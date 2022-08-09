Read full article on original website
Related
San Antonio elementary placed on secure status on first day of school
SAPD originally reported the school was on lockdown.
San Antonio school districts have teacher vacancies to fill ahead of new year
North East ISD has 180 vacancies.
news4sanantonio.com
Northside ISD is on the hunt for more substitute teachers
SAN ANTONIO – The largest school district in the city, Northside Independent School District, is looking to hire more substitute teachers. Like many districts, Northside ISD is dealing with an ongoing teacher shortage. That's where substitutes can help fill the gap. Northside ISD has positions open for all different...
fox7austin.com
Missing Bexar County woman may be in Austin area, officials say
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say may be in Travis County. BCSO says 38-year-old Sharon Lynn Oglesby was reported missing on Sunday, August 7 and may also be in the Comal County area around Canyon Lake or New Braunfels. She...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Antonio Current
Civil rights lawyers call out attorney for ADA suits against businesses on San Antonio's East Side
A pair of Texas civil rights lawyers is accusing the attorney who sued a trio of small businesses on San Antonio's East Side over alleged Americans with Disabilities Act violations of using the court system as a "tool of oppression." Houston-based attorney Duncan Strickland, representing a client identified as Joseph...
These Texas cities are the best in the nation for thrifting, report says
Who doesn't love thrifting? If you're in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store.
KSAT 12
Military training in downtown San Antonio causes some property damage to homeowners nearby
SAN ANTONIO – Military City, USA has looked more like a city at war this week with daily military training exercises in the downtown San Antonio area. Those near designated training locations have seen or heard low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire, explosions, and troops running downtown. The U.S. Army has...
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
San Antonio beats out Austin, Dallas among top U.S. barbecue cities
We really love brisket, apparently.
Fill The Bin campaign starts next week
SAN ANTONIO — There are many drives underway around town to supply kids with most of what they need to go back to school. But there is one unmet need that Northside ISD hopes to start addressing next week. When teachers and staff return for Convocation next week, they...
tpr.org
Medina and Frio County communities have serious water woes, good rain chances coming
The Medina County town of La Coste has issued a boil water notice after a citywide water outage on Wednesday due to drought conditions. A statement from officials in the town of slightly more than 1,000 residents read:. "To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for...
4 San Antonio's towns have some of the most expensive homes in Texas
Some of these cities average home value is over $1 million.
U.S. Army training in downtown San Antonio to continue until Friday
Hear explosions? It's still just the military.
Canyon Lake water to be released for downstream water supply
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority says it will be releasing water from Canyon Lake to meet demand from the downstream supply. The lake of rain has slowed down the Guadalupe River flow, affecting recreationalists, property owners and other stakeholders. The GBRA said on its website it will...
seguintoday.com
Meet the Teacher, Schedule Pick Up Days scheduled for area school districts
(Seguin) – Getting rid of any of those first day of school jitters begins tonight with the annual Meet the Teacher at Seguin ISD campuses. Parents are asked to check the scheduled opportunity at their respective campus as the timeframes vary between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Parents, however, should have received a message on their particular event via text or email.
KTSA
San Antonio used car prices among cheapest in Texas
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Used cars are available for sale on a used car lot on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. According to the Department of Labor, the price of used vehicles increased 41.2 percent since last year, despite falling 0.2 percent from last month, as inflation has hit a 40-year high. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Archdiocese of San Antonio announce funeral services for Bishop John Yanta
The funeral arrangements for Bishop Yanta will span multiple Texas cities.
Schertz approves issuance of bonds to pay for various projects
Schertz City Council unanimously approved the issuance of $19,845,000 in general obligation bonds and certificates of obligation to pay for a wide range of projects, including a fourth fire station and street improvements.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 1