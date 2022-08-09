1 dead in Douglas County plane crash

A plane crash on Tuesday in Douglas County left one person dead, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The single engine plane crashed near the FexEx building in the 14200 block of Grasslands Drive, not far from the Centennial Airport.

The pilot was the only person on board, authorities said.

The Douglas County Coroner's Office will release the pilot's name after that person's family has been notified, and the National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation.