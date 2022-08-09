ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Mike Rounds questions Department of Justice’s integrity after FBI search on Trump's home

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) issued a statement Tuesday, regarding the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago home, calling into question the Department of Justice's integrity and urging the agency, which oversees the FBI, to reveal any findings quickly or "risk greater damage to the agency."

The search, conducted early Monday evening, was in regards to classified documents Trump removed from the White House when his term in office was over, according to USA Today reporting.

The DOJ and FBI has not commented about the investigation yet, according to USA Today. It's typical for the agency not to comment on open investigations.

"An FBI raid on the personal residence of the former president is unprecedented and must be justified," Rounds, a two-term senator and former governor, wrote on Twitter. "...As this is a developing legal issue, I will refrain from any editorial comments until more information is released to the public."

Rounds called on the Department of Justice to issue a statement related to their findings.

Earlier in the year, Trump called Rounds a "jerk" after the senator insisted the 2020 election was fair during an interview on ABC's "This Week." Rounds defended his statement saying he was unsurprised by the former president's reaction.

Republicans, from senators and representatives to governors, have been quick to defend Trump and have called for investigations into why the DOJ searched the former president's home.

Senator John Thune (R-SD), the second-highest ranking Republican in the U.S. Senate, also responded to the search.

“The FBI needs to provide answers as to why they raided the home of a former American president,” Thune said. “Complete transparency is the only way to dispel the American people’s worst suspicions about the agency’s motives."

Gov. Kristi Noem, who also might have her sights set on the White House in 2024 and who has made her support known for Trump regularly, issued a statement Monday night on Twitter, calling the search "an unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department."

Follow Annie Todd on Twitter @AnnieTodd96. Reach out to her with tips, questions and other community news at atodd@argusleader.com or give her a call at 605-215-3757.

