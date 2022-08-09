ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

City of Victoria to allocate funding for child safety programs

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCU4h_0hArV6WB00

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria will now allocate funding for child safety programs through a grant-to-partnership program. Local nonprofit representatives interested in receiving funds for child safety programs can apply for the City’s program.

Beginning Aug. 15, you can access application forms at www.victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt. The deadline to apply is Sept. 2.

Funding for the program will come from the $1.50 child safety fee assessed when residents register their vehicles in Victoria County. State law regulates allowable uses for the fund.

Victoria Municipal Court will host three application workshops at the Municipal Court chambers or via Zoom. You can find information on how to join through Zoon here.

Application workshop times:

  • 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 17
  • 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 24
  • 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 31

Representatives are not required to attend the workshops, but attendance will be considered favorably during the application review process.

You can find more information about the program by contacting the court at 361-485-3050 or via email at csprogram@victoriatx.gov.

The City of Victoria provided the above information and photo.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CDC Covid-19 community transmission levels rank high across the Crossroads

VICTORIA, Texas – According to CDC, the following counties ranked high in Covid-19 community transmission levels:. Last week, CDC ranked Lavaca County and Goliad County at medium for Covid-19 community transmission levels. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria County potential site for new $5.56 billion refinery in Bloomington

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – 25 News Now has learned Victoria County is one of two potential sites for a new $5.56 billion refinery with the other site being Payne County and Lincoln County, Oklahoma. Prairie Energy Partners, a wholly owned company of Southern Rock Energy Partners, has submitted a Chapter 313 Agreement application with the Bloomington I.S.D. to select Victoria County as the project site, it is imperative Prairie Energy Partners secures the Chapter 313 Agreement.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland

GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
GANADO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria, TX
Cars
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Victoria, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Victoria, TX
Government
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Officials investigate threats made towards Catholic Church staff member

GANADO, Texas – On Thursday morning, the Catholic Church in Ganado, Texas received a phone call from someone making threats directed to a staff member of the church. The subject directed all threats to the Catholic Church. Dispatch received a call for services from the Catholic Church. Out of abundance of caution, officials placed Ganado ISD schools under lockdown. Several...
GANADO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Sone Quinero Rojas faces five charges

VICTORIA, Texas – Sone Quinero Rojas is now at the DeWitt County Jail facing five charges. Rojas has been placed in isolation and is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Bradley Bowles that occurred on March 6, 2022 in Cuero. Rojas also faces an aggravated assault charge, theft charges in Victoria, and an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge.
CUERO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Victoria County

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Victoria County through 6:30 pm CST. At 5:47 pm CST, doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Telferner, or near Victoria, moving south at 10 mph. Some hazards are winds in excess of 30 mph (50 mph) and pea size hail that was radar indicated. Impacts are gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Safety#City#Victoria Municipal Court#The Municipal Court#Rewritten#Android
mysoutex.com

Sign, sign, everywhere a sign, blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind

Beeville Code Enforcement is implementing a new yellow sign to advise property owners that their properties are violating maintenance laws. The yellow sign warns owners and tenants, allowing them to handle the marked issue immediately. The sign can be marked by city employees to describe the violation. The possible violations...
BEEVILLE, TX
jacksonconews.com

Update-Threat in Ganado causes lockdown

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Thursday August 11, Jackson County dispatch received a call from the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Ganado. The caller relayed to dispatch that a man called in, saying he was outside the church with a gun. Law enforcement from every branch...
GANADO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
KIXS FM 108

Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall in August of 2017

Hard to believe it has been almost 5 years I refer to this storm as the Hurricane that snuck upon us. Let me clarify, yes, we all knew that Harvey was going to affect our area. However, the rapid intensification before landfall is what I mean when I say 'snuck up.' When Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey had exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit on August 25th,2017. Entire city blocks were destroyed by the hurricane's violent eyewall winds.
VICTORIA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Hallettsville police search for suspect involved in burglary

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Aug. 2, the Hallettsville Police Department responded to reports of a burglary in the 500 block of S. Front. The suspect entered the residence and destroyed air conditioners and stole copper wire and tubing from the air conditioners and breaker panels. According to a witness, the suspect appears to be a white male in his mid-30s...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local agencies partner with Gulf Bend Center for resource fair

VICTORIA, Texas – Gulf Bend Center, in collaboration with local agencies, will host a “Build Your Own Crisis Kit Event” from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6502 Nursery Drive, Room 242. Gulf Bend clients and their caregivers will have the chance to meet with Victoria Police Department officers and discuss their needs during this free event.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy