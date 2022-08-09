Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Weasel and Redhorn Fires Growing; Elmo, Clover and Hog Trough Fires Settling Down
(EUREKA) --The Weasel Fire continues to grow in the northeast corner of Lincoln County. The lightning-caused fire has crossed onto the Flathead National Forest and into Canada over the weekend, expanding to more than 2500 acres as of this morning. Increased fire activity is expected to continue over the next 24 hours as the hotter temperatures continue. The fire continues to burn in heavy dense fuels in steep, rough and unpopulated terrain.The primary focus is on protection to infrastructure and recreation resources and the community.
Wildfire in North Idaho Near Priest Lake Grows to 55 Acres With no Containment
PRIEST LAKE - The Idaho Department of Lands is currently responding to a wildfire near Priest Lake in north Idaho's Bonner County. Officials say initial attack on the Lions Roar Fire, in logging slash combined with steep and rocky terrain, has been difficult. Crews did manage to lay hoses along roads and trails Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, no containment had been achieved on the fire, which was estimated at 55 acres in size.
Weasel Fire burning 3,000 acres
The Weasel Fire is burning on the Kootenai National Forest 14 miles northeast of Eureka, not far from the Canadian border.
VIDEO: Watch This "Tidal Wave" At Leigh Lake!
VIDEO: Watch This "Tidal Wave" At Leigh Lake! ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bonner County Daily Bee
Walleye fishing is heating up on Lake Pend Oreille
July and August are great times to target walleye in Lake Pend Oreille; in fact, successful walleye anglers might argue they are some of the best times. Similar to previous years, July and early Aug. are on track to produce a lot of opportunity for anglers and a lot of walleye returned in the angler incentive program.
KHQ Right Now
Sagle man arrested after standoff in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho - A Sagle man has been arrested after an hour long standoff in Hayden earlier tonight. Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies say 49-year-old Duke C. Huckabee was arrested for aggravated assault, kidnapping and battery. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says they received a domestic violence call around 4:30 p.m....
KSEN AM 1150
Shelby, MT
406
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksenam.com
Comments / 0