
Lake House on a Peninsula Overlooking Wayzata Bay
Located on a prominent shoreline on Cedar Point in Wayzata, Minnesota on Lake Minnetonka, this classic shingle-style home makes an ideal summer getaway. Designed by Swan Architecture, every measure was taken to optimize the view of the lake, sun exposure, and circulation between indoor and outdoor spaces. The lakeside home...
Road Trip! The Ultimate Playground Lies Just South Of The Duluth – Superior Area
As summer continues to fly by, far too fast in my humble opinion, families across the Northland may be looking for something new to do. Something not too far away and that won't cost a fortune. Well, your a perfect family fun day is waiting for you just over a...
Zumbrota woman, 18, killed in Goodhue County crash
GOODHUE CO., Minn. – An 18-year-old woman is dead following a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning in southeastern Minnesota.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 60 and County Road 1 in Wanamingo Township.The victim, from Zumbrota, was traveling southbound on 1 when she collided with a semi heading westbound on Hwy. 60.The driver of the semi, a 62-year-old Lewiston man, was not hurt. The victim's identity has not been released.
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash
North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
fox9.com
18-year-old woman killed in crash involving semi-truck on Highway 60
WANAMINGO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old woman died from a crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday morning in Goodhue County. Minnesota State troopers responded to a crash just before 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Rachel Nesseth, 18, was driving a Saturn Vue heading southbound on County Road 1 while the semi-truck was heading westbound on Highway 60, and the two vehicles collided at the intersection in Wanamingo Township.
3 Minneapolis beaches closed due to E. coli contamination
Three beaches are closed in Minneapolis as of Wednesday due to E. coli contamination. The beaches — Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach, Bde Maka Ska 32nd Street Beach, and Lake Hiawatha Beach — have been shuttered after workers who test the waters found that bacteria levels exceeded state-specified guidelines, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Investigating Multiple Shots Fired
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of multiple gunshots fired overnight in a residential area about a half mile from Central Park. A 911 caller reported seeing someone fire three gunshots at the corner of 84th and Yates Avenues. The call came in at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. After...
