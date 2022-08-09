ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mySanAntonio.com

Comments / 1

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Northside ISD is on the hunt for more substitute teachers

SAN ANTONIO – The largest school district in the city, Northside Independent School District, is looking to hire more substitute teachers. Like many districts, Northside ISD is dealing with an ongoing teacher shortage. That's where substitutes can help fill the gap. Northside ISD has positions open for all different...
fox7austin.com

Missing Bexar County woman may be in Austin area, officials say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say may be in Travis County. BCSO says 38-year-old Sharon Lynn Oglesby was reported missing on Sunday, August 7 and may also be in the Comal County area around Canyon Lake or New Braunfels. She...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Midterm Election#Election Day#Presidential Election#Politics#Education#Northside Isd#The Express News#Nisd#The Early Ballot Board
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Fill The Bin campaign starts next week

SAN ANTONIO — There are many drives underway around town to supply kids with most of what they need to go back to school. But there is one unmet need that Northside ISD hopes to start addressing next week. When teachers and staff return for Convocation next week, they...
seguintoday.com

Meet the Teacher, Schedule Pick Up Days scheduled for area school districts

(Seguin) – Getting rid of any of those first day of school jitters begins tonight with the annual Meet the Teacher at Seguin ISD campuses. Parents are asked to check the scheduled opportunity at their respective campus as the timeframes vary between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Parents, however, should have received a message on their particular event via text or email.
SEGUIN, TX
KTSA

San Antonio used car prices among cheapest in Texas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Used cars are available for sale on a used car lot on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. According to the Department of Labor, the price of used vehicles increased 41.2 percent since last year, despite falling 0.2 percent from last month, as inflation has hit a 40-year high. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy