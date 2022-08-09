ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Trump FBI raid: Mitch McConnell dodges question on search of Mar-a-Lago

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday dodged a question about the FBI's Monday search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home during a Kentucky press conference. "I'm here to talk about the flood and recovery from the flood," McConnell, R-Ky., said when asked about the raid. McConnell was in his...
POTUS
Fox News

FBI raid on Trump's Mar-A-Lago celebrated by leftists on Twitter: 'A beautiful raid'

For many leftists, the news of the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida residence was music to their ears. On Monday, FBI agents executed a search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in West Palm Beach, Florida. The agents reportedly were searching for classified documents that the President had allegedly taken from the White House at the end of his time in office.
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
Fox News

Trump targeted: A look at the investigations involving the former president; from Russia to Mar-a-Lago

Former President Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights in a deposition as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into his family’s business practices—just days after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home in connection with an investigation into classified records he allegedly took with him when he left the White House—but investigations are nothing new for Donald Trump.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Rioter Pens Salivating Post About ‘Civil War’ After Mar-a-Lago Raid

A man who is awaiting sentencing for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is advocating for more violence, this time calling for an all-out civil war in the wake of the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate Monday. After the raid, which was reportedly related to Trump pinching classified documents at the end of his presidential term, users on his social media app and on pro-Trump forums like TheDonald have been abuzz with outrage and calls to start a civil war. One of them was a user named bananaguard62, who wrote, “Are we not in a cold civil war at this point?” When asked to elaborate, he replied, “I am awaiting sentencing for trespassing into the Capitol. I am only being careful with my words.” NBC News reported that, according to investigative nonprofit Advance Democracy, bananaguard62 is convicted rioter Tyler Welsh Slaeker. The most upvoted comment in the same forum simply said “lock and load,” NBC reports, demonstrating the heightened threat environment following the raid.Read it at NBC News
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Clock ticks down on Mar-a-Lago warrant reveal

DONALD TRUMP will not oppose the Justice Department’s motion to unseal the search warrant approved by a federal court in West Palm Beach on August 5 and a partially redacted property receipt listing the items seized during the FBI search. (The redactions, according to the government, “remove the names of law enforcement personnel who executed the search,” which seems to indicate that they do not remove any information about the items seized.)
Fox News

The Fall Out From The FBI’s Mar-a-Lago Raid

On this episode, Bret sits down with President & Co-Founder of RealClearPolitics Tom Bevan, Chief Political Correspondent at Washington Examiner Byron York, and former Tennessee Congressman and Co-Host of The Five, Harold Ford Jr., to discuss the historical significance and ramifications of the FBI’s raid on President Trump’s Florida residence might be.
FLORIDA STATE

