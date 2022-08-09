ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

1 dead in Douglas County plane crash

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgsEm_0hArUjcw00

A plane crash on Tuesday in Douglas County left one person dead, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The single engine plane crashed near the FexEx building in the 14200 block of Grasslands Drive, not far from the Centennial Airport.

The pilot was the only person on board, authorities said.

The Douglas County Coroner's Office will release the pilot's name after that person's family has been notified, and the National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
County
Douglas County, CO
City
Centennial, CO
Douglas County, CO
Accidents
Douglas County, CO
Crime & Safety
The Denver Gazette

1 dead, child injured in crash on Buckley Road in Aurora

One person was killed and two others, including a 4-year-old, were seriously injured in a crash in Aurora on Thursday. Officers were sent to the area of South Buckley Road and East Arkansas Place just before 5 p.m. after multiple reports of a serious crash, according to the Aurora Police Department. Responders found a man lying on the street with serious injuries; he was pronounced deceased shortly after, police said. ...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Small plane crashes southeast of Centennial Airport

A single-engine plane crashed near a FedEx building in an industrial area southeast of Centennial Airport on Tuesday afternoon, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported. South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) and Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) were on the scene of the crash in the 1400 block of Grasslands Drive, SMFR said on Twitter. No fire occurred, and there was a small fuel spill, SMFR. Read the full story from KUSA here.
CENTENNIAL, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#South Metro Fire Rescue#Traffic Accident
9NEWS

Off-duty nurse tried to save I-70 shooting victim

DENVER — Denver Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man while driving on I-70. It happened near the Northfield / Quebec exit. Family members identified the man killed as Kevin Piaskowski. Tessa Riehman-Bryan can't seem to get his name out of her...
DENVER, CO
walls102.com

Single vehicle crash takes life of Colorado man in Lee County

DIXON – A Colorado man is dead after an early morning single vehicle crash in Lee County. The Illinois State Police were called to I-88 between the Rochelle and Dixon exits around 4 AM Tuesday. Authorities say a westbound truck with three occupants left the road for unknown reasons and drove through the center median wires. The driver and a rear passenger were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the front passenger, identified as 41-year-old Gareth J. Foster of Denver, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.
LEE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Record

Fremont County Coroner IDs bodies found in Phantom Canyon

The Fremont County Coroner has released the identities of the bodies that were recovered July 16 in the Phantom Canyon area. This is the second time this year that two bodies stemming from a double-homicide were found in Phantom Canyon. Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said Shawn Apple, 31, and...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Castle Rock responds to teen victims of car wreck

Castle Rock community members are coming together to support the families of four teens involved in a head-on car wreck around midnight Aug. 5. A man in a Toyota Forerunner crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Honda pick-up truck head-on while heading north on an Interstate-25 frontage road near mile marker 179. The driver of the Toyota, identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, 25, sustained minimal injuries and was arrested at the scene for vehicular homicide. Authorities suspect Avalos-Trujillo was driving while under the influence.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed when she was run over by a car in her own driveway early Thursday morning. Firefighters first responded to the 5500 block of Lantana Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible patient with cardiac arrest. Once they were at the scene, they realized the woman had actually been hit by a car and called police.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Man's body found in area of Flying J Ranch Park in missing person search

Investigators found a man dead in the area of the Flying J Ranch Park trailhead northwest of Conifer on Tuesday. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the area on a missing person report. According to the sheriff's office, when investigators where on scene of the trailhead, they found a vehicle that belonged to the missing person. Investigators were conducting the search as early as 5 a.m. In an update just after 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office confirmed the search was over when the body of a man was found. CBS4 was told investigators could not identify the body on Tuesday, and the condition made it impossible to immediately report a possible cause of death.The sheriff's office did say there was no indication "foul play" was involved,
CONIFER, CO
KXRM

Death investigation of 19-year-old in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. – The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead inside a home on Tuesday. Police responded to the home just after 8:45 a.m. on Gold Canyon Road, which is in the area of Miners Road and McDaniel Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the man […]
CANON CITY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy