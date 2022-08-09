ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination

Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Rapoport on Roquan Smith contract: 'It's way backloaded'

Another day and no contract news from Roquan Smith's end. The Bears caught themselves in a mess when the linebacker announced his official request to be traded from the team. The team seemingly countered by removing him from the PUP list (physically unable to perform), allowing the opportunity for the organization to fine him for not participating in practice.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

What we learned as Fields operates crisp offense in red zone

LAKE FOREST – The specter of Roquan Smith overshadowed the Bears' final practice before their preseason opener. The star linebacker did not participate in practice Thursday despite being deemed healthy by the team. It's clear Smith plans to hold in while he and the Bears either work on a contract extension or a trade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl#Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bears rookie holder Gill put Santos' mind at ease

Special teams is often overlooked by football fans as rote plays that should be executed easily, every single time. But when it comes to kicking a field goal or a point-after try a lot goes into it. The long snapper, holder and kicker all have to be in-sync, like a well-oiled machine, for things to work. The Bears have rostered only one kicker, one holder and one long snapper this year, largely because they want that unit to get as many reps as possible together. With rookie Trenton Gill entering the mix, it’s even more important. By all accounts, however, the Bears’ special teams trio has gotten off to an impressive start.
NBC Sports Chicago

Quinn teaches valuable lessons to off, def rookies

Robert Quinn proved last season that he is still one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league. With rumors swirling earlier this offseason about Quinn’s future with the Bears following the Khalil Mack trade, it’s understandable why the team kept him on the roster. In Matt Eberflus and Alan Williams’ defense it’s expected that they’ll try to pressure the quarterback with as little blitz help as possible, so having a bona fide defensive end is important.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Chuck Pagano on Roquan Smith dispute: 'It's tiring'

The Roquan Smith contract situation is a tiring mess for him and the front office. The two sides want to make a deal, but they don't want to pass on their desires. Because of the stalemate, Smith is conducting a "hold-in," meaning he shows up to practice, but doesn't participate. However, the situation made a turn for the worst on Tuesday. Smith announced his desire to be traded from the Bears in light of the stagnant negotiations.
NBC Sports Chicago

Schefter: Bears' front office has 'played nice' with Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith made some noise after releasing a two-page note that announced his official trade request. The dispute between Smith and the front office includes negotiations in "bad faith," according to Smith. The Bears have offered the linebacker deals that would be "bad for [me] and the linebacker market," according to the note.
NBC Sports Chicago

Browns name Deshaun Watson preseason starter as final ruling looms

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to start in Friday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, the team announced. However, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the league is looking for a ruling from Peter Harvey, the league's designee in Watson's suspension case, before the Browns' preseason start that would indeed have the quarterback sidelined.
AthlonSports.com

Notre Dame Football: All-Time Fighting Irish Team

Notre Dame enters the season ranked fifth in the preseason AP poll. Over its nearly 140-year history, the Fighting Irish have won 11 national titles and more than 900 games. As I recently did with Georgia, if one were to take the best players and coaches from all of Notre Dame's teams (based on their level of success in college and/or the NFL) to put together an all-time lineup, the Irish would have a Super Bowl-caliber team. Let’s take a look, but as we do, note that I am going on an individual's peak success and how he would fare today, i.e., no 180-pound linemen or coaches who could not adjust past the single wing. With that in mind, let’s dive in.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Mooney looking to get vital information during preseason opener

LAKE FOREST – No one knows how much the Bears starters will play Saturday during their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney hopes he gets a good amount of time on the field against the Chiefs. While the preseason is relatively meaningless, Mooney believes it will give him valuable information about offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears starting offensive line starting to take shape

After an entire summer of trying various combos at nearly every position, the Bears seem to have found a starting offensive line unit. On Tuesday, the Bears rolled out a line, from left to right, that consisted of Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, Michael Schofield and Riley Reiff. For the first time, that starting unit appeared to take every first-team snap, too.
Yardbarker

Lions Kicking Competition Heating Up

The drama in NFL training camps brings out the competition for roster spots within most organizations. For the Detroit Lions, one of the interesting stories coming out of their training camp is the fight between Austin Seibert and Riley Patterson for the Lions kicking job this season. Most casual fans miss the nuances here; with the increased roles kickers face in deciding NFL games, Lions head coach Dan Campbell needs to pick the right kicker for the job not only for this season but on a long-term basis.
DETROIT, MI
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

