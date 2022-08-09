A man who is awaiting sentencing for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is advocating for more violence, this time calling for an all-out civil war in the wake of the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate Monday. After the raid, which was reportedly related to Trump pinching classified documents at the end of his presidential term, users on his social media app and on pro-Trump forums like TheDonald have been abuzz with outrage and calls to start a civil war. One of them was a user named bananaguard62, who wrote, “Are we not in a cold civil war at this point?” When asked to elaborate, he replied, “I am awaiting sentencing for trespassing into the Capitol. I am only being careful with my words.” NBC News reported that, according to investigative nonprofit Advance Democracy, bananaguard62 is convicted rioter Tyler Welsh Slaeker. The most upvoted comment in the same forum simply said “lock and load,” NBC reports, demonstrating the heightened threat environment following the raid.Read it at NBC News

2 DAYS AGO