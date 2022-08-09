ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argus Leader

DUI arrests up 20% from last year during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVKiz_0hArVFNT00

DUI arrests are on the rise at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, according to data released Tuesday by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

As of Tuesday's report by the state, DUI arrests are on the rise compared to last year with 61 people arrested — up from 50 at the same point in 2021.

Felony and misdemeanor drug offenses were up slightly compared to last year's figures.

Non-injury crashes are up to 18 for the year, an increase of five from 2021, according to the state. Injury crashes are down by two this year to 22.

Tuesday's report is the first since reports started coming in on Sunday that didn't include a fatal crash report. Two people have died in motorcycle crashes associated with the Sturgis Rally this year.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City crash ends with car upside down

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City found a car crashed upside down after hitting a tree Wednesday night. According to the Rapid City Police Department, the crash happened in the 3600 block of West Chicago Street and the intersection of Platt Street. Police arrested 34-year-old Jenna Gitzke, of Rapid City, for reckless driving.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Car crash: Woman with two children attempted to flee the scene

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon attempted to flee the scene with two children. Angelita Rich, 36, was identified as the suspect and arrested on several charges. A preliminary breath test administered to Rich registered at .229 (nearly three times the legal limit to drive). She was charged with driving under the influence, vehicular battery, hit and run with Injuries, reckless driving, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, and two warrants.
KEVN

Arrests made following Sturgis Amber Alert

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday night an Amber Alert was issued in South Dakota concerning two Canadian children allegedly taken by their non-custodial mother and her companion. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin says Benjamin Moore, Leah Potts and the two children were staying at the Glencoe CampResort when officers...
STURGIS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Motorcycle Crash#The Sturgis Rally
kbhbradio.com

Highway Patrol issues Wednesday Rally Update with details on latest fatal crash

STURGIS, S.D. The highway patrol released details today of the third rally-related fatality. The patrol says it happened on Highway 44 at Scenic. Three motorcycles were eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34. A 2019 Harley-Davidson Trike stopped on the shoulder of the road and then attempted a U-turn. A 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with the trike and a 2018 Harley-Davidson Trike then struck the motorcycle. The 66-year-old female passenger on the 2018 trike was pronounced dead at the scene. The 71-year-old male driver suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. Neither was wearing a helmet. The 62-year-old male driver of the motorcycle sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. He was not wearing a helmet. The 64-year-old male driver of the 2019 trike received minor injuries and was taken to a Rapid City hospital. He was not wearing a helmet. The 58-year-old female passenger was not injured. She was wearing a helmet.
newscenter1.tv

Five charged in February Rockyford homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Five people have been indicted on federal charges following a February homicide on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. 27-year-old Tyson White Plume is charged with second-degree murder and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. The charges stem from a February 5, 2022 shooting that claimed the life of a juvenile female near Rockyford.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

One dead, another hospitalized after overnight shooting in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after shots were exchanged in north Rapid City on Wednesday night. Shortly before 11 p.m., Rapid City Police were called to the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found a man in an apartment who suffered a fatal gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 44

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One person died in a three-motorcycle crash Tuesday morning. The crash was on South Dakota Highway 44 near Scenic. “We have a three-motorcycle crash; we have three serious life-threatening injuries that were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and then we had one fatality,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Elyse Helkenn.
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Endangered children located safe in South Dakota

UPDATE 4:00 P.M. – According to Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, the children were recovered at the Glencoe Campground, around five miles east of downtown Sturgis. “They had gotten to their car and were going to leave, but there was a traffic stop made. They were both taken into custody without incident,” Sheriff Merwin said. “The kids have been taken to and placed with DSS and everybody is good. Very quiet stop and Canada is very happy. I talked to them today and they were totally impressed that with the rally going on, they said. I think it was within ninety minutes of the alert going out we had them in custody.”
MEADE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Minor injuries after semi crashes into house in Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are on scene at a semi vs. house crash in Sturgis. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Dickson Drive early Wednesday morning. The 2020 Volvo semi-truck and tractor was travelling east on Interstate 90 when it left the roadway near mile marker 32, entering the ditch and travelling through a chain-link fence. The semi then entered private property, going through the yard and crashing into the home on the property.
STURGIS, SD
gowatertown.net

Man killed on I-90 motorcycle crash near Summerset

SUMMERSET, S.D.–Another motorcycle fatality in South Dakota during Sturgis Rally Bike Week. The State Patrol says a 51 year-old man driving a Harley Davidson Road King eastbound on Interstate 90, two miles west of Summerset was killed Sunday afternoon. The victim struck a motorcycle that was lying on the...
SUMMERSET, SD
more955.com

Highway Patrol Sturgis Rally Tally through 6 AM, Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 6, 2022, to 6 a.m. Tuesday August 09, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date. At 10:21 a.m., Monday, South Dakota Highway 34, mile marker 3, six miles west of Belle Fourche: A 2003 Harley-Davidson FLTHI motorcycle was westbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it slowed down to make a right-hand turn. It was reared end by a westbound 2018 Honda GLI800 motorcycle. The 68-year-old male driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was thrown from the motorcycle. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Spearfish hospital. The 70-year-old male driver of the Honda was not injured. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Drivers not yielding at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, so does the influx of tourists to the city, along with their ride of choice. Walking downtown during the rally can be difficult with all the cars and bikes passing by. So far this year, along with an increase in parking violations, law enforcement says that vehicles are failing to yield at stop signs for the appropriate amount of time. According to the Sturgis police chief, this adds another level of unnecessary danger to the roads.
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Eagle Butte man sentenced to 35 years for raping child

DEADWOOD — A man convicted of multiple counts of sexual contact with a child and first-degree rape of the same child by a Lawrence County jury in March received a lengthy prison sentence from 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse July 28. Vandon Joseph...
kotatv.com

Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A run-in between a motorcyclist and SUV driver quickly escalated into a shooting Tuesday night in Rapid City. Police are investigating but as of the post of this story there are no reports of injuries from the shooting. The incident started around 8 p.m. as...
hubcityradio.com

Daily figures for this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 6, 2022, to 6 a.m. Monday August 8, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date. At 2:25 p.m., Sunday, Interstate 90, mile marker 47, two miles west of Summerset: An eastbound 1986 Honda GLI200 motorcycle swerved to miss an eastbound 2006 GMC Envoy which was ahead of it. The motorcycle hit the Envoy and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle. An eastbound 2005 Harley Davidson FLHRS Road King motorcycle hit the first motorcycle that was lying in the roadway. The 51-year-old male driver of the Road King was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The 64-year-old male driver of the Honda motorcycle suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Sturgis hospital. He was not wearing a helmet. The 48-year-old male driver of the Envoy was not injured. Seatbelt use is under investigation.
KEVN

Very Hot the Next Few Days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures have been very hot once again today, and they may only get worse tomorrow and Thursday. Highs tomorrow will be near 100 for most of our area with Sheridan likely to get over 100. Thursday will be the hottest day for South Dakota with highs possibly in the triple digits for Rapid City and the plains. We’ll see some storms over the weekend along with cooler temperatures peaking in the 90s.
RAPID CITY, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy