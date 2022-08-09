City of Victoria to allocate funding for child safety programs

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria will now allocate funding for child safety programs through a grant-to-partnership program. Local nonprofit representatives interested in receiving funds for child safety programs can apply for the City’s program.

Beginning Aug. 15, you can access application forms at www.victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt. The deadline to apply is Sept. 2.

Funding for the program will come from the $1.50 child safety fee assessed when residents register their vehicles in Victoria County. State law regulates allowable uses for the fund.

Victoria Municipal Court will host three application workshops at the Municipal Court chambers or via Zoom. You can find information on how to join through Zoon here.

Application workshop times:

5:30 p.m. on Aug. 17

11:30 a.m. on Aug. 24

5:30 p.m. on Aug. 31

Representatives are not required to attend the workshops, but attendance will be considered favorably during the application review process.

You can find more information about the program by contacting the court at 361-485-3050 or via email at csprogram@victoriatx.gov.

The City of Victoria provided the above information and photo.

