Fix allows highway south of Lawrence to reopen

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – Crews made temporary repairs to a sinkhole on a highway south of Lawrence, but the work isn’t finished.

Douglas County leaders said the repairs allowed crews to reopen U.S. Highway 59 at County Road 458, as well as the ramp.

The area was blocked off Saturday after the Sheriff’s Office found a sinkhole on the ramp. It was 6 feet deep by 4 feet wide.

The road will remain open until sometime next week when crews return to cover the spot with asphalt. The exact schedule for the permanent repairs will depend on the forecast.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

