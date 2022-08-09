DUI arrests up 20% from last year during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

DUI arrests are on the rise at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, according to data released Tuesday by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

As of Tuesday's report by the state, DUI arrests are on the rise compared to last year with 61 people arrested — up from 50 at the same point in 2021.

Felony and misdemeanor drug offenses were up slightly compared to last year's figures.

Non-injury crashes are up to 18 for the year, an increase of five from 2021, according to the state. Injury crashes are down by two this year to 22.

Tuesday's report is the first since reports started coming in on Sunday that didn't include a fatal crash report. Two people have died in motorcycle crashes associated with the Sturgis Rally this year.

