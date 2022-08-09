Read full article on original website
Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination
Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
Rapoport on Roquan Smith contract: 'It's way backloaded'
Another day and no contract news from Roquan Smith's end. The Bears caught themselves in a mess when the linebacker announced his official request to be traded from the team. The team seemingly countered by removing him from the PUP list (physically unable to perform), allowing the opportunity for the organization to fine him for not participating in practice.
What we learned as Fields operates crisp offense in red zone
LAKE FOREST – The specter of Roquan Smith overshadowed the Bears' final practice before their preseason opener. The star linebacker did not participate in practice Thursday despite being deemed healthy by the team. It's clear Smith plans to hold in while he and the Bears either work on a contract extension or a trade.
Live from Kyle Field: Jimbo Fisher talks about fall camp
Follow along with Gigem 247 as Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher talks all things concerning Aggies' football. His squad is going into its first scrimmage of fall camp and he'll discuss what his expects in the quarterback battle between Haynes King, Conner Weigman, and Max Johnson.
What Bears taking Roquan off PUP means for contract talks
Roquan Smith is no longer physically unable to perform. What that means for his contract negotiations remains to be seen, but it appears the Bears are turning up the heat after the star linebacker’s trade demand Tuesday. Smith reported to camp at the end of July and was placed...
How Bears rookie holder Gill put Santos' mind at ease
Special teams is often overlooked by football fans as rote plays that should be executed easily, every single time. But when it comes to kicking a field goal or a point-after try a lot goes into it. The long snapper, holder and kicker all have to be in-sync, like a well-oiled machine, for things to work. The Bears have rostered only one kicker, one holder and one long snapper this year, largely because they want that unit to get as many reps as possible together. With rookie Trenton Gill entering the mix, it’s even more important. By all accounts, however, the Bears’ special teams trio has gotten off to an impressive start.
Quinn teaches valuable lessons to off, def rookies
Robert Quinn proved last season that he is still one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league. With rumors swirling earlier this offseason about Quinn’s future with the Bears following the Khalil Mack trade, it’s understandable why the team kept him on the roster. In Matt Eberflus and Alan Williams’ defense it’s expected that they’ll try to pressure the quarterback with as little blitz help as possible, so having a bona fide defensive end is important.
How Bears rookie Jones has impressed Quinn in camp battles
LAKE FOREST – Braxton Jones has a lot of fans in the Bears' organization. There's a reason the fifth-round draft pick has seemingly taken hold of the starting left tackle spot and not let go. Battling veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn in practice has been a critical part of...
Roquan's trade request puts spotlight on Adams, Bears' LB depth
LAKE FOREST — Roquan Smith's future with the Bears was uncertain before Tuesday's trade request. But now that the 25-year-old linebacker has asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago, the spotlight will shine even brighter on those filling in at WILL linebacker. Smith has been on the PUP...
Schrock: Roquan's hold-in could become dangerous sideshow for Bears
LAKE FOREST – Matt Eberflus has preached one thing consistently since he was named head coach of the Bears. Eberflus, a first-time head coach, arrived in Chicago and planned to raise the level of effort, intensity, and F's given in the Bears' organization. Star players were asked to go...
Chuck Pagano on Roquan Smith dispute: 'It's tiring'
The Roquan Smith contract situation is a tiring mess for him and the front office. The two sides want to make a deal, but they don't want to pass on their desires. Because of the stalemate, Smith is conducting a "hold-in," meaning he shows up to practice, but doesn't participate. However, the situation made a turn for the worst on Tuesday. Smith announced his desire to be traded from the Bears in light of the stagnant negotiations.
Hybrid Speedster Jaylin Lucas Making Case for Immediate Touches
Jaylin Lucas will play his first college football snap as a 17-year-old running back, and his speed, acceleration and quick-twitch style of play has garnered trust from Indiana coaches right away. "This is the kind of guy we’ve been looking for," Tom Allen said.
Healthy Roquan doesn't practice; Bears taking hold-in 'day-by-day'
LAKE FOREST – The Bears sent a message to Roquan Smith by activating the star linebacker off the PUP list Wednesday, one day after the 25-year-old requested a trade amid failing contract extension negotiations. We can play hardball if you want. By deeming Smith healthy to practice, the Bears...
Schefter: Bears' front office has 'played nice' with Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith made some noise after releasing a two-page note that announced his official trade request. The dispute between Smith and the front office includes negotiations in "bad faith," according to Smith. The Bears have offered the linebacker deals that would be "bad for [me] and the linebacker market," according to the note.
Browns name Deshaun Watson preseason starter as final ruling looms
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to start in Friday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, the team announced. However, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the league is looking for a ruling from Peter Harvey, the league's designee in Watson's suspension case, before the Browns' preseason start that would indeed have the quarterback sidelined.
Poles wants to extend Roquan, but must do what's best for Bears
CHICAGO — This isn't how Ryan Poles wanted his first big contract negotiation as Bears general manager to go. Ideally, he would have come to a quick agreement with Roquan Smith on a record-breaking extension, and that would be that. That didn't happen as Smith requested a trade Tuesday...
Notre Dame Football: All-Time Fighting Irish Team
Notre Dame enters the season ranked fifth in the preseason AP poll. Over its nearly 140-year history, the Fighting Irish have won 11 national titles and more than 900 games. As I recently did with Georgia, if one were to take the best players and coaches from all of Notre Dame's teams (based on their level of success in college and/or the NFL) to put together an all-time lineup, the Irish would have a Super Bowl-caliber team. Let’s take a look, but as we do, note that I am going on an individual's peak success and how he would fare today, i.e., no 180-pound linemen or coaches who could not adjust past the single wing. With that in mind, let’s dive in.
NFL・
Mooney looking to get vital information during preseason opener
LAKE FOREST – No one knows how much the Bears starters will play Saturday during their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney hopes he gets a good amount of time on the field against the Chiefs. While the preseason is relatively meaningless, Mooney believes it will give him valuable information about offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
Bears starting offensive line starting to take shape
After an entire summer of trying various combos at nearly every position, the Bears seem to have found a starting offensive line unit. On Tuesday, the Bears rolled out a line, from left to right, that consisted of Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, Michael Schofield and Riley Reiff. For the first time, that starting unit appeared to take every first-team snap, too.
Lions Kicking Competition Heating Up
The drama in NFL training camps brings out the competition for roster spots within most organizations. For the Detroit Lions, one of the interesting stories coming out of their training camp is the fight between Austin Seibert and Riley Patterson for the Lions kicking job this season. Most casual fans miss the nuances here; with the increased roles kickers face in deciding NFL games, Lions head coach Dan Campbell needs to pick the right kicker for the job not only for this season but on a long-term basis.
